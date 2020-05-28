Moody's downgrades IAG to Ba1 from Baa3; outlook negative

London, 28 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG or the company): the rating agency has assigned a Ba1 corporate family rating and Ba1-PD probability of default rating to IAG and withdrawn the company's Baa3 long-term issuer rating. Concurrently Moody's has downgraded the ratings of the company's €1 billion senior unsecured notes divided into €500 million series A bonds due 2023 and €500 million series B bonds due 2027 to Ba2 from Baa3. The outlook has been changed to negative from ratings under review. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated by Moody's on 17 March 2020.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

Today's rating actions reflect:

• The increasing duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak

• Moody's expectation that the airline industry will remain deeply constrained in 2020 and 2021 and will not recover 2019 passenger volumes until 2023 at the earliest

• Despite current substantial liquidity, risks that financial resources could be under pressure from further coronavirus outbreaks and extended restrictions on air travel

• The likelihood that the company will incur substantially increased debt during the coronavirus pandemic, and faces challenges to recover its balance sheet in the next two to three years

• The company's scale, strong market positions, global network and high profitability

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on IAG of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

IAG was initially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in February and early March 2020 with restrictions on flights to and from China, the United States, Italy and other regions. As the outbreak spread the company reduced its capacity by 94% in April and May, and has announced that it could see capacity reductions of 50% for 2020.

Moody's expects flight activity to resume over Q3 and Q4 of 2020, but remaining severely depressed, with domestic flights recovering earlier and a slower return for international and long haul flights. With around 67% of capacity outside Europe and a high exposure to business travel and premium leisure, Moody's expects that as flights resume IAG will see a slower recovery profile than the industry as a whole. The United Kingdom's current plans to quarantine international air passengers arriving from Ireland are also likely to affect IAG's ability to resume meaningful volumes in 2020.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) currently forecasts that 2020 global passenger numbers will be 48% down year-on-year, with 2021 volumes around 30% below 2019, and only recovering to 2019 levels by 2023[1]. Given high levels of uncertainty of the trajectory of the pandemic there are a wide range of possible outcomes and Moody's credit assessment considers deeper downside scenarios incorporating the risks of a slower recovery. In particular Moody's considers that 2021 is likely to remain a severely depressed year for the industry, with continued travel restrictions, health screening and social distancing, consumer concerns over travel, a weak economic environment and threats of further coronavirus outbreaks. This is likely to be partially mitigated by better preparedness by governments and healthcare systems, international coordination, pent-up consumer demand and the economic importance of resuming air travel. The timing and profile of a recovery beyond 2021 also remains highly uncertain.

In response to the crisis IAG has secured substantial levels of liquidity and reduced costs and cash outflows. It has furloughed staff under government job retention schemes and has also launched a restructuring and redundancy programme within its subsidiary British Airways, Plc (Ba1 negative), affecting up to 12,000 staff, subject to ongoing consultation with labour representatives.

As at 30 April 2020 the company had total liquidity of GBP10 billion, comprising cash of GBP6.4 billion and GBP3.6 billion of undrawn committed facilities. The company also has substantial levels of unencumbered aircraft fleet which could be used to further enhance liquidity and further facilities are currently under negotiation. It also has the potential to monetise its air miles loyalty scheme which could create substantial further liquidity.

IAG has hedged around 90% of its expected fuel burn for 2020 and has reported a mark-to-market loss of around €1.5 billion which is expected to be incurred in cash during the year. The company's weekly operating cash costs are currently around €200 million, with cash burn expected to reduce over the course of the year as hedging costs reduce and from further cost management. Accordingly the company is likely to have sufficient liquidity to support groundings lasting for around one year before additional fund raising, although this remains subject to some uncertainty particularly in relation to the level of potential customer refunds for cancelled flights.

Moody's expects that IAG will incur substantial additional debt to support its liquidity and cash consumption during the coronavirus outbreak, and that cash generation is unlikely to be sufficient thereafter to restore balance sheet metrics by 2023.

Moody's considers that IAG is more weakly positioned than British Airways, as British Airways had the highest operating margin across the airlines within the IAG group, including Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL, despite increased diversity and scale of the wider group. IAG will also need to complete and finance the €1 billion debt-funded acquisition of Air Europa during 2020 if the transaction is approved by regulators, which will weaken its financial metrics, although there is a price adjustment mechanism in the agreement.

At the same time the rating reflects Moody's expectation that IAG will remain a leading operator in the industry and that it is likely to gain market share and improve operational efficiencies after the crisis. This is supported by its large scale, strong brands, extensive and diversified global network, and strong market positions on certain routes, including highly profitable transatlantic routes, and at sought after airports.

The company's €1 billion senior unsecured notes are rated Ba2, one notch below the corporate family rating. This reflects the substantial levels of senior secured and unsecured debt in the company's operating companies, which rank ahead of the debt at IAG holding company level.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

IAG complied with all the applicable recommendations of the Spanish Corporate Governance Code and 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, with minor exceptions as detailed in its 2019 annual report.

The company is targeting a 10 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency between 2020 and 2025, a 20 per cent reduction in net CO2 emissions by 2030, and net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the continued uncertain prospects for the airline industry, with risks of extended disruption to travel causing further strain on the company's balance sheet and liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and passenger volumes return to more normal levels. At this point Moody's would evaluate the balance sheet and liquidity strength of the company and positive rating pressure would require evidence that the company is capable of substantially recovering its financial metrics and restoring liquidity headroom within a 1-2 year time horizon.

Moody's could downgrade IAG if:

• There are expectations of deeper and longer declines in passenger volumes extending materially into 2021

• There are concerns over the adequacy of liquidity driven by extended groundings in 2021

• There are clear expectations that the company will not be able to maintain financial metrics compatible with a Ba1 rating following the coronavirus outbreak, in particular if:

- Gross adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably above 4x

- Reported operating profit margin were to fall substantially below 10%

- Retained cash flow to debt reduces towards 15%

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Int'l Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba1-PD

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Int'l Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.

.... LT Issuer Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Baa3 on review for downgrade

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Int'l Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 from Baa3 on review for downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Int'l Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

COMPANY PROFILE

IAG is a Spanish registered company, with a corporate head office in London and listed on the Spanish and London stock exchanges. It was formed in January 2011 following the merger of British Airways and Iberia and manages five airline subsidiaries including British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and LEVEL, representing complementary brands and operating in distinctive markets. IAG has minimal operations of its own other than its Global Business Services (GBS) division, which incorporates the Group's centralised and back office functions and Cargo. 2019 revenues and Moody's adjusted EBIT were €25.5 billion and €3.3 billion respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] IATA publication, "Covid-19: outlook for air travel in the next 5 years", dated 13 May 2020: https://www.iata.org/en/iata-repository/publications/economic-reports/covid-19-outlook-for-air-travel-in-the-next-5-years/

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martin Robert Hallmark

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

