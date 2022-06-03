Moody's downgrades Ideal Standard's CFR to Caa1, stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, June 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Ideal Standard International S.A.'s (Ideal Standard) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the instrument rating of the €325 million guaranteed senior secured notes due in 2026 to Caa1 from B3. The outlook on the ratings changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the CFR to Caa1 is driven by Moody's assumption of a higher than initially expected cash burn in 2022 on the back of cost inflation and continued restructuring charges. This will result in a weaker liquidity profile and high Moody's adjusted gross leverage above 7.0x over the next 12-18 months (around 13.0x in the last twelve ending March 2022), which exceeds the expectations for its previous B3 rating. At the same time, the rating is supported by no sizable maturities before 2026 and Moody's expectations that free cash flow will start improving from 2023, when the company will largely complete its restructuring program.

Moody's expects that Ideal Standard will generate around negative €30 million Moody's adjusted free cash flow in 2022 (€25 million in 2021), including lease payments, which will reduce the company's liquidity headroom. This compares with the rating agency previous expectations that Ideal Standard would have improved cash flow generation in 2022. The still high cash burn in 2022 reflects the sizable cash outflow related to the closure of the Trichiana factory in Italy, as well as the further increase in raw material prices from the already elevated levels in 2021. Moody's expects the company will largely manage to offset higher costs through selling price increases and cost saving initiatives, which will support a slight increase EBITDA compared to 2021 levels. However, if demand was to reduce because of a lengthy Russia-Ukraine military conflict, Ideal Standard's ability to increase prices to customers will be more challenging.

The Caa1 rating continued to be supported by Ideal Standard's strong positions in the sanitaryware and fittings market in Europe and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA); long-term relationships with its largest customers; and the company's significant cost saving initiatives achieved over the last few years, including the transfer of its manufacturing facilities to lower-cost locations. At the same time, the rating is constrained by the limited track record of achieving sustained earning growth and a history of negative free cash flow (FCF) generation; and the exposure to raw material price and foreign exchange rate volatility, which poses risks to earnings stability.

LIQUIDITY

Ideal Standard's liquidity is weak but still adequate. The company had around €35 million cash on balance sheet as of March 2022 and a €15 million undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF). Ideal Standard is exposed to working capital seasonality, with a peak between January and June, and a recovery during the second half of the year. Therefore, Moody's expects the company to generate positive FCF in the second half of the year.

The RCF contains one springing senior secured net leverage covenant set at 7.0x and tested only when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. The company benefits from several factoring lines, which are likely to be renewed to support intra-year fluctuations. The company will have no major debt maturing until 2026.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Caa1 rating on the guaranteed senior secured notes reflects the fact that they represent most of the debt in the capital structure because of the size of the super senior RCF, MENA and Bulgarian facilities, which are not sufficiently large to allow any notching. The MENA and Bulgarian facilities rank senior to the notes and super senior RCF. Both the notes and the super senior RCF share the same security and guarantees, but the notes rank junior to the RCF upon enforcement under the provisions of the intercreditor agreement. Security includes pledges over share pledges, bank accounts, intercompany receivables and intellectual property. Material subsidiaries, which guarantee the notes, represent at least 80% of the group's consolidated EBITDA. The company's Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) is aligned with the CFR, reflecting the use of a 50% family recovery rate, as is typical for transactions that include both bonds and bank debt. We also note the presence of € 1.76 billion of Preferred Equity Certificates (PECs) and around €1.2 billion of Shareholder Loans (SHLs) entering into the restricted group, which have been treated as equity.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that debt/EBITDA will decline towards 7.0x over the next 12-18 months supported by continued cost savings under the company restructuring program, which together with plan selling price increases will mitigate cost inflation. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that Ideal Standard's free cash flow, including leasing payment and cash outflow related to the company's restructuring programs, will improve at least to breakeven from 2023.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality.

Governance risks mainly relate to the company's private-equity ownership, which tends to tolerate a higher level of leverage and risks. Moody's considers Ideal Standard's financial policy very aggressive because of the size of the debt-funded dividend done last year after revenue and profitability decline driven by the pandemic in 2020 and despite the material investments over the next 12 months needed to complete transformational initiatives.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with the expectations for Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 6.5x, and for positive FCF and maintenance of an adequate liquidity profile.

The ratings could be downgraded with the expectation that the company's liquidity weakens, or that the capital structure is becoming increasingly unsustainable.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Belgium, Ideal Standard is a manufacturer of sanitaryware and fittings products in Europe and MENA. The company operates under branded names including Ideal Standard, Jado, Porcher, Armitage Shanks, Ceramica Dolomite and Vidima. The company has 9 manufacturing plants in Europe and Egypt. It provides its products to both the residential and commercial markets. In 2021 Ideal Standard generated €715 million revenues. Since 2018 the company is majority owned by Anchorage Capital Group with 80% of shares and CVC Partners with the remaining 20%.

