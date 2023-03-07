Moody's downgrades Illinois Institute of Technology (IL) to Ba2; outlook negative

New York, March 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Illinois Institute of Technology's (Illinois Tech) issuer and debt ratings to Ba2 from Baa3. The bonds were issued through the Illinois Finance Authority. Illinois Tech had $195 million of debt outstanding as of May 31, 2021. The outlook has been revised to negative from ratings under review. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on January 5, 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the issuer rating to Ba2 is largely driven by rapid escalation of significant operating deficits. While deficit mitigation initiatives are in place, meaningful structural operating deficits are likely to continue through at least fiscal 2024. The materiality of the deficits and speculative risk regarding return on spending for various strategic initiatives reflects a deterioration of the university's financial strategy and risk management practices, as well as management credibility, key factors under Moody's ESG framework and a driver of this rating action. A relatively high faculty tenure rate, elevated capital expenditures and a STEM oriented curriculum that demands ongoing investment to remain competitive will limit expense flexibility. The university consumed an estimated $62 million of its financial reserves in fiscal 2022 due to a large fiscal 2022 deficit and capital expenditures and future reduction of liquidity due to deficit spending would even more materially impair the university's financial flexibility.

The university's debt structure, which includes reliance on working capital lines of credit and includes various covenants, adds credit risk and contributes to the downgrade. A debt service coverage waiver from one of its lending banks and restructuring of the covenant moving forward will defray some of the immediate debt structure risks, but acceleration risks remain if Illinois Tech is unable to stabilize operations. Further, the university must maintain unrestricted liquidity of at least $40 million. With weakening of operating performance in fiscal years 2022 and 2023 and ongoing investment market volatility, compliance with this covenant is also uncertain. If the covenants are missed and waiver from the bank is not received, the outstanding principal and interest can be accelerated, which could also trigger acceleration of the outstanding Series 2019 bonds. The university will also be reliant on more frequent extensions of its lines of credit that, if not renewed, would further stress the university's liquidity position.

The Ba2 issuer rating further reflects Illinois Tech's sound overall wealth and prospects for enrollment success given its established brand, STEM focus and urban location. Full time equivalent (FTE) enrollment grew 7.8% in fall 2022 and fiscal 2023 net tuition revenue growth is projected to grow a commensurate 6.3%. However, a highly competitive student market and challenging demographic environment may constrain the university from achieving its near term enrollment targets. Estimated fiscal 2023 net tuition per student of $19,263 further highlights the competitive student market and limited pricing power. Delayed publishing of the fiscal 2022 audit, which management now expects to be available by the end of March 2023, highlights a rise in compliance and reporting risks as well, although management has favorably been proactive in providing investors with preliminary disclosures.

The Ba2 revenue bond rating reflects the credit characteristics associated with the issuer rating and the unsecured general obligation nature of the payment obligation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects prospects for further credit deterioration if the university is not able to make observable improvement in operating performance and stabilization of unrestricted liquidity beyond fiscal 2023. It also incorporates debt structures risks with relative short extension on working capital lines of credit.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating performance, reflecting stronger student generated revenues and successful expense controls

- Material and lasting growth in the university's total wealth and unrestricted liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Evidenced escalation of debt structure risks, including inability to obtain waivers in the event a missed covenant or inability to renew lines of credit

- Inability to improve operating performance beginning in fiscal 2024 or materially worse than expected results in fiscal 2023 - Further reduction in available liquidity - Failure to meet enrollment targets for fall 2023 or targets related to growth in net tuition revenue, which would indicate deterioration of brand and strategic position

LEGAL SECURITY

Illinois Tech's outstanding bonds are unsecured general obligations of the university.

PROFILE

Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) is a private, not-for-profit university located in Chicago, IL. In fiscal 2021, Illinois Tech generated operating revenue of approximately $274 million (Moody's adjusted) and enrolled 5,885 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of fall 2022.

