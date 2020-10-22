Moody's downgrades Imagina (Joye Media) to Caa1 from B3; outlook negative

Madrid, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to Caa1-PD from B3-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Joye Media S.L. ("Joye" or "the company"), the parent entity above the restricted group that owns Imagina Media Audiovisual, S.L. ("Imagina"), a leading global integrated international sports, media and entertainment group. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the ratings of the €300 million senior secured first lien term loan (TLA -- due in 2024), the €380 million amortizing senior secured term loan (TLB -- due in 2025) and the €60 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF -- due in 2024) issued by Invictus Media S.L.U. ("Invictus") and Imagina. Moody's has also downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2 the rating on the €180 million senior secured second lien facility due in 2025 issued by Invictus and Imagina. The outlook was changed to negative from ratings under review for all entities.

The rating action concludes the review process that had been initiated on 27 April 2020.

"The downgrade reflects the downside risks to Imagina's credit quality following the missed payment to the French Football League and the difficulty to profitably monetize the French football rights with the current subscriber base," says Víctor García Capdevila, a Moody's Assistant Vice President -- Analyst and lead analyst for Joye.

"While the situation is fluid, the recent developments affecting its French subsidiary are negative for the company's reputation and could lead to lengthy legal proceedings and potential contingent liabilities that may further deteriorate its metrics and liquidity, which were already weak owing to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak," adds Mr. García.

A full list of affected ratings is provided toward the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The company missed the second instalment of around €170 million, including VAT, due on October 1 and 5 to the French Football League (LFP) for the rights to broadcast 10 League 1 games and 8 League 2 games in exclusivity per week. Following the missed payment, Moody's understands that the French subsidiary, Mediapro Sports France, sought a mediation process with the LFP to renegotiate the terms and conditions of the contract governing the football rights of the League 1 and League 2 for the seasons 2020-2024.

Mediapro Sports France is outside of the restricted group and there is no cross default with the financial debt issued by Invictus and Imagina. However, the missed payment and the mediation process highlight the difficulty of Mediapro to monetize the football rights in a profitable manner.

Under the scenario where an agreement with the LPF is not reached, Imagina could face lengthy legal proceedings and large contingent liabilities, particularly if the LFP manages to auction the rights again and gets a lower price than that committed by Imagina (around €1 billion per season). Moreover, Imagina had reached an agreement with SFR, Bouygues Telecom, Free and Orange for the distribution of its rights but did not reach an agreement with Canal +, which was key to address the economic monetization of the rights. Failure to maintaining this contract with distribution partners that have agreed to broadcast the Telefoot channel may lead them to request compensation damages.

The downgrade to Caa1 CFR reflects the corporate governance considerations associated with the company's decision to not pay the instalment due in October to the French League, together with its high leverage and weak liquidity.

The Caa1 CFR reflects the challenges faced by the company in executing its monetization strategy of the League 1 rights; the large potential contingent liabilities that the group might face as a result of the missed payment to the French Football League; the reputational damage to the sport rights management division which can limit the company's ability to secure future sport rights; the company's high Moody's-adjusted gross leverage, estimated at 8.0x in 2020, its weak interest coverage and low profitability metrics after D&A, and its weak liquidity.

More positively, the ratings also reflect the company's strong relationship with LaLiga and the value associated with its agency contract for LaLiga international rights; the well-integrated operations across the value chain and a degree of diversification by geography and business segment.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views the group's liquidity as weak. As of the end of June 2020, the company had a cash balance of €143 million. Its €60 million senior secured revolving credit facility was fully drawn. The company faces a number of sizeable cash outflows in 2020 and 2021, including €25 million of semiannual amortization of the term loan A, a negative change in working capital and capital spending of around €50 million in 2021. In addition, the company faces the contractual instalments due to the French Football League of €170 million, including VAT, in December 2020, February 2021, Abril 2021 and June 2021, on top of the missed payment in October 2020. Furthermore, the group needs to comply with a minimum liquidity covenant of €60 million.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the downside risks related to the dispute with the LFP and the potentially large contingent liabilities that company may face as a result of it.

The outlook could be stabilized if the company successfully resolves the problems with its French sports rights business, with limited financial implications for the parent Imagina, while its liquidity profile strengthens and its operating performance recovers in line with Moody's expectations for 2021 and 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings is unlikely in the short term but could develop overtime should operating conditions normalize, liquidity is sustainably strengthened, and Moody's-adjusted gross leverage remains sustainably below 6.0x, while free cash flow is consistently positive.

Downgrade pressure on the ratings could materialize if the outcome of the dispute with the French Football League is negative for the company's operating and financial profile, earnings do not recover in 2021 after a very weak 2020 owing to the coronavirus outbreak or if liquidity deteriorates further.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Joye Media S.L.

Downgrades, previously placed on review for downgrade:

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Invictus Media S.L.U.

Downgrades, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

Outlook action:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Imagina Media Audiovisual, S.L.

Downgrades, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Joye Media S.L. (Joye) is the ultimate holding company of Imagina Media Audiovisual, S.L. (Imagina), a leading integrated international media group with operations in sports rights management, audiovisual services and content production. It is present in more than 150 countries and employs more than 6,600 people. In 2019, Joye reported revenue and normalized EBITDA of €1.8 billion and €224 million, respectively.

Joye is majority owned (53.5%) by Kunshan Techonology Investment (HK) Limited, an entity controlled by the Chinese private equity group Orient Hontai Capital.

