Moody's downgrades ILAP's senior secured rating to Ba2, outlook changed to negative

New York, July 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 the rating assigned to the $404 million Senior Secured Notes issued by Inversiones Latin America Power Limitada ("ILAP" or the "Project") with final maturity in 2033 ("Notes"). The rating action was driven by both environmental, social and governance factors. The outlook changed to negative from rating under review. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on June 6th, 2022.

Downgrade:

.. Issuer: Inversiones Latin America Power Limitada

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

Outlook Actions:

.. Issuer: Inversiones Latin America Power Limitada

.... Outlook, changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action was triggered by the Project's actual cash flow generation, which has not met Moody's initial expectations because of higher than anticipated decoupling costs, volatility of spot prices and working capital pressures with the price stabilization mechanism that was financed by power generators. The downgrade to Ba2 incorporates Moody's views that some of the unfavorable market dynamics in Chile will remain over the next six-to-twelve months, constraining ILAP's ability to improve its Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) consistently above 1.4x. The rating considers that ILAP relied on the extraordinary financial support provided by the sponsors to improve liquidity cushion ahead of its July 2022 debt installment. The negative outlook reflects that the Project's liquidity profile will remain pressured during the second half of 2022, depending on further regulatory developments in Chile, working capital management or external cash sources to support upcoming interest and legal amortizations.

Supporting ILAP's Ba2 rating is the high share of contracted revenue from creditworthy counterparties during the life of the notes, except for the last year ahead of the final amortization payment, when the share of contracted revenues will drop to about 25%. The rating also incorporates Moody's favorable views of the Chilean regulatory framework for the electricity sector and the relative competitiveness of ILAP's power purchase agreements (PPAs). The Project further benefits from fixed price, full scope operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts with Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Baa1 negative) for the initial years of the transaction.

Moody's acknowledges that ILAP's operating performance and availability has been adequate, exceeding the rating base case assumptions at a P(90) scenario. The agency also recognizes the Project's cash flow protections to the current high inflation environment, as its PPA prices are indexed to the US consumer price index (CPI) and adjusted every six months, resulting in higher margins. Over the last twelve months to June 2022, the CPI registered a 9.1% increase.

Nonetheless, ILAP is not being able to collect the full margins on its PPA contracts due to decoupling costs, arising from the different price signals from an excess power generated in the northern region, where ILAP's projects are located, and the lower availability in the central region where the power is consumed. Decoupling costs have reached $19.1/ MWh in the last twelve months ended March 2022 and Moody's estimates they are likely to continue to weight on ILAP's margins at least until 2029, when new transmission lines strengthening the integration between and northern and the central zone of the country will start operating.

Despite its long term PPAs, ILAP is exposed to market risk and suffers losses at times it needs to access to spot market to supply its contractual commitments. In 2021, Chile has experienced drier than expected hydrology conditions, forcing the country to reduce its hydro power generation to contain water reservoir levels. The deficit was mainly filled by thermal power plants that inflated spot prices during night hours, as their marginal generation costs depend on peaking commodity prices. Spot prices have reached up to $431/MWh in June 2022. Moody's consider the higher rainfall levels in recent months and government's initiatives to improve water reservoir management will help reduce the spot price volatility through the second half of this year.

A temporary price stabilization mechanism has further drained on ILAP's liquidity, as most of its revenue come from the regulated market which are exposed to price caps under the Temporary Stabilized Regulated Customer Price (PEC) mechanism. As of March 2022, ILAP held close to $18 million in PEC receivables. The Chilean senate approved the bill 14991-08 that aims to fund future electricity price increases, the bill is currently pending approval by the ministry of energy and by the final audit team. Its implementation would be retroactive and would result in a cash inflow for ILAP with compensation from receivables since to April 2022. ILAP generates an average of $1.4 million in PEC receivables per quarter. The timing of the implementation of the bill and the proposed compensation is key to alleviate ILAP's working capital pressure.

In June 2022, ILAP received a $5 million subordinated loan from Latin America Power S.A., its parent, to compensate for the cash shortfall and improve its liquidity position ahead of debt payments in July 2022. According to the management, this loan will likely be converted into equity, confirming the sponsor's commitment to the project, a credit positive. The legal amortization and interest payment due in January 2023 and July 2023 amount to $15.2 million and $14.1 million, respectively. The rating's base case assumes the DSCR will be close to breakeven in 2022 improving to 1.22x in 2023. In case the accumulated cash generation is not enough to meet these payments, ILAP would depend on further external support from the sponsor. Alternatively, ILAP counts on an operations and maintenance reserve account (OMRA) of $4.5 million and on a debt service reserve account (DSRA) of $16.5 million, both provided by Citibank, N.A. (Aa3 stable) in the form of committed and unconditional letters of credit.

The rating incorporates the customary project finance features embedded in the transaction. Moody's note that the cash sweep and mandatory amortization significantly reduces noteholders' exposure to refinancing risks. In addition, the rating considers that the debt service reserve of 6-months is below the 12-month standard for undiversified wind projects, which exposes the issuer to liquidity risks arising from the seasonality of wind production. The rating is tempered by a partially amortizing financing structure that encompasses very high initial leverage and refinancing risk. Under the legal amortizing structure, a bullet payment of approximately 14% of the issued notes will be due in 2033.

ILAP is a subsidiary of Latin America Power S.A., owned by BTG Pactual Brazil Infrastructure Fund II (45.85%), Patria Investments (45.85%), and GMR Holding B.V. (8.30%). ILAP owns 100% of the ownership interest in two wind power generation assets in Chile, "San Juan" and "Totoral", which have achieved full commercial operating date on March 2017 and January 2010, respectively, and have a combined installed capacity of 239.2 megawatt ("MW") North of Santiago.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental factors are highly relevant to this rating action. ILAP is exposed to the spot market. Consecutive years of drought in Chile have impacted the country's hydrological power generation, forcing it to rely on more expensive thermal technologies. This, in turn, pressured the spot prices volatility and negatively affected ILAP's cash flow generation.

Social factors were also decisive to this rating action. The social unrests experienced by Chile in 2019 resulted in inflation and currency devaluation, and ultimately led to the establishment of an electricity price stabilization mechanism for regulated customers. Power generators such as ILAP have financed the difference between stabilized regulated prices and contracted prices, further draining their liquidity.

Finally, governance factors were also taken into account for this rating action. ILAP's notes payment structure is designed for efficient liquidity management and allows for little deviations from the initial projections. Furthermore, the project relies on weaker than standard liquidity reserves that currently cover six months of debt service

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook was changed to negative from ratings under review. The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that ILAP's liquidity could further deteriorate in case hydro generation does not recover over a twelve months horizon or if the responsibility of financing stabilization price mechanism for regulated customers is not transferred to the ministry of energy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is little prospect of higher ratings, as indicated by the negative outlook. The outlook could return to stable if ILAP demonstrates a recovery of its liquidity profile, evidenced by a Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) consistently above 1.3x.

The rating could be downgraded if further deterioration of ILAP's liquidity profile arises over the next twelve to eighteen months, or should the DSCR be below 1.0x for the January 2023 or July 2023 legal amortization and interest payment.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vincent Olivier C. Detilleux

Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

