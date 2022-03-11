Moody's downgrades IBEC's rating to Ca from Baa3, outlook changed to negative

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades IBEC's rating to Ca from Baa3, outlook changed to negative

11 Mar 2022

London, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (?Moody's?) has today downgraded the International Bank for Economic Co-operation's (IBEC) long-term issuer rating to Ca from Baa3. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

The rating action was triggered by the joint announcement of five European Union (EU, Aaa stable) shareholders to withdraw from the bank, published on 2 March.[1] In their announcement, the Ministries of Finance of Poland (A2 stable), Czech Republic (Aa3 stable), Romania (Baa3 stable), Slovakia (A2 stable) and Bulgaria (Baa1 stable) stated their intention to discontinue their participation in IBEC, aiming for an orderly withdrawal. Consequently, Moody's no longer assumes that these shareholders would provide any additional support to the multilateral development bank (MDB) in a situation of financial stress.

Furthermore, this is a strong indication that IBEC is eventually likely to become close to fully owned and supported by Russia, and Moody's view is that holders of IBEC bonds will not be in a better position than holders of Russian government debt. As such, Moody's has aligned IBEC's rating with that of the Government of Russia.

The EU member states' planned withdrawal would leave Russia (Ca negative) as the main shareholder in the bank, implying that even if Russia and the remaining shareholders ? Mongolia (B3 stable) and Vietnam (Ba3 positive) ? remained committed to the institution, shareholders' ability to provide support is now significantly lower, in particular following the downgrade of Russia's sovereign rating to Ca on 6 March 2022. This deterioration in shareholder support compounds the already heightened risks to IBEC's asset performance and funding and liquidity related to Western sanctions on Russia. Moody's view is that, in line with the rating on the Government of Russia, the risk of a default occurring has significantly increased and that the likely recovery for investors will be in line with the historical average, commensurate with a Ca rating. At the Ca rating level, the recovery expectations are at 35 to 65%.

Moody's has also changed the outlook to negative from stable to reflect the further risks to IBEC's credit profile from the potential ramifications of the shareholder withdrawal. Moody's will use the outlook period to gain further clarity on the process and timing of the planned shareholder withdrawal and its impact on IBEC's operations, IBEC's ability to repay maturing obligations amid heightened risks to its asset quality and liquidity and funding, as well as indications for the future of the bank. A wind-down of the institution is a likely scenario in Moody's view.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE OF IBEC'S RATING TO Ca

The announcement by the EU countries to withdraw as shareholders very severely weakens the credit profile of IBEC. The five above-mentioned EU countries are shareholders, currently accounting for 46.7% of IBEC's subscribed capital, and their eventual exit would leave Russia with a 96.8% shareholding in the bank, resulting in a very concentrated ownership. Moody's believes that Russia's ability to support the bank has severely diminished as a result of the severe sanctions imposed on the country. Moody's considers the resulting extreme ownership concentration to be a Governance consideration under its ESG framework.

According to the bank's statutes the process of withdrawal, once formally begun, requires the EU countries to give not less than six months' notice to IBEC. As such, it may take some time before these shareholders eventually exit the institution. However, in Moody's view, the strong statement is a clear indication that EU shareholders intend, as of today, to no longer participate in the institution and Moody's no longer factors in any additional support from these shareholders in a situation of financial stress for the bank.

Furthermore, Moody's expects that IBEC is eventually likely to become a predominantly Russian owned and supported entity, and therefore will be increasingly exposed to negative credit pressures from the Government of Russia's weakened ability and willingness to pay bondholders. Moody's view is that holders of IBEC bonds will therefore not be in a better position than holders of Russian government debt. As such, Moody's has aligned IBEC's rating with that of the Government of Russia.

This deterioration in shareholder support compounds the already heightened risks to IBEC's asset performance from a very challenging operating environment, given that Russia and Belarus (Ca negative) together account for around 43% of total gross loans and guarantees as at end-2021, as well as significant risks to funding and liquidity given IBEC's limited liquidity buffers.

