Moody's downgrades IRIS to B3; stable outlook

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades IRIS to B3; stable outlook

11 Jan 2022

London, 11 January 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded IRIS Debtco Limited's (IRIS or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the instrument rating on the backed senior secured term loan B, backed senior secured acquisition capex facility (ACF) and backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) held by IRIS Bidco Limited. The outlook on all ratings remain stable.

IRIS intends to secure a GBP75 million add-on term loan, fungible into the existing GBP670 million backed senior secured term loan B. The proceeds will be used to fully repay GBP40 million under the company's RCF, add cash on balance sheet and pay associated fees and expenses. Recent acquisitions of Every and AccountantsWorld were funded through the drawdown of additional debt, including the RCF.

"Today's rating action reflects the significant increase in IRIS' leverage on the back of the recently completed debt-funded acquisitions, leading to a pro forma Moody's-adjusted leverage of around 8x" says Luigi Bucci, Moody's lead analyst for IRIS.

"Current leverage levels are now higher than at the time of the initial LBO in 2018, flagging a consistently aggressive financial policy for the company" adds Mr Bucci.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

IRIS' B3 CFR mainly reflects the company's strong position in certain niches of the UK software market, such as accountancy and the education sector. IRIS' rating also benefits from the company's (1) good product offering, which requires a deep understanding of UK-specific laws and regulations; (2) high degree of recurring revenue, with around 90% of its base coming from subscriptions; (3) low customer attrition and diversified customer base; and (4) good liquidity, underpinned by positive free cash flow (FCF).

Counterbalancing these strengths are the company's (1) high Moody's-adjusted leverage after recent round of debt-funded acquisitions; (2) still high exposure to the UK market, although meaningfully reduced on the back of the company's strategy to expand in North America; (3) persistent risk of debt-funded acquisitions with high valuations, given IRIS' acquisitive nature; and (4) material slowdown in pro forma EBITDA expansion because of the coronavirus pandemic but also increased investments in acquired businesses.

The downgrade of IRIS' ratings to B3 from B2 reflects Moody's anticipation that IRIS' leverage levels will be higher than previously expected over fiscals 2022-23, ending April, with Moody's-adjusted leverage remaining well outside the levels required for a B2 rating at around 7x-8x. Moody's notes that IRIS' rating positioning in the B2 category had been weak since 2019 largely because of an aggressive debt-funded acquisition strategy but also because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the company's financial performance. This has resulted in the company's Moody's-adjusted leverage remaining consistently above 6.5x.

Moody's anticipates a continued operating performance recovery in the remainder of fiscal 2022, leading to an organic revenue growth of around 6%-7% over the year. Weak comparatives in fiscal 2021 for Education and HCM together with pricing increases and growth of cloud in the Accountancy segment will be the main growth drivers. The rating agency expects IRIS to have a modestly lower growth rate of around 5%-6% in fiscal 2023 as growth for Education and HCM is likely to decelerate. Upside potential to the rating agency's estimates persists because of the recent acquisitions in the North American market presenting strong growth potential.

In terms of company-adjusted EBITDA, Moody's expects IRIS to post growth rates moderately lower than those of its revenue in fiscals 2022-23, largely as a result of an acceleration in investments for cloud and hosted product offerings, particularly, in the newly acquired businesses.

Moody's forecasts that IRIS' FCF will be around GBP25 million-GBP30 million in fiscal 2022 before a broad recovery towards GBP40 million-GBP50 million in fiscal 2023 (fiscal 2021: GBP38 million). This should translate into Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt of 4% and 5% in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023, respectively (fiscal 2021: 6%). IRIS' FCF in fiscal 2022 will be negatively affected by the one-month extra interest rollover from fiscal 2021 and the step-up in the payment of corporate tax liabilities.

Moody's expects a reduction in IRIS' Moody's-adjusted leverage towards 7x by fiscal 2023, largely driven by a recovery in its company-adjusted EBITDA (LTM October 2021 pro forma for the new acquisitions: 8.1x). The company's Moody's-adjusted leverage in fiscal 2023 will also benefit from the phasing out of a good portion of the current contingent considerations. While the rating agency expects IRIS to focus on the integration of recently acquired companies over the next 12-18 months, downside risk to these estimates still persists because of potential debt-funded M&A with high valuations involved.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In terms of governance, following the LBO in 2018, HgCapital Trust plc and Intermediate Capital Group PLC are the main shareholders in the business. Under the current structure, IRIS' financial policy has been aggressive, with a strong focus on acquisitions. This is evidenced by the takeover of FMP in 2019 together with the subsequent ACF drawdown and the recent debt-funded acquisitions of Every and AccountantsWorld which have brought IRIS' Moody's-adjusted leverage substantially higher than the initial LBO level.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's perceives IRIS' liquidity profile as good. As of the end of October 2021, the company had available cash resources of GBP35 million (pro forma for the proposed transaction: GBP67 million) after having fully drawn its GBP75 million ACF due September 2025. IRIS retains access to a GBP40 million RCF (undrawn pro forma for the proposed transaction) due in March 2025.

The company's RCF has a springing senior secured net leverage covenant (10x) that will be tested only when the facility is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's anticipates the headroom under the covenant test to remain ample.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 instrument ratings of the backed senior secured term loan B, the ACF and the RCF are in line with the CFR, reflecting the pari passu capital structure of the company. While not included in Moody's-adjusted metrics, the rating agency notes the presence of PIK debt outside of the restricted group.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a step-up in IRIS' operating performance over fiscals 2022-23 leading to a gradual reduction in the company's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA within the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook is also reliant on IRIS continuing to generate positive FCF and maintaining adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Whilst unlikely in light of the recent downgrade, upward pressure on IRIS' rating could arise if: (1) its Moody's-adjusted leverage reduces towards 6x; and (2) its Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt remains in the solid mid-single digits in percentage terms on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could arise if IRIS': (1) operating performance deteriorates, leading to a decline in EBITDA or negative FCF; or (2) Moody's-adjusted leverage remains at around 8x; or (3) liquidity weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: IRIS Bidco Limited

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

..Issuer: IRIS Debtco Limited

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: IRIS Bidco Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: IRIS Debtco Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

COMPANY PROFILE

Based in Langley (UK), IRIS provides business-critical software solutions, such as those pertaining to accounting and tax, and payroll and human resources, together with back-office applications in the UK education sector. The group primarily provides solutions to accountancy practices, payroll bureaus and SMBs in the UK, and has more than 1,500 employees. In fiscal 2021, IRIS reported pro forma revenue of GBP229 million and pro forma company-adjusted EBITDA of GBP103 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Luigi Bucci
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com