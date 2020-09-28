Moody's downgrades IIFL Finance to B2 from B1, outlook stable

Singapore, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded IIFL Finance Limited's
("IIFL Finance") corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, senior
secured debt rating to B2 from B1, and senior secured medium-term
note (MTN) program rating to (P)B2 from (P)B1.
The rating outlook has been changed to stable from rating under review.
Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on
29 May 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of IIFL Finance's ratings reflects Moody's expectation
that the company's asset quality and profitability will deteriorate
as loan delinquencies and defaults increase. This weakening will
be driven by declining earnings and cash flow at its customers due to
the deep coronavirus-led economic contraction.
Loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), real
estate developers and micro-finance companies -- segments
that represent about 40% of its assets under management --
are at the greatest risk of a deterioration in asset quality, given
the disruption to their business activities and their limited balance
sheet liquidity. At the end of June 2020, about 50%
of these loans were subject to repayment moratoriums, compared to
about 30% for IIFL Finance's total loan book.
In line with its industry peers, Moody's expects IIFL Finance
will restructure loans to borrowers whose businesses and earnings have
been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The longer and deeper
the hit to India's economic activity, the greater the negative
financial impact on borrowers, leading to an increase in non-performing
loans. However, the increase will be gradual as loan restructuring
will prevent an immediate sharp increase in non-performing loans
IIFL Finance's profitability will also deteriorate as credit costs
increase in line with the deterioration in asset quality. While,
IIFL Finance has increased loan loss provisions against potential asset
quality deterioration, Moody's expects its provisioning coverage
will deteriorate as NPLs increase. IIFL Finance's return
on assets has already deteriorated, declining to about 1.0%
in June 2020 (annualized) from an average of 1.8% in the
past three years, excluding the one-time mark-to-market
impact on foreign exchange borrowings.
IIFL Finance's capital remains stable as the company has slowed
loan growth in response to the contraction in economic activity and to
conserve liquidity. IIFL Finance has not yet raised equity,
unlike some of its peer non-bank finance companies (NBFCs),
which have raised equity capital to shore up their buffers given the challenging
operating conditions. While IIFL Finance is backed by strong shareholders,
its access to equity capital remains to be tested.
While IIFL Finance's funding remains stable, funding conditions
remain challenging for Indian NBFCs. In particular, non-bank
debt markets remain largely closed to many NBFCs given the risk aversion
prevalent in Indian financial markets.
As a result, IIFL Finance remains reliant on public sector banks
as the primary source of liquidity to repay maturing obligations.
Loan securitizations and assignments, which were a key source of
funding in the past 12-18 months, have slowed given increased
risk aversion amongst banks given the bleak asset quality outlook.
In addition, IIFL Finance's modest liquidity provides limited
buffer should funding conditions suddenly tighten.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that IIFL Finance will
continue to perform in line with that of its B2 CFR peers over the next
12-18 months, with its stable capitalization providing resilience
against weakening profitability and asset risk. In addition,
Moody's expects ongoing deleveraging due to lower originations to result
in reduced refinancing needs.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the stable outlook, IIFL Finance's ratings are unlikely
to be upgraded over the next 12-18 months. Nevertheless,
Moody's could revise the rating outlook to positive if: (1)
if the company strengthens its liquidity by refinancing or raising new
funding over the next few quarters, (2) the company strengths its
loss-absorbing buffers by raising equity capital, or (3)
if the operating environment improves, supporting a strengthening
in asset quality.
Moody's will downgrade the ratings if the company's liquidity deteriorates,
or if there is a significant deterioration in its asset quality beyond
Moody's current expectations, leading to a worsening of its
solvency metrics.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Mumbai, IIFL Finance Limited reported total assets
of INR335 billion at 30 June 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Alka Anbarasu
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Graeme Knowd
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077