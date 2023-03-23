Moody's downgrades IGM Resins' CFR to Caa1 from B3; stable outlook

Stockholm, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Ignition Topco BV's (IGM Resins or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating to Caa1 and Caa1-PD from B3 and B3-PD, respectively. Concurrently Moody's downgraded the instrument rating of Ignition Midco BV's backed senior secured bank credit facilities to Caa1 from B3. The outlook of both entities changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of IGM Resins' rating reflects Moody's view that IGM Resins has limited buffer for downside risks without raising new debt or equity. As of end January 2023, the company had around €23.5 million of cash on balance, of which $18.7 million are earmarked for payments related to the acquisition of Jiangsu Litian Technology (Litian) expected in 2023. The liquidity is further constrained by local short-term debt, which the company expects to continuously roll over. In a scenario where the company would not be able to roll over the short-term debt, the company would need alternative liquidity sources.

The rating action also incorporates Moody's expectation that the company's credit metrics will not return to levels commensurate with a B3 rating through 2023. Earnings in the back half of 2022 were materially weaker than both Moody's and management expected, highlighting softness in the company's end markets and competitive pressure. Moody's anticipates gross leverage, on a Moody's defined and adjusted basis, to range from 8x-10x by the end of 2023. There is a high degree of uncertainty attached to the forecast given the current soft demand for IGM Resins' products.

In 2022, the company's operating performance was materially weaker compared to Moody's previous expectations. Based on unaudited management reports, IGM Resins' management-adjusted EBITDA declined to €36 million (€39.5 million including full year contribution of Litian but excluding future synergies) in 2022 from €48 million during the year-earlier period, mainly because of lower demand for ultraviolet curing materials especially in China (1/3 of the global market) as a result of Covid-19 related lockdowns and the zero-COVID policy that followed, leading to increased competitive pressure from Chinese producers in other regions, while high energy costs for its Italian plant, raw material shortages and delayed ramp-up of its new production facility in China prevented the company to counter this. The last quarter of 2022 was particularly weak driven by destocking activities in the whole chain.

In tandem, the company incurred large one-off and exceptional costs of over €36 million, resulting in a negative Moody's-adjusted FCF of over €45 million in 2022. Moody's believes that the majority of these costs will not recur over the next 12 months, but IGM Resins has a weak track record of foreseeing these costs over the last two years. In 2022, one-off and exceptional costs were more than double as large as indicated by the company's 2022 budget, albeit some of which were related to the temporary shutdown of its Italian plant because of high European energy costs, and M&A related expenses after the Litian transaction that were not included in its initial budget or related to the construction of the new Anqing plant that is now finalized.

Besides some local debt in China and the backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), Ignition Midco BV's main debt maturity occurs in July 2025 when the €325 million backed senior secured term loan B mature. Moody's believes that the company needs to improve its credit metrics meaningfully over the next 12-18 months to support a future refinancing.

More generally, IGM Resins' CFR reflects positively the company's strong market position as the global leader for photoinitiators; newly-invested productions sites in China which should lower its cost base; and that the company does not face any immediate refinancing needs for its main debt instrument.

IGM Resins' highly leveraged capital structure; tight liquidity profile with limited buffer for downside risks; small production footprint; track record of incurring large one-off costs; Moody's expectation of no material free cash flow (FCF) in 2023; and its small scale constrain the rating.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects that the company does not face immediate refinancing risks for its main debt instrument and Moody's expectation that its earnings start to recover in the second half of 2023, though the pace and degree of a recovery remains uncertain.

LIQUIDITY

IGM Resins' liquidity profile is tight and vulnerable to negative developments. As of end January 2023, the company had around €23.5 million of cash on balance, of which $18.7 million are earmarked for another payments related to the acquisition of Litian. In addition, the company has access to a €50 million RCF, of which €21.2 million are drawn as of end January 2023. Liquidity is further constrained by short-term debt, which the company expects to continuously roll over.

The RCF is subject to a springing 7.7x senior secured net leverage covenant (9x as of end January 2023). The company negotiated with is RCF lenders a covenant waiver for its senior secured net leverage ratio from Q1-23 to Q3-23. Based on the company's disclosure, there is a minimum liquidity condition during the covenant holiday period.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The €325 million backed senior secured TLB and €50 million RCF are rated Caa1, in line with the company's CFR. This reflects the dominant position of the senior secured instruments in the debt capital structure. The senior secured facilities benefit from guarantors representing at least 80% of consolidated group EBITDA (based on the definition of the senior secured facilities). The effective guarantor coverage is lower because some subsidiaries are located in jurisdictions (Brazil, China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea) which are excluded under the definition of the guarantor coverage test. Moody's views the TLB and RCF as essentially unsecured, given the security package provided (such as shares, intragroup receivables and bank accounts other than those dedicated to cash pooling accounts). Furthermore, Moody's notes that there is local debt at non guarantors entities in China and at least some of the local debt is secured against assets. Secured debt at operating entities could lead to a notching difference between the instrument rating and the CFR.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

IGM Resins has aggressive financial policies, illustrated by its leveraged capital structure and weakened liquidity profile. The company exhibits weaker financial reporting disclosures than public companies, including a relatively high amount of adjustments, and performance relative to forecast reveals a somewhat weak track record. Its financial sponsor, Astorg VI (Astorg), controls the board of directors. Restrictions in some countries, like China, can make it more difficult for the company to repatriate cash, which increases the company's organisational complexity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if (1) the company's debt/EBITDA progresses towards 6.5x; (2) there is evidence of sustained improvement in its operational performance and a declining trend in one-off costs; (3) the company generates meaningful positive FCF; (4) EBITDA/Interest increases above 1.5x; and (5) the company's liquidity profile improves.

Moody's could downgrade ratings if (1) the company's liquidity weakens further; (2) there is evidence of further operational underperformance; or (3) the company fails to address its debt maturities well ahead of due date.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Ignition Topco BV is the parent company of operating companies that trade under the name IGM Resins (IGM), with head offices in Waalwijk, the Netherlands. IGM is a leading global supplier of energy curing (UV) raw material solutions. These products are high-value-added photoinitiators, acrylates and additives that are used in a wide variety of industries, among which the packaging and printing industry, wood, plastic, and metal coatings industry along with the electronics and electrics industry and other special applications such as 3D printing and optical products. In 2022, the company generated pro-forma revenues of €287 million and company-adjusted EBITDA (including Litian but excluding future synergies) of €39.5 million. The company has been owned by funds managed by Astorg since 2018.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Massard

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

