Moody's downgrades IAMGOLD's CFR to B3, concluding review; outlook negative

Toronto, August 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings for IAMGOLD Corporation's (IAMGOLD) corporate family rating to B3 from B2, its probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD, and its speculative grade liquidity ("SGL") rating to SGL-4 from SGL-3. The senior unsecured notes rating has been downgraded to Caa1 from B3 and the ratings outlook has been changed to negative from rating under review. This action concludes the review initiated on May 6, 2022.

"The downgrade reflects IAMGOLD's need to secure additional financing following materially higher construction cost estimates at its CÃ´té Gold project, and the expectation that this will lead to much higher debt and increased leverage" said Jamie Koutsoukis, Moody's analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: IAMGOLD Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: IAMGOLD Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

IAMGOLD needs additional liquidity to complete the CÃ´té Gold project development after indicating that the project will require the company to spend between $1.2 to $1.3 billion (its 70% share of the project) through 2023. This is an increase of over 70% compared to previous guidance of between $710 million and $760 million. IAMGOLD is assessing various financing options and has indicated it is seeking to have a financing package in place by the end of 2022. Even with potential asset sales, which is one option being considered, the company will still have a funding gap and incremental debt financing is a likely outcome resulting in increased financial leverage. As such, governance was a key consideration for the downgrade.

IAMGOLD together with joint venture partner Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., sanctioned the construction of the CÃ´té Gold project in Ontario Canada in 2020. IAMGOLD's liquidity will be consumed and financial leverage will increase in 2022 and 2023 to fund the project construction costs. However, once completed, (production expected in early 2024) the company will benefit from improved diversification in a low risk jurisdiction, and an increased production profile from a long life mine with expected lower cash costs.

IAMGOLD's B3 CFR is challenged by: 1) the absence of funding to complete its CÃ´té Gold project and the execution risk associated with the project; 2) the company's high operating cash costs ($1066/ounce in the first half of 2022); 3) a concentration of production and cash flows at its two largest mines; and 4) geopolitical risk (mines in Burkina Faso and Suriname). IAMGOLD's rating is supported by: 1) its existing mining operations that generate free cash flow and; 2) its growing exposure to Canada with the development of the CÃ´té Gold project.

IAMGOLD has weak liquidity (SGL-4) with about $800 million of sources compared to $1.5 billion of uses over the next 18 months to December 2023. Sources for IAMGOLD include $453 million in cash at June 2022 and about $350 million available on its $500 million committed facility (expiring Jan 2025). Uses are Moody's expectation the company will be free cash flow negative by about $1.5 billion over the 18 months, as spending for the CÃ´té gold project is at its highest. IAMGOLD's credit facility includes financial covenants which Moody's believes the company, dependent on its financing plan, could breach.

The Caa1 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes, is one notch below the B3 CFR, reflecting the structural subordination of the notes to the secured revolving credit facility.

IAMGOLD's outlook is negative because it has not secured its required financing for the CÃ´té gold project, free cash flow will remain sizably negative through at least 2023, and the company is still facing execution risk that could include further project cost escalations or a timing delay.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A downgrade would be considered if the company is unable to secure funding for the CÃ´té Gold project or if there is a heightened risk the project will be delayed or not completed. Moody's could also lower the rating if CÃ´té Gold experiences material operating issues that negatively affect production or unit costs, or if debt to EBITDA remains above 5.5x.

An upgrade would be considered if the company successfully completes the CÃ´té Gold project and is able to achieve commercial production and generate sustained free cash flow. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider an upgrade if the company were expected to sustain debt to EBITDA below 3.5x.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, IAMGOLD owns and operates three gold mines: Rosebel (95% owned,154koz of attributable gold production in 2021) in Suriname, Essakane (90%, 412koz) in Burkina Faso, and Westwood (100%, 35koz) in Canada. The company also owns 64.75% of the CÃ´té Gold project in Ontario (Sumitomo Metal Mining owns 27.75% and 7.5% is held by other investors) which is currently under development in Canada and the Boto gold project in Senegal. Revenues for 2021 were $1.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

