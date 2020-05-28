Moody's downgrades IAG to Ba1 from Baa3; outlook negative

London, 28 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
(IAG or the company): the rating agency has assigned a Ba1 corporate
family rating and Ba1-PD probability of default rating to IAG and
withdrawn the company's Baa3 long-term issuer rating.
Concurrently Moody's has downgraded the ratings of the company's
€1 billion senior unsecured notes divided into €500 million
series A bonds due 2023 and €500 million series B bonds due 2027
to Ba2 from Baa3. The outlook has been changed to negative from
ratings under review. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated
by Moody's on 17 March 2020.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
Today's rating actions reflect:
• The increasing duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak
• Moody's expectation that the airline industry will remain
deeply constrained in 2020 and 2021 and will not recover 2019 passenger
volumes until 2023 at the earliest
• Despite current substantial liquidity, risks that financial
resources could be under pressure from further coronavirus outbreaks and
extended restrictions on air travel
• The likelihood that the company will incur substantially increased
debt during the coronavirus pandemic, and faces challenges to recover
its balance sheet in the next two to three years
• The company's scale, strong market positions,
global network and high profitability
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on IAG
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
IAG was initially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in February and
early March 2020 with restrictions on flights to and from China,
the United States, Italy and other regions. As the outbreak
spread the company reduced its capacity by 94% in April and May,
and has announced that it could see capacity reductions of 50%
for 2020.
Moody's expects flight activity to resume over Q3 and Q4 of 2020,
but remaining severely depressed, with domestic flights recovering
earlier and a slower return for international and long haul flights.
With around 67% of capacity outside Europe and a high exposure
to business travel and premium leisure, Moody's expects that
as flights resume IAG will see a slower recovery profile than the industry
as a whole. The United Kingdom's current plans to quarantine
international air passengers arriving from Ireland are also likely to
affect IAG's ability to resume meaningful volumes in 2020.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) currently forecasts
that 2020 global passenger numbers will be 48% down year-on-year,
with 2021 volumes around 30% below 2019, and only recovering
to 2019 levels by 2023[1]. Given high levels of uncertainty
of the trajectory of the pandemic there are a wide range of possible outcomes
and Moody's credit assessment considers deeper downside scenarios
incorporating the risks of a slower recovery. In particular Moody's
considers that 2021 is likely to remain a severely depressed year for
the industry, with continued travel restrictions, health screening
and social distancing, consumer concerns over travel, a weak
economic environment and threats of further coronavirus outbreaks.
This is likely to be partially mitigated by better preparedness by governments
and healthcare systems, international coordination, pent-up
consumer demand and the economic importance of resuming air travel.
The timing and profile of a recovery beyond 2021 also remains highly uncertain.
In response to the crisis IAG has secured substantial levels of liquidity
and reduced costs and cash outflows. It has furloughed staff under
government job retention schemes and has also launched a restructuring
and redundancy programme within its subsidiary British Airways,
Plc (Ba1 negative), affecting up to 12,000 staff, subject
to ongoing consultation with labour representatives.
As at 30 April 2020 the company had total liquidity of GBP10 billion,
comprising cash of GBP6.4 billion and GBP3.6 billion
of undrawn committed facilities. The company also has substantial
levels of unencumbered aircraft fleet which could be used to further enhance
liquidity and further facilities are currently under negotiation.
It also has the potential to monetise its air miles loyalty scheme which
could create substantial further liquidity.
IAG has hedged around 90% of its expected fuel burn for 2020 and
has reported a mark-to-market loss of around €1.5
billion which is expected to be incurred in cash during the year.
The company's weekly operating cash costs are currently around €200
million, with cash burn expected to reduce over the course of the
year as hedging costs reduce and from further cost management.
Accordingly the company is likely to have sufficient liquidity to support
groundings lasting for around one year before additional fund raising,
although this remains subject to some uncertainty particularly in relation
to the level of potential customer refunds for cancelled flights.
Moody's expects that IAG will incur substantial additional debt
to support its liquidity and cash consumption during the coronavirus outbreak,
and that cash generation is unlikely to be sufficient thereafter to restore
balance sheet metrics by 2023.
Moody's considers that IAG is more weakly positioned than British Airways,
as British Airways had the highest operating margin across the airlines
within the IAG group, including Iberia, Aer Lingus,
Vueling and LEVEL, despite increased diversity and scale of the
wider group. IAG will also need to complete and finance the €1
billion debt-funded acquisition of Air Europa during 2020 if the
transaction is approved by regulators, which will weaken its financial
metrics, although there is a price adjustment mechanism in the agreement.
At the same time the rating reflects Moody's expectation that IAG
will remain a leading operator in the industry and that it is likely to
gain market share and improve operational efficiencies after the crisis.
This is supported by its large scale, strong brands, extensive
and diversified global network, and strong market positions on certain
routes, including highly profitable transatlantic routes,
and at sought after airports.
The company's €1 billion senior unsecured notes are rated Ba2,
one notch below the corporate family rating. This reflects the
substantial levels of senior secured and unsecured debt in the company's
operating companies, which rank ahead of the debt at IAG holding
company level.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
IAG complied with all the applicable recommendations of the Spanish Corporate
Governance Code and 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, with minor
exceptions as detailed in its 2019 annual report.
The company is targeting a 10 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency
between 2020 and 2025, a 20 per cent reduction in net CO2 emissions
by 2030, and net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the continued uncertain prospects for the
airline industry, with risks of extended disruption to travel causing
further strain on the company's balance sheet and liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought
under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and passenger
volumes return to more normal levels. At this point Moody's
would evaluate the balance sheet and liquidity strength of the company
and positive rating pressure would require evidence that the company is
capable of substantially recovering its financial metrics and restoring
liquidity headroom within a 1-2 year time horizon.
Moody's could downgrade IAG if:
• There are expectations of deeper and longer declines in passenger
volumes extending materially into 2021
• There are concerns over the adequacy of liquidity driven by extended
groundings in 2021
• There are clear expectations that the company will not be able
to maintain financial metrics compatible with a Ba1 rating following the
coronavirus outbreak, in particular if:
- Gross adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably above 4x
- Reported operating profit margin were to fall substantially below
10%
- Retained cash flow to debt reduces towards 15%
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline
Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Int'l Consolidated Airlines Group,
S.A.
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned Ba1-PD
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Int'l Consolidated Airlines Group,
S.A.
.... LT Issuer Rating, Withdrawn ,
previously rated Baa3 on review for downgrade
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Int'l Consolidated Airlines Group,
S.A.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba2 from Baa3 on review for downgrade
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Int'l Consolidated Airlines Group,
S.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
COMPANY PROFILE
IAG is a Spanish registered company, with a corporate head office
in London and listed on the Spanish and London stock exchanges.
It was formed in January 2011 following the merger of British Airways
and Iberia and manages five airline subsidiaries including British Airways,
Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and LEVEL, representing
complementary brands and operating in distinctive markets. IAG
has minimal operations of its own other than its Global Business Services
(GBS) division, which incorporates the Group's centralised and back
office functions and Cargo. 2019 revenues and Moody's adjusted
EBIT were €25.5 billion and €3.3 billion respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] IATA publication, "Covid-19: outlook
for air travel in the next 5 years", dated 13 May 2020:
https://www.iata.org/en/iata-repository/publications/economic-reports/covid-19-outlook-for-air-travel-in-the-next-5-years/
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
