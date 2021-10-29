Moody's downgrades IAMGOLD's CFR to B2; outlook stable

Toronto, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings for
IAMGOLD Corporation's corporate family rating to B2 from B1,
its probability of default rating to B2-PD from B1-PD,
its senior unsecured notes rating to B3 from B2 and its speculative grade
liquidity ("SGL") rating to SGL-3 from SGL-1. The
ratings outlook remains stable.
"The dowgrade reflects operating challenges at Rosebel and Westwood,
a materially higher construction cost estimates at Côté,
very high operating costs per ounce, and reduced liquidity,"
said Jamie Koutsoukis, Moody's Vice President, Senior Analyst.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: IAMGOLD Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B2 from B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: IAMGOLD Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
IAMGOLD's B2 CFR is challenged by 1) the company's high operating
cash costs ($1240/gold equivalent ounce ("GEO") LTM Q2/21) (Revenue-EBITDA)/GEO)
following operational challenges at its Rosebel mine in Suriname,
and Westwood mine in Canada, 2) execution risk in developing its
Côté Gold project and the consumption of its liquidity as
the project progresses, 3) a concentration of production and cash
flows at its two largest mines, 4) its moderate scale (~700 thousand
GEOs) and 5) geopolitical risk (mines in Burkina Faso and Suriname).
IAMGOLD has historically maintained low leverage (1.8x LTM Q2/21)
however it will rise above 4x in 2022 (closer to 8x using a $1500
gold price for 2022) as the majority of spending on the Côté
Gold project is incurred (with an expected increase in debt as the company
draws on its revolver to partially fund the construction) without any
contributing production until the second half of 2023.
IAMGOLD together with joint venture partner Sumitomo Metal Mining Co.
Ltd., sanctioned the construction of the Côté
Gold project in Ontario Canada in 2020. IAMGOLD's large cash
balance of $825 million at June 2021 will largely be consumed in
2022 to and 2023 to fund the remaining $930 - $980
million (as of July 2021) project construction costs (this is for its
70% share of the project). However, once completed,
(commercial production is expected in the second half of 2023) the company
will benefit from improved diversification in a low risk jurisdiction,
and an increased production profile from a long life mine with expected
lower cash costs.
IAMGOLD has adequate liquidity (SGL-3) through 2022. The
company has $1.3 billion of sources compared to $1.1
billion of uses in the 18 months to December 2022. Sources for
IAMGOLD include about $825 million in cash at June 2021 and a $500
million committed facility ($490 million matures Jan 2025,
remainder matures Jan 2023) which is largely undrawn. Uses are
our expectation the company will be free cash flow negative by about $1.1
billion over the 18 months, using a gold price sensitivity of $1500
for 2022 as spending for the Côté gold project is at its
highest. IAMGOLD has no refinancing risk over the near term:
its $500 million credit facility largely matures in January 2025
and its $450 million in notes are due in 2028. IAMGOLD's
credit facility includes financial covenants with which we believe the
company will remain in compliance.
In the second quarter of 2021, IAMGOLD entered into gold sale prepayment
arrangements whereby it will receive $236 million over the course
of 2022 with the requirement to physically deliver 150,000 ounces
over the course of 2024. These transactions have the effect of
rolling the Company's 2019 prepayment arrangement on 150,000 gold
ounces from 2022 to 2024, which is after the completion of the construction
of Côté Gold.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that IAMGOLD has
sufficient funding and liquidity in place to develop its Côté
Gold project. It also incorporates the expectation that the company
will maintain financial discipline and leverage will be sustained below
4x past 2023 once production from Côté Gold is realized.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The CFR rating could be upgraded to B1 if IAMGOLD is able to achieve increased
mine diversity and demonstrates its ability to execute on new mine development
without meaningful setbacks, total cash costs per ounce (revenue
less adjusted EBITDA divided by total production) are maintained below
$1000/oz ($1240/GEO LTM Q2/21) , and leverage is sustained
below 3x (1.8x LTM Q2/2021).
The CFR rating could be downgraded to B3 if there are further cost increases
at the Côté Gold project, or operational challenges
at its existing mines negatively affect the company's liquidity
position. It could also be downgraded if leverage is expected to
be sustained above 4x (1.8x LTM Q2/2021).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1292752.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
