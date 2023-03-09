Moody's downgrades INW Manufacturing's CFR to Caa3; outlook negative

New York, March 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded INW Manufacturing, LLC's ("INW") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa3 from Caa1 and Probability of Default Rating to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's additionally downgraded the company's senior secured term loan rating to Caa3 from Caa2. The ratings outlook is negative.

The downgrades reflect Moody's view that the potential for a distressed exchange or other default has increased materially. Moody's is concerned about the company's high leverage and weak liquidity with negative free cash flow further pressured by rising interest rates creating challenges for the company to fund its $22 million of required annual term loan amortization. Free cash flow in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was negative, as INW experienced inflationary cost pressures, supply chain challenges, and the loss of income from one of its manufacturing facilites due to a fire. The company's Dallas One manufacturing facility incurred fire damage in July 2021 and was temporarily closed until June 2022. During this timeperiod, INW's capital expenditures were higher than normal as the company invested in the rebuild of this facility. Moody's believes that INW is likely to incur negative free cash flow in fiscal 2023 as well, as inflationary cost pressures and supply chain challenges continue to negatively impact the company.

Liquidity is weak based on $23 million in cash as of September 2022, negative free cash flow projected for fiscal 2023, and approximately $38 million of capacity on the $115 million senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility expiring in 2026. The liquidity position puts pressure on INW to quickly improve earnings at a time when volume pullbacks by customers and earnings declines at the company's Bee Health business due to the economic slowdown in the UK will create headwinds into 2023. Moody's thus views default risk as growing including the potential for a distressed exchange transaction.

The downgrade of the company's senior secured term loan to Caa3 from Caa2 reflects a one notch upward override to the Ca implied outcome based on the loss given default model. While default risk is elevated, Moody's believes the company's good market position and co-manufacturing capabilities enhance recovery prospects in the event of a default, which recovery expectation is adequately reflected in a Caa3 rating.

Cost increases, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages have all been headwinds for the company in the 12 months ended September 30, 2022. Moody's expects that the company will continue to face cost increases and supply chain challenges over the next year, albeit with some moderation. As of September 30, 2022, INW's Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA was high at 8.8x. Moody's projects that INW's debt to EBITDA will remain in the 8x-9x range in the next 12 to 18 months as EBITDA as growth is likely to be limited.

Moody's lowered the credit impact score to CIS-5 from CIS-4 and the governance issuer profile score to G-5 from G-4, and the financial strategy and risk management score to 5 from 4. The changes reflect the heightened risk of a distressed exchange or other debt restructuring because of the high leverage and negative free cash flow.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: INW Manufacturing, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: INW Manufacturing, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

INW's Caa3 CFR reflects the company's high debt-to-EBITDA of 8.8x (Moody's adjusted) for the LTM period ended September 30, 2022, and weak liquidity due to elevated $22 million of required annual term loan amortization and negative free cash generation flow during the LTM period and projected for fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023. Earnings quality is weak with management's EBITDA estimate containing sizable add-backs of cash expenses as well as future savings estimates. The rating also reflects the company's relatively small scale and its aggressive revenue growth strategy based on acquisitions and organic growth. The vitamin minerals and supplements (VMS) co-packaging industry is very competitive but has reasonably good longer term growth prospects because of consumer focus on health and wellness. INW attempts to differentiate itself from competitors by creating a one-stop-shop in which it can offer customers many different product formats, such as powders, tablets, capsules, liquids, soft-gels, bars, and gummies.

At the time of the leveraged buyout in March 2021, Cornell Capital planned to double INW's EBITDA through organic growth and acquisitions. Moody's believes this growth strategy would help the company expand its customer reach but weak liquidity and a needed focus on improving cash flow makes acquisitions unlikely over the next year. The aggressive growth strategy also increases credit risk and integration risk as future acquisitions are likely to be debt financed, although Cornell Capital has supported the company in the past through an additional equity investment in fiscal 2021. INW's management team has stated that they would like to maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.0-5.0x over the long-term.

Moody's expects INW to operate with weak liquidity based on $22.6 million of cash as of September 30, 2022, approximately $38.7 million of availability under the $115 million ABL revolver (as of September 2022), negative free cash flow, and approximately $22 million of required annual term loan amortization.

INW's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5) driven by its exposure to very highly negative governance risks as a result of elevated risks of a distressed exchange or other default. INW is moderately negatively exposed to environmental and socials risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the increased risks of a distressed exchange or other default due to challenges to improve EBITDA quickly, continued negative free cash flow, and high leverage. These factors are weakening liquidity and will likely create challenges for INW to fund its term loan amortization in 2023.

INW's ratings could be upgraded if the company materially improves its liquidity including sustaining positive free cash flow and increasing effective revolver capacity. Consistent revenue and earnings growth would also be necessary for an upgrade.

INW's ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to improve earnings and free cash flow and reduce leverage. The ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's believes the likelihood of default, including a distressed exchange, increases recovery expectations diminish.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

INW Manufacturing, LLC ("INW") headquartered in Famington, Utah provides development and manufacturing services for the global nutrition and wellness industry. The main company's capabilities include powders, solid dose, cosmetics, liquids, gel packs and nutrition bars; serving 550+ customers in the sports, nutrition, diet, energy, hydration, personal care, cosmetics, pet care and other related industries. The company has 14 manufacturing facilities that produce over 4,000 SKUs. Cornell Capital acquired the company in a March 2021 leveraged buyout simultaneous with the purchase of Bee Health, and subsequently acquired Capstone Nutrition in May 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frank Henson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

