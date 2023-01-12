Moody's downgrades Ideal Standard's ratings to Caa2, negative outlook

Frankfurt am Main, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Ideal Standard International S.A.'s (Ideal Standard) long term corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the instrument rating of the €325 million guaranteed senior secured notes due in 2026 to Caa3 from Caa1. The outlook on the ratings changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects Ideal Standard's strained liquidity following the high cash burn in 2022 and weak credit metrics pointing to a potential unsustainable capital structure, including debt/EBITDA of around 15.9x in the last twelve months ending October 2022. The rating action also reflects the risk that the slowdown in global economic growth, lower consumer sentiment and persistently high inflation could result in a liquidity shortfall and an increased probability of default.

Moody's believes that that it will be difficult for Ideal Standard to substantially improve earnings over the next 12-18 months because the demand for its products will likely reduce as cost inflation and high interest rates will weigh on households' pockets. Lower demand coupled with higher energy and labor costs will partly offset the expected reduction in restructuring charges after the closure of the Trinchiana factory, which largely concluded Ideal Standard's restructuring program. As a result, the rating agency expects Ideal Standard will not be able to improve earnings substantially over the next 12-18 months, leading to weak credit metrics including gross leverage of above 10.0x. At the same time, the rating agency expects Moody's adjusted free cash flow (FCF) will improve over the next 12-18 months thanks to lower restructuring charges. However, the company's ability to generate positive FCF will depend on working capital releases, which is uncertain at this stage as it will depend on the impact from cost inflation as well as on the company's ability to swiftly sell inventory while volumes decline.

LIQUIDITY

Ideal Standard's liquidity is weak. As of October 2022, the company had around €33 million cash on balance sheet and the €15 million revolving credit facility (RCF) was fully drawn. The rating agency expects Ideal Standard to generate positive FCF in Q4 thanks to working capital releases. Moody's expects FCF will improve but remain negative in 2023 assuming some working capital release coupled with high interest payment of around €30 million, capex and lease payment between €30-35 million and recurrent pension payment of €8 million. Negative FCF coupled with around €66 million short term debt increase the risk that Ideal Standard will not be able to meet the upcoming maturities. At the same time, Moody's notes that management expects to be able to roll over the short-term maturities as these largely consist of factoring lines and bilateral lines in Bulgarian and Egypt, which have been extended historically.

The RCF contains one springing senior secured net leverage covenant set at 7.0x and tested only when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. As of October 2022, the company was compliant with the covenant. Ideal Standard benefits from several factoring lines, which are likely to be renewed to support intra-year fluctuations. The company will have no major debt maturing until 2026.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The guaranteed senior secured notes are rated Caa3, one below the CFR of Caa2. This reflects the fact that the notes are subordinated to the super senior RCF, MENA and Bulgarian facilities, which have increased in 2022 due to the company's high cash burn. Moody's also sees the risk that local lines in MENA and Bulgaria might increase over time in line with the rating agency's expectations of negative FCF generation over the next 12-18 months.

The MENA and Bulgarian facilities rank senior to the notes and super senior RCF. Both the notes and the super senior RCF share the same security and guarantees, but the notes rank junior to the RCF upon enforcement under the provisions of the intercreditor agreement. Security includes pledges over share pledges, bank accounts, intercompany receivables and intellectual property. Material subsidiaries, which guarantee the notes, represent at least 80% of the group's consolidated EBITDA. The company's Caa2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) is aligned with the CFR, reflecting the use of a 50% family recovery rate, as is typical for transactions that include both bonds and bank debt. We also note the presence of € 1.76 billion of Preferred Equity Certificates (PECs) and around €1.2 billion of Shareholder Loans (SHLs) entering the restricted group, which have been treated as equity.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations of negative FCF and debt/EBITDA of above 10.0x over the next 12-18 months. The negative outlook also reflects the risk of a liquidity shortfall over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if there is significant improvement in operating performance leading to Moody's assessment of a more sustainable capital structure and the company's liquidity strengthens.

The ratings could be downgraded if the operating performance deteriorates; liquidity continues to weaken; or our assessment of increasing likelihood of a default.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Belgium, Ideal Standard is a manufacturer of sanitaryware and fittings products in Europe and MENA. The company operates under branded names including Ideal Standard, Armitage Shanks, Porcher and Vidima. The company has 9 manufacturing plants in Europe and Egypt. It provides its products to both the residential and commercial markets. In 2021 Ideal Standard generated €715 million revenues. Since 2018 the company is majority owned by Anchorage Capital Group with 80% of shares and CVC Partners with the remaining 20%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

