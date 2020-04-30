Moody's downgrades IDH's CFR to Caa2; changes outlook to negative

London, 30 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded Turnstone
Midco 2 Limited's ("IDH" or "the company") corporate family rating ("CFR")
to Caa2 from Caa1 and its probability of default rating to Caa2-PD
from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has also downgraded
the instrument ratings on IDH Finance Plc's GBP275 million senior
secured notes and GBP150 million senior secured floating rate notes
("FRNs") to Caa2 from Caa1, and to Ca from Caa3 on the GBP130
million senior subordinated notes. The outlook was changed to negative
from stable.
Today's rating actions primarily reflect the following factors:
--Materially lower activity because of coronavirus leading
to cash burn driven by reduced EBITDA
--Anticipated slow pace of recovery heightens refinancing
risk in light of 2022 maturities
--Adequate liquidity
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating actions reflect first and foremost Moody's expectation
of a significant reduction in dental patient volumes of up to 50%
for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2021 ("fiscal 2021") following
the closure of IDH's 600-odd practices across the UK to routine
treatments from mid-March, in accordance with NHS and British
Dental Association guidelines.
Moody's forecasts that the effect on IDH's revenue, EBITDA
and cash flows will be uneven across the next few quarters but the rating
agency does not anticipate a return to pre-coronavirus levels of
activity before the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The expected
slow pace of recovery in volumes will delay any deleveraging and improvement
in the group's free cash generation which Moody's expects
would be necessary to execute a successful refinancing of its capital
structure due in the Summer of 2022.
Private dentistry services and Dental Directory revenues will be hit most
severely, broadly in line with the drop in patient volumes,
while NHS revenues will not decline initially because the NHS will continue
to make monthly contractual payments to providers, which Moody's
anticipates will reach at least 80% of their contract value.
The coronavirus impact on IDH's EBITDA will be somewhat cushioned
by the group's use of the UK government's Job Retention Scheme,
which has allowed IDH to furlough approximately 2,000 staff (over
25% of its employee base). IDH also has a large variable
cost base, mostly dentists' and hygienists' fees as
well as practice staff, accounting for around 70% of revenue.
However, the group will continue to pay clinicians' fees,
which are theoretically variable, in relation to its NHS contracts
as long as it receives NHS payments. Moody's forecasts a
sequential improvement in patient volumes from Q2 fiscal 2021 but the
rating agency also expects that Q2 will represent the trough in EBITDA
as government support likely ends and the group needs to cover its full
cost base, with lower dental volumes than historically.
Moody's forecasts EBITDA (post-IFRS16) in the region of GBP50
million for fiscal 2021, while it could recover to just above the
fiscal 2020 level by fiscal year-end 2022. Nevertheless,
this would result in Moody's adjusted leverage remaining above 9.0x
at a time when refinancing needs will become more pressing in light of
GBP525 million of debt maturing in August 2022.
Before the coronavirus outbreak, IDH's earnings and cash flows were
on a positive trajectory, notably driven by (i) the increased penetration
of private dentistry services within the group, (ii) improved clinician
retention, and (iii) new contracts in Dental Directory.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers that IDH's liquidity remains adequate.
In March 2020, the group drew the remaining GBP73.2 million
available under its GBP100 million revolving credit facility (RCF),
maturing in August 2022, and IDH had a cash balance of GBP82
million as of 22 April 2020. The rating agency expects that this
will be sufficient to cover the group's liquidity needs in the next
twelve months although IDH's cash balance will decline to around
GBP40 million by the end of fiscal 2021. In the year,
Moody's expects that IDH (i) could nearly cover its interest bill
with EBITDA, (ii) will reduce capex by at least GBP10 million,
and (iii) will increase its working capital, driven by a one-time
outflow in Q1 for the unwinding of patient charges as well as an increase
in debtor days and a reduction in creditor balances, although balances
would build again once practices reopen and there will be some reduction
in stock at Dental Directory. Moody's expects that the headroom
under the group's super senior leverage covenant will be very tight
in the second and third quarters of fiscal 2021, with a high risk
of breach, although this could be cured by some RCF repayments.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The GBP425 million senior secured fixed and floating rate notes remain
in line with the CFR and therefore get downgraded by one notch to Caa2.
They do not get an uplift because of the sizeable amount of liabilities
ranking ahead of them in Moody's waterfall analysis, including
the GBP100 million super senior RCF, large trade payables (including
NHS accruals) and very small pension liabilities.
The rating on the senior subordinated notes, which rank behind the
senior secured fixed rate notes and FRNs, remains two notches below
the CFR, at Ca.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial credit implications on public health
and safety. In terms of governance, the rating agency considers
the high financial leverage and limited shareholder support.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook primarily reflects downside risks to the expectations
for financial performance in the next 12 to 18 months while the coronavirus
crisis entails significant uncertainty, as well as increasing refinancing
risk.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive ratings pressure is unlikely at this juncture but could arise
if there were firm prospects that Moody's adjusted leverage would reduce
towards 8x by fiscal 2022, and free cash flow was firmly positive,
with an adequate liquidity profile.
IDH's ratings could come under downward pressure should its financial
performance or liquidity deteriorate more than expected by Moody's
during fiscal 2021 or the risk of a distressed exchange increased,
which would be considered a default under Moody's definitions.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Turnstone Midco 2 Limited, the parent company for IDH, is
the largest provider of NHS dental services in the UK and a leading distributor
of dental and other medical products. As of 31 December 2019,
the company's dental practice business, (my)dentist,
had 601 dental practices. IDH treats over 4 million patients every
year. In the twelve months ended December 2019, IDH generated
GBP591 million of revenues and reported GBP60 million of EBITDA
before exceptional items (before IFRS 16 impact).
