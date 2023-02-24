Moody's downgrades ILAP's senior secured rating to B3; rating under review for downgrade

New York, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B3 from B2 the rating assigned to the $404 million Senior Secured Notes issued by Inversiones Latin America Power Limitada ("ILAP" or the "Project") with final maturity in 2033 ("Notes"). The rating action was driven by governance factors. Moody's initiated ILAP's rating under review on December 5, 2022 and the rating continues under review for further downgrade.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Inversiones Latin America Power Limitada

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B2;Under Review for further Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Inversiones Latin America Power Limitada's (ILAP) secured notes to B3 considers the deterioration of the issuer's liquidity profile following the draws on the project cash reserves, leading to a higher reliance on external funding sources to meet upcoming debt payments amid volatile operating and market conditions in Chile. In the last quarter of 2022, ILAP drew on the LC Facilities it holds with Citibank N.A. to pay its suppliers and to service its January 2023 debt payment. In total, $4.5 million was drawn from the operations and maintenance reserve account (OMRA) and $13.0 million was drawn from the debt service reserve account (DSRA), leaving just $3.5 million available for future debt service needs.

The rating remains under review for further downgrade given the uncertainty on ILAP's ability to manage a liquidity improvement ahead of its next debt payments amounting $14.1 million in July 2023, as well as the need to refund the drawings under the Letter of Credit Facility Agreement (LC Facility) within eighteen months to avoid an event of default.

In 2022, ILAP relied on a $5 million subordinated loan provided by the sponsors to meet July 2022 debt installment. At this time, ILAP is planning to improve liquidity through the sale of receivables accumulated under the new mechanism for stabilization of regulated prices (PEC II), under the framework approved by the Chilean congress in May 2022 with the purpose to alleviate working capital pressures of power companies in Chile. Between April and December 2022, ILAP had accumulated $10.2 million in accounts receivables under the PEC II. However, this monetization strategy still depends on certain regulatory approvals and the establishment of a PEC II emergency fund by the ministry of energy, which has been under discussion since the second half of 2022.

As an alternative funding source, the project company has $18 million in receivables accumulated under the first price stabilization mechanism (PEC I) for collection starting in 2025. Some power companies in Chile have already monetized their PEC I receivables through securitization. However, Moody's considers the monetization of the PEC I receivables more difficult for ILAP to execute, because those receivables are pledged as collateral for the bondholders and were considered in the design of the amortization schedule to meet the target debt payments.

Operating conditions in Chile remains volatile. In the last quarter of 2022, spot prices decreased driven by a higher share of hydro generation during night hours. Amid these improved conditions, ILAP reported its best quarter since the bond was issued, including decoupling gains of $3.8 per megawatt hour that resulted in $9.1 million earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). On the other hand, wind conditions remains subdue and curtailment risk remains elevated. Moody's current baseline rating scenario incorporates operating conditions to gradually improve leading to an EBITDA of $23.5 in 2023, up from $18.6 in 2022. Despite this improvement, it is very unlikely that ILAP will be able to service its debt payments due in July and January without the timely implementation of the PEC II fund or new cash injections from the sponsor.

ILAP's B3 rating remains supported by the high share of contracted revenue from creditworthy counterparties with highly priced power purchase agreements (PPAs) during the life of the notes, except for the last year ahead of the final amortization payment, when the share of contracted revenues will drop to about 25%. The agency recognizes the Project's cash flow protections to the current high inflation environment, as its PPA prices are indexed to the US consumer price index (CPI) and adjusted every six months, resulting in higher margins. Over the last twelve months to December 2022, the CPI registered a 6.5% increase. Nonetheless, the recent deterioration of ILAP's credit profile is a risk to their regulated PPAs, given contractual provisions that require ILAP to maintain minimum credit quality standards. Moody's acknowledges that the early termination of the PPAs is not automatic and there are some incentives in place for the parties to maintain those agreements. Hence, an early termination of the project's regulated PPAs is not incorporated in the B3 ratings.

Governance factors were highly relevant for this rating action. Moody's now assess financial strategy and risk management as highly negative, reflecting the deterioration on the liquidity profile. Moody's also assess management track record to be highly negative because of their limited ability to respond to changes in market conditions in order to sustain target credit metrics. While the current liquidity shortfall derives from regional operating and market conditions that have also impacted other renewable projects, ILAP's higher risk factor considers that the notes payment structure entails high leverage and contractual limitations that allow for little deviations from the initial projections. As a result, Moody's assessment of ILAP's governance issuer profile score (G-IPS), was revised to G-4 (highly negative) from G-3 (moderately negative).

During the review process, Moody's will focus on the project's ability to improve its liquidity position ahead of the upcoming interest and legal debt amortizations and reinstate the cash reserves.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is little prospect for ratings upgrade. The outlook could return to stable if ILAP is able to monetize the receivables it accumulated under the price stabilization mechanism or obtain a cash injection from sponsors that demonstrates a recovery of its liquidity profile, evidenced by a DSCR consistently above 1.0x and the refunding of its operation and maintenance and debt reserve accounts.

The rating could be downgraded if Moody's perceives further deterioration of ILAP's liquidity profile encompassing higher likelihood of losses to creditors, such that there are prolonged delays on the approval of PEC II regulatory relief, failure to refund the LC facility before the second quarter of 2024, or the DSCR remaining constantly below 1.0x. Early termination of the PPAs by the distribution companies would also increase pressure for a rating's downgrade.

ILAP is a subsidiary of Latin America Power S.A., owned by BTG Pactual Brazil Infrastructure Fund II (45.85%), Patria Infrastructure FIP (45.85%), and GMR Holding B.V. (8.30%). ILAP owns 100% of the ownership interest in two wind power generation assets in Chile, "San Juan" and "Totoral", which have achieved full commercial operating date on March 2017 and January 2010, respectively, and have a combined installed capacity of 239.2 megawatt ("MW") North of Santiago.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400 .

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

