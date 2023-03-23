Moody's downgrades Hyster-Yale's CFR to B3 from B2, outlook changed to stable from negative

New York, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. ("Hyster-Yale"), including its corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2 and its probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. The rating agency also downgraded Hyster-Yale's senior secured bank credit facility rating to B2 from B1. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 remained unchanged. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

Despite improvement in operating performance during the fourth quarter of 2022, the downgrade reflects the risk of slowing demand if macroeconomic conditions worsen combined with the potential for supply chain and inflationary pressures to persist. These factors could keep adjusted debt/EBITDA above the 5.5x downgrade factor. Hyster-Yale's debt/EBITDA was 15.7x at the end of 2022 and its EBITA/interest expense was negative. Further, while supply chain issues have begun to normalize, Moody's still expects select inventory shortages to dampen improvements at least during the first half of 2023. The downgrade of the senior secured credit facility to B2 from B1 reflects the downgrade of the CFR by one notch.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hyster-Yale's B3 CFR reflects the company's significant exposure to a single class of products, lift trucks, with about 58% of sales generated in the Americas. Demand for the company's products and related accessories is highly cyclical. As such, Hyster-Yale's revenue and earnings are volatile. The company generates a modest EBITA margin, typically between 2% and 4% but currently well below this range due to a difficult supply chain and inflation environment. Operating cash flow is also volatile, heavily affected by changes in working capital through cycles. However, Hyster-Yale's market leadership and investments in technology makes it well positioned to benefit from long term demand fundamentals in the lift truck industry. Moody's believes that a confluence of several factors will be necessary to prevent further delays in Hyster-Yale's progress to reducing its debt/EBITDA below 5.5x. These include an easing of supply chain and inflationary pressures, realization of cost savings benefits, and higher margin lift trucks work through the backlog in the second half of the year. However, the aforementioned risks to the downside could dampen this improvement.

The stable outlook reflects Hyster-Yale's good liquidity and Moody's expectation that the company's strong backlog will help support operations even if demand slows.

Hyster-Yale's good liquidity reflects its cash balances of about $60 million at the end of 2022 and $158 million available under its US and non-US credit facilities. The company's primary revolving credit facility is a $300 million asset-based revolving credit facility that expires in 2026 (about $183 million was available under this facility at 12/31/22). Moody's expects that the company will use much of the free cash flow to repay a portion of revolver borrowings this year. The company's $222 million of term loan debt matures in 2028.

The first lien term loan is rated B2, one notch higher than the CFR, reflecting the loss absorption provided other unsecured liabilities in the event of default. Higher notching on the term loan using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies (LGD) methodology is constrained by the existence of a $300 million ABL revolver facility that is ranked senior to the term loan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity erodes. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company fails to generate free cash flow to reduce debt/EBITDA to sustainable levels or EBITA/interest expense remains below 1x. Moody's could upgrade Hyster-Yale's ratings if the company maintains debt/EBITDA below 5.5x with EBITA/interest expense above 1.5x. The sustainment of good liquidity, including consistently positive free cash flow, will also support a ratings upgrade.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., through its operating subsidiary Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. is an integrated full-line lift truck manufacturer. In addition, the company produces lift truck attachments, hydrogen fuel cell power products and provides telematics, automation and fleet management services, as well as an array of other power options for its lift trucks. Revenue was approximately $3.5 billion in 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Trombetta

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jonathan Kanarek, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

