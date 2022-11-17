Moody's downgrades Ilim Timber to B3; negative outlook

Frankfurt am Main, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B3-PD from B2-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Ilim Timber Continental S.A. (Ilim Timber). The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action balances strong credit metrics on a consolidated basis against limited insight into the split of profitability, cash flow generation, cash position and assets between the two business units Germany and Russia and thus increasing uncertainty regarding the long-term viability of the business in the current setup in a dramatically changing economic environment. The rating action further reflects the challenge to refinancing the maturing syndicated credit facility by November 2023.

Ilim Timber's rating is supported by the geographical diversification of the company's assets, with two mills in Germany and two in Eastern Siberia, Russia; the proximity of the company's production assets to reliable and accessible raw material supply and an established distribution infrastructure; its diversified customer base and established sales channels to all key regions; and its well-invested modern saw mills in Germany that require low-maintenance capital spending.

At the same time the rating reflects Ilim Timber's low product portfolio diversification because around 74% of the company's sales are represented by sawn timber, a market characterised by seasonality and volatility in terms of price; the company's highly concentrated ownership; its fairly small size on a global scale; high operational concentration at Wismar mill in Germany; somewhat volatile spreads between cost of logs and sawn timber prices, resulting in volatile profitability; and its partial exposure to an emerging market's (Russia) operating environment and related party transactions.

LIQUIDITY

As of 30 June 2022, Ilim Timber had a cash balance of €158 million. Together with operating cash flow of around €65 million, which we expect the company to generate over the 12 months to June 2023, liquid funds are sufficient to cover capital spending of around €20 million, along with debt maturities of €10 million (excluding the balloon payment of the syndicated facility, which is likely to be, at least partially, refinanced), and the cash sweep payment under the syndicated debt facility that has been reduced and eventually repaid in September in the amount of €30 million.

Given that the upcoming maturity of the syndicated debt facility in November 2023 has not yet been addressed and taking into account that part of cash may be located in Russia, we consider Ilim Timber's liquidity to be just adequate.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the downside risks that Ilim Timber is exposed to given its operations in Russia, and more broadly to heightened geopolitical risk and the challenge of the upcoming refinancing in November 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The B3 CFR rating assumes that Ilim Timber will be able to refinance its syndicated debt facility well ahead of the maturity in November 2023. Indications that this might not be achievable could trigger another negative rating action. Likewise, Moody's could downgrade Ilim Timber's rating if (1) the heightened geopolitical risk materially impacts the business or financial profile of the company; (2) operating performance, cash generation or market position were to weaken materially; or (3) liquidity was to deteriorate.

Albeit unlikely in the near term given todays downgrade, a positive rating action would require clarity regarding management's future financial policy in response to the geopolitical changes, in particular evidence that core operations and assets are independent from any sanctions against Russia.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Ilim Timber Continental S.A., domiciled in Switzerland, is one of the largest softwood sawn timber producers in Europe. The company operates two facilities in Germany and two in Russia, with a total annual production capacity of 2.6 million cubic metres of sawn timber and 0.2 million cubic metres of plywood. In 2021, Ilim Timber reported revenue of €753 million — of which 80% was derived from sawn timber, 8% from by-products and 11% from the plywood segment — and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of €242 million. The company generates 74% of its revenue from operations in Germany and 26% from its mills in Russia. Ilim Timber is controlled by Boris and Mikhail Zingarevich.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Giani

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

