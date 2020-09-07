Moody's downgrades IAG to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook remains negative

London, 07 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded Int'l Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.'s (IAG or the company) corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1 and its probability of default rating to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD. Concurrently Moody's has downgraded the ratings to B1 from Ba2 of the company's €1 billion senior unsecured notes divided into €500 million series A bonds due 2023 and €500 million series B bonds due 2027. The outlook remains negative.

Today's rating actions reflect:

• The slow pace of passenger demand recovery in Europe since national travel restrictions and quarantine measures were introduced in the first half of 2020

• IAG's large exposure to long haul, cross-border and corporate travel which is expected to remain weaker than the industry as a whole

• Despite the credit positive proposed equity rights issuance, liquidity headroom remains a consideration if wider coronavirus outbreaks and extensive travel restrictions and quarantine measures inhibit meaningful recovery

• An increasing debt burden to support the company over a slow recovery with challenges to recover the balance sheet and delever in the next two to three years

• Execution risks in implementing substantial restructuring and cost reduction programmes, recognising the company's strong track record in implementing similar programmes since its formation

• The company's scale, strong market positions, global network and high profitability prior to the pandemic

RATINGS RATIONALE

The coronavirus pandemic, the weakened global economic outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines are sustaining a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline industry is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on IAG of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reports that European air passenger volume, as measured by revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), fell in June and July 2020 by 94% and 81% year on year respectively, with international travel down by 97% [1] and 87% [2] respectively. The weak recovery in demand was largely limited to domestic travel.

In July, IATA revised its baseline forecast due to the evolving trajectory of coronavirus, and now expects that RPK will not recover to 2019 levels until 2024 [3]. There is now a greater likelihood that the pace of recovery will be at the slower end of scenarios considered by Moody's in assessing the industry. There are also risks that demand will not improve materially from current levels, particularly if there is a lack of international coordination over travel restrictions and quarantine measures. With around 67% of capacity outside Europe and a high exposure to corporate travel and premium leisure, Moody's expects that IAG would see a slower recovery profile than the industry average.

In the first half of 2020, IAG reported a €3.5 billion free cash outflow (including lease repayments), reflecting near full grounding of the fleet over the second quarter, as well as around €600 million outflows from overhedging of fuel, and refunds of advance bookings. Its liquidity position reduced from around €10 billion at the end of March to €8.1 billion by the end of June, after securing substantial additional liquidity and reducing operating cash burn rate to €193 million per week from €440 million at the start of the crisis. The company also halved its capital expenditure by €7 billion in aggregate over the next three years by delaying or cancelling new aircraft deliveries and retiring its older generation fleet earlier.

In order to further boost its liquidity, IAG has proposed an equity rights issuance in September of up to €2.75 billion and also has received GBP750 million proceeds from American Express Company (A3 negative), relating to the renewal of IAG's global partnership and which includes a substantial component of advance sale of air miles. The proposed issuance is supported by an irrevocable commitment from IAG's largest shareholder, Qatar Airways, which owns a 25.1% equity stake. The current ratings are based on the expectation that the proposed equity rights issue is achieved.

Moody's anticipates that pro forma for the rights issue and American Express proceeds, IAG's liquidity will support the company to operate for around 500 days if demand does not improve from estimated levels in the third quarter of 2020. There is a high degree of uncertainty in this estimate, however Moody's considers that the company's liquidity is weaker compared than similarly Ba-rated airlines. Nevertheless, the company has further levers to generate additional liquidity including through its remaining unencumbered aircraft fleet. Moody's also notes that the proposed equity issuance will improve the company's balance sheet and help the company to restore leverage metrics.

IAG also faces challenges in executing an extensive restructuring programme involving up to 13,000 staff within British Airways plc (Ba2 negative) and other headcount reductions in other airlines across the group . The company expects the ultimate headcount reductions to be substantially lower. As part of its cost reduction programme British Airways is also planning to amend contract terms for certain existing staff which could lead to industrial unrest. IAG may potentially also need to re-orientate its business towards leisure and away from corporate travel which is typically a highly profitable segment of the airline industry and it may face challenges to return to prior levels of profitability as a result.

Moody's expects that in light of the possible pace of recovery, pressures on long haul and corporate aviation, IAG will continue to absorb cash over the next one to two years and Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 4.0x by 2023.

IAG will also need to complete and finance the €1 billion debt-funded acquisition of Air Europa during 2020 if the transaction is approved by regulators, which will weaken its financial metrics, although the company is in active discussions with the vendor and the final price may be substantially lower.

At the same time the rating reflects Moody's expectation that IAG will remain a leading operator in the industry and that it is likely to gain market share and improve operational efficiencies after the crisis. This is supported by its large scale, strong brands, extensive and diversified global network, and strong market positions on certain routes, including highly profitable transatlantic routes, and at sought after airports.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The company's €1 billion senior unsecured notes are rated B1, two notches below the corporate family rating. This reflects the substantial levels of senior secured and unsecured debt in the company's operating companies, which rank ahead of the debt at IAG holding company level.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

IAG complied with all the applicable recommendations of the Spanish Corporate Governance Code and 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, with minor exceptions as detailed in its 2019 annual report.

The company is targeting a 10 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency between 2020 and 2025, a 20 per cent reduction in net CO2 emissions by 2030, and net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the continued uncertain prospects for the airline industry, with risks of extended disruption to travel causing further strain on the company's balance sheet and liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and passenger volumes return to more normal levels. At this point Moody's would evaluate the balance sheet and liquidity strength of the company and positive rating pressure would require evidence that the company is capable of substantially recovering its financial metrics and restoring liquidity headroom within a 1-2 year time horizon.

Moody's could downgrade IAG if:

• There are expectations of deeper and longer declines in passenger volumes extending materially into 2021

• There are concerns over the adequacy of liquidity

• There are clear expectations that the company will not be able to maintain financial metrics compatible with a Ba2 rating following the coronavirus outbreak, in particular if:

- Gross adjusted leverage is not expected to reduce sustainably below 5x

- Reported operating profit margin were to fall substantially below 10%

- Retained cash flow to debt reduces towards 10%

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

IAG is a Spanish registered company, with a corporate head office in London and listed on the Spanish and London stock exchanges. It was formed in January 2011 following the merger of British Airways and Iberia and manages five airline subsidiaries including British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and LEVEL, representing complementary brands and operating in distinctive markets. IAG has minimal operations of its own other than its Global Business Services (GBS) division, which incorporates the Group's centralised and back office functions and Cargo. 2019 revenues and Moody's adjusted EBIT were €25.5 billion and €3.3 billion respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

1. IATA publication, "Air Passenger Market Analysis, June 2020" https://www.iata.org/en/iata-repository/publications/economic-reports/air-passenger-monthly-analysis---june-20202/

2. IATA publication, "Air Passenger Market Analysis, July 2020" https://www.iata.org/en/iata-repository/publications/economic-reports/air-passenger-monthly-analysis---july-2020/

3. IATA publication, "Five years to return to the pre-pandemic level of passenger demand" https://www.iata.org/en/iata-repository/publications/economic-reports/Five-years-to-return-to-the-pre-pandemic-level-of-passenger-demand/

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martin Robert Hallmark

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

