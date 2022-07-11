Moody's downgrades IXS' senior secured rating and CFR to Caa1, outlook remains negative

New York, July 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded the ratings of IXS Holdings, Inc. (IXS), including the corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B2, the Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B2-PD and the senior secured rating to Caa1 from B2. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrades reflect Moody's expectation that IXS' operating results will remain very weak, constrained primarily due to uneven global light vehicle production through the remainder of this year. Lingering supply chain disruptions (semiconductor and parts shortages), further exacerbated by Covid lockdowns in China and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, are the primary causes. However, labor shortages and freight logistics will also weigh on operating efficiencies. The downgrades also reflect Moody's expectation for continued margin pressure from historically high raw materials, labor, energy and freight expenses.

The negative outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that liquidity will remain weak with a modest cash position and negative free cash flow anticipated through fiscal 2023. Extended reliance on the asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL) further reduces overall liquidity. Margins will remain depressed even with automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEM) production rates steadily improving through next year.

Governance considerations were a factor in this rating action as debt-to-EBITDA will remain very high through 2023. Financial flexibility is weak, further strained by a $30 million sponsor distribution in December 2020.

Moody's took the following actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: IXS Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: IXS Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Debt-to-EBITDA, inclusive of Moody's adjustments, is very high at over 14x as earnings have fallen sharply since the company's fiscal Q3 2021. Modestly stronger earnings should result in lower leverage by the end of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023 but debt-to-EBITDA will remain elevated near 10x. Further, free cash flow will remain negative largely due to lost volume and operating inefficiencies driven by unstable OEM production runs. The current inventory buildup and higher capital expenditures are contributing to negative free cash flow but are expected to trend back towards more normalized levels in 2023.

IXS' ratings also reflect a competitive position in pickup truck upfitting products and services, especially spray-on bedliners, with demand expected to accelerate with increasing build rates of light trucks as a percentage of total vehicle production in North America. IXS also benefits from somewhat counter cyclical growth away from automotive OEM production volumes through its aftermarket spray-on pick-up truck bedliner business and industrial coatings business.

IXS' liquidity reflects Moody's expectation for the company to maintain a cash balance less than $10 million with around $35 million of availability under a $75 million ABL expiring March 2025. Availability was nearly $42 million at March 31, 2022. A fixed charge coverage ratio on the ABL is triggered when availability falls below a certain threshold which is not anticipated over the next twelve months. The term loan does not have financial covenants. Free cash flow will be meaningfully negative in 2022 (negative $52 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022) due to weak earnings and a buildup in working capital stemming from supply chain disruptions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded further with concerns that the liquidity position will continue to deteriorate, including greater than anticipated reliance on the ABL. Negative rating action could also result from the inability to improve margins or lack of significant progress in generating breakeven free cash flow.

A rating upgrade over the intermediate term is unlikely given Moody's expectation for results to improve but remain quite weak through the company's fiscal 2023. Over the longer-term, EBITA-to-interest above 1.5x, debt-to-EBITDA below 6x and an EBITA margin greater than 5% could result in positive rating action. A ratings upgrade would also hinge on improving and maintaining liquidity, including restoring revolver borrowing availability.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

IXS Holdings, Inc. provides vehicle uplift services and coating solutions that enable automotive OEMs and automotive aftermarket dealers to customize/accessorize vehicles and industrial OEMs to protect and preserve parts and equipment. The company operates through two divisions, Ground Effects which provides vehicle uplift services for automotive OEMs including the application of spray-on pickup truck bedliners, installation of factory options and functional external accessories and IXS Coatings which is an aftermarket retailer of spray-on bedliners (LINE-X) and industrial coatings. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 was just over $620 million.

IXS has been owned by private equity sponsor Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. since a leveraged buyout in March 2020.

