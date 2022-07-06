Moody's downgrades IDACORP to Baa2 and Idaho Power to Baa1; outlooks stable

Approximately $2 billion of debt securities affected

New York, July 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded the ratings of IDACORP, Inc. (IDA), including its long-term Issuer rating to Baa2 from Baa1. IDA's short-term rating for commercial paper was affirmed at Prime-2. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the ratings of Idaho Power Company (IPC) including its long-term Issuer rating to Baa1 from A3. IPC's short-term rating for commercial paper was affirmed at Prime-2. The outlooks for both companies are stable. A complete list of rating actions is included below.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"We expect Idaho Power's credit metrics to remain at their currently weaker levels over the long-term and be more representative of a Baa rated utility going forward," stated Edna Marinelarena, Assistant Vice President. The downgrade of parent company IDA's ratings primarily reflects the downgrade of its key utility subsidiary, with its Baa2 rating also considering the structural subordination of the parent's debt to the utility's debt. Since roughly 90% of IDA's cash flow is generated by IPC, any rating actions on IPC directly impact IDA's ratings as well.

IPC's financial profile has historically lagged A3 rated peers and we have acknowledged the utility's flow-through tax and long-lived depreciation as contributing factors. Nevertheless, without the benefit from more incremental and timelier rate relief through riders or cost tracking mechanisms, quicker asset recovery via depreciation rates, more frequent base rate increases and lower imputed debt from pension obligations, we now see IPC's financial profile remaining more appropriate for the Baa1 rating levels.

We expect IPC's ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt to remain in the low teens over the medium-term. However, we note that this lags most of its Baa1 rated integrated utility peers and provides little to no financial cushion to absorb unforeseen events. Although IPC faces similar inflationary cost pressures as the rest of the industry, the utility benefits from a primarily renewable generation fleet and majority hydro fuel source, that differentiates it from its peers that face higher cost pressure from increased fossil fuel prices and capex related to decarbonization.

IPC's credit is supported by strong residential and industrial customer growth, stable and predictable cash flow generation and a constructive regulatory environment in Idaho, where roughly 95% of the company's revenue is derived. We expect the utility to continue benefitting from credit supportive regulatory outcomes in both Idaho and Oregon and long track record of managing the risks associated with its hydro generation.

IPC's last general rate case increase was in 2011 and the utility carries a substantial $709 million of regulatory assets on its balance sheet, net of regulatory liabilities, as of 31 March 2022. Some of the most sizeable unrecovered asset balances are associated with IPC's Hells Canyon Complex hydro-fueled electric generation facility, the relicensing of which has been repeatedly delayed in a lengthy permitting and approval process since originally filed in 2003, and pension contribution expenses that the company is authorized to defer.

Furthermore, IPC recently increased its capital spending plan to roughly $550 million annually on average, and it now totals about $2.8 billion from 2022 through 2026. This represents a 40% overall increase over its previous five-year plan. In 2022, we expect IPC to produce around $370 million of cash flow from operations, invest about $490 million in capex and upstream about $150 million in dividends, resulting in negative free cash flow around $270 million for the year. Since IDA does not expect to issue common equity in 2022, we believe that both IPC and IDA will sustain a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio in the low teens.

Outlook

IPC's stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the utility will continue to benefit from credit supportive regulatory outcomes and will exhibit stable cash flow generation that will produce CFO pre-WC to debt in the low teens. The stable rating outlook on IDA reflects the outlook for IPC, its primary asset.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

The rating of IPC could be upgraded if key credit metrics improve such that the CFO pre-WC to debt ratio increases to 16% or above on a sustained basis. An upgrade could also occur if the utility's regulatory construct improves materially, including authorization of trackers and rider mechanisms that would result in faster cost recovery, reducing regulatory lag.

IDA's rating would likely be upgraded with an upgrade of IPC's rating.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

IPC's rating could be downgraded if financial metrics weaken further including a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio of 13% or below on a sustained basis. The rating could also come under pressure if the utility were to experience a decline in the credit supportiveness of its regulator including either higher cost recovery risks or lower returns.

IDACORP, Inc. is a holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Idaho Power Company, a fully integrated regulated electric utility. IPC's service territory encompasses southern Idaho (approximately 95% of IPC's rate base) and eastern Oregon. IPC is subject to the purview of the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC) and the Public Utility Commission of Oregon (OPUC), while the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulates its transmission operations.

IDACORP's other notable subsidiaries include IDACORP Financial Services, Inc., an investor in affordable housing and other real estate tax credit investments, and Ida-West Energy Company, an operator of small hydropower generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: IDACORP, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

..Issuer: Idaho Power Company

.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Downgraded to A2 from A1

....Underlyding Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Downgraded to A2 from A1

..Issuer: American Falls Reservoir District, ID

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

..Issuer: Humboldt (County of) NV

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to A2 from A1

..Issuer: MORROW (PORT OF) OR

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

..Issuer: Sweetwater (County of) WY

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to A2 from A1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: American Falls Reservoir District, ID

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 2

..Issuer: IDACORP, Inc.

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Idaho Power Company

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: MORROW (PORT OF) OR

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: IDACORP, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Idaho Power Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

