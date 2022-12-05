Moody's downgrades ILAP's senior secured rating to B2; places the rating under review for further downgrade

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B2 from Ba2 and placed on review for further downgrade the rating assigned to the $404 million Senior Secured Notes issued by Inversiones Latin America Power Limitada ("ILAP" or the "Project") with final maturity in 2033 ("Notes"). The rating action was driven by both environmental, social and governance factors. The rating was placed under review for further downgrade.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Inversiones Latin America Power Limitada

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 from Ba2; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Inversiones Latin America Power Limitada

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Inversiones Latin America Power Limitada's (ILAP) secured notes to B2 reflects the continued deterioration of the project's cash flow generation, as a result of prolonged negative operating and market conditions that resulted in lower than anticipated revenues and higher costs since mid-2021, thus increasing the reliance on external sources of liquidity to service its upcoming debt payments in January 2023.

ILAP generated a total of 575 GWh during the last-twelve-months to September 2022, slightly above the P90 expectation used in Moody's base case, but not enough to cover its commitments of energy delivery. Energy demand from ILAP's offtakers has exceeded its generation in approximately 44 GWh, forcing the project to incur losses as it purchases energy in the volatile spot market to honor its power purchase agreement (PPA) engagements. Despite the stronger participation of hydro-power generators in the country's energy mix since July 2022, spot prices have remained elevated over $150/MWh during night hours due to higher commodity prices for coal and liquified natural gas. Average decoupling costs reached $19.2/MWh during the same period, reducing its PPA margin, while pending definitions for the regulatory relief on the stabilized price mechanism continued to add working capital pressures.

Moody's recognizes that ILAP has successfully managed to get through the most severe period of volatility for power production in Chile, but the adverse conditions have depleted the project liquidity cushion. In October 2022, ILAP announced it used the entirety of its operation and maintenance reserve facility to pay for suppliers accounts payable negotiated in the second quarter of 2022.

Moody's expects decoupling costs and volatility of spot prices to continue hurting the project's cash generation during the 4Q22, and revised its base case scenario contemplating a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) below 1.0x for this period. To meet the upcoming debt payment of $15.2 million in January 2023, ILAP relies on the debt service reserve account that is fully funded through a liquidity facility of $16.5 million. Going forward, Moody's expects cash generation to improve but remain subdued over the next 12-18 months, translating into further needs for additional sources of cash to rebuild liquidity cushion for debt service and O&M costs.

As an alternative source of cash, the project will be entitled to collect over $6.0 million after the implementation of Chile's new retail price stabilization fund in early 2023 (PEC II). These additional liquidity sources combined to the project's cash generation will allow for the payment of July 2023 debt service while improvement in market conditions lead to some recovery of ILAP's cash flow generation through 2024. Nonetheless, a rating level in the mid Ba range is no longer tenable. The B2 rating ceases to recognize any benefit for the cash-sweep mechanism at this point given the very low prospects that the company will meet any target amortization payment over the next three years. In addition, the rating considers the rising refinancing risks given that a bullet payment of approximately 42% of the issued notes will be due in 2033.

ILAP's B2 rating remains supported by the high share of contracted revenue from creditworthy counterparties during the life of the notes, except for the last year ahead of the final amortization payment, when the share of contracted revenues will drop to about 25%. The rating also incorporates Moody's favorable views of the Chilean regulatory framework for the electricity sector and the intrinsic value of ILAP's highly priced PPAs. The Project further benefits from fixed price, full scope operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts with Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Baa1 negative) for the initial years of the transaction.The agency recognizes the Project's cash flow protections to the current high inflation environment, as its PPA prices are indexed to the US consumer price index (CPI) and adjusted every six months, resulting in higher margins. Over the last twelve months to October 2022, the CPI registered a 7.7% increase. Moody's also note the track record of extraordinary shareholder support in June 2022, including a $5 million injection from its parent Latin America Power S.A., first structured as a subordinated loan and then converted in equity.

ILAP's environmental, social and governance were a consideration in this rating action. However, ILAP's overall Credit Impact Score (CIS-4) and moderately negative Issuer Profile Scores (IPS-3) for E, S and G are unchanged at this time. The environmental factor is highly negative, because Chile's consecutive years of drought have forced the country to rely on more expensive thermal technologies, adding volatility to spot prices and negatively affected ILAP's cash flow generation. The social factors were also decisive because the stabilized energy prices since 2019 in the context of high spot prices has been further draining their liquidity. Finally, governance factors were also taken into account for this rating action because ILAP's notes payment structure entails high leverage and allows for little deviations from the initial projections.

During the review, Moody's will focus on the project's profitability and cash flow trends through the first quarter of 2023 and on the external sources of cash available to improve liquidity in the short-term. The review will include an assessment of the project's ability to continue and sustainably service its upcoming debt payments, which remains reliant on internally generated cash flows and is very vulnerable to the developments around the implementation of the new price stabilization fund and the evolution of the Chilean energy market.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

There is little prospect for ratings upgrade over the review process horizon. The outlook could return to stable if ILAP demonstrates a recovery of its liquidity profile, evidenced by a DSCR consistently above 1.0x and the refunding of its operation and maintenance reserve account.

The rating could be downgraded if further deterioration if Moody's perceives ILAP's liquidity profile to further deteriorates over the next twelve to eighteen months, with the exhaustion of external liquidity sources, delays on the approval of PEC II regulatory relief and the DSCR remaining constantly below 1.0x.

ILAP is a subsidiary of Latin America Power S.A., owned by BTG Pactual Brazil Infrastructure Fund II (45.85%), Patria Investments (45.85%), and GMR Holding B.V. (8.30%). ILAP owns 100% of the ownership interest in two wind power generation assets in Chile, "San Juan" and "Totoral", which have achieved full commercial operating date on March 2017 and January 2010, respectively, and have a combined installed capacity of 239.2 megawatt ("MW") North of Santiago.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vincent Olivier C. Detilleux

Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