In particular, Moody's believes that IBEC's liquidity position is highly stretched. Despite recent efforts to diversify its funding, a substantial portion of its funding still comes from the Russian market and banks, and the likely wider market disruptions and deteriorating investor confidence following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine (Caa2, review for downgrade) will result in funding challenges. IBEC also partly relies on credit lines from European banks which may now become harder to access. These developments could challenge IBEC's first bond refinancing due in October 2022 of RUB7 billion or around Â€50 million as of 8 March 2022 (Moody's takes into account the put option after 3 years rather than the 10-year tenor). The shareholders' withdrawal will also mean that, while not immediate, a Bulgarian lev-denominated bond maturing in 2024 (68 million levs or around Â€35 million) will eventually become payable at the bondholders' request as and when Bulgaria ceases to be a member in IBEC.

The Bank had liquidity buffers available of Â€67 million at the end of 2021 according to Moody's definition and IBEC benefits from a focus on trade finance, which leads to a naturally high turnover of assets. The bank had already halted planned lending disbursements after Russia's invasion and loans of around Â€78 million are due to mature in the first two quarters of 2022. However, despite the non-performing asset ratio remaining relatively low as at end-2021, the very challenging operating environment, including a significant amount of IBEC's loans directed to Russia which faces severe risks to its macro-economic stability, may impair the ability of borrowers to repay IBEC on time and in full.

RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE

The decision to change the outlook to negative reflects the further risks to IBEC's credit profile from the potential ramifications of the shareholder withdrawal on IBEC's asset quality and liquidity. Moody's will use the outlook period to gain further clarity on the process and timing of the shareholder withdrawal and its impact on IBEC's operations, IBEC's ability to repay maturing obligations given the heightened risks to its liquidity and funding, as well as indications for the future of the entity. The departing member states have combined paid-in capital of Â€93.4 million, which, according to IBEC's statutes, will eventually have to be repaid, subject to any deduction for the member state's outstanding liability to the bank. As such, a further expansion of the asset base is very unlikely and a wind-down of the institution is now a likely scenario in Moody's view.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

IBEC's highly negative credit impact score (CIS-4) reflects moderately negative exposure to environmental and social risks and highly negative governance risks.

IBEC's issuer profile exhibits neutral to low exposure to environmental risks across most categories except for its moderately negative exposure to carbon transition risks which may pose risks to asset quality. IBEC has significant exposure to commodity dependent countries such as Russia which drives its overall moderately negative environmental issuer profile score (E-3).

IBEC's social issuer profile score is moderately negative (S-3) given the planned withdrawal of the five EU shareholders will negatively impact on customer relations and client trust.

IBEC's governance issuer profile score is highly negative (G-4). The institution's governance framework will be tested by the planned withdrawal of the five EU shareholders, with likely negative ramifications to the bank's developing governance and risk management framework. Very concentrated ownership by Russia following the planned withdrawal of the five EU shareholders poses a highly negative governance risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Given the negative outlook, a positive rating action is highly unlikely. The outlook on IBEC's Ca rating could be changed to stable if Moody's concluded that recovery for investors was likely to remain in line with the historical average for a Ca rating. For example, if the negative ramifications of the planned shareholder withdrawal and its exposure to the deteriorating operating environment in Russia, including the impact on IBEC's operations and liquidity and funding, was likely to be manageable. Clarity over the future of the institution would also likely be a condition for a stabilisation in the outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Moody's would likely downgrade IBEC's rating if the shareholders' planned withdrawal and its exposure to the deteriorating operating environment in Russia resulted in significant concerns over the bank's ability to repay maturing debt obligations and losses for investors were likely to be greater than assumed in the Ca rating. While IBEC has so far been excluded from sanctions imposed on Russia, any indications that this may change or that counterparties may chose not to do business with IBEC could also put downward pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The person who approved this credit rating is Alejandro Olivo.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Joint Statement of five EU Member States on withdrawal from post-Soviet banks, https://www.mfcr.cz/en/news/press-releases/2022/joint-statement-of-5-eu-member-states-on-46721 02-Mar-2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com