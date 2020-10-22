Moody's downgrades Imagina (Joye Media) to Caa1 from B3; outlook negative

Madrid, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to Caa1-PD
from B3-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Joye Media
S.L. ("Joye" or "the company"),
the parent entity above the restricted group that owns Imagina Media Audiovisual,
S.L. ("Imagina"), a leading global integrated
international sports, media and entertainment group. Concurrently,
Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the ratings of the €300
million senior secured first lien term loan (TLA -- due in 2024),
the €380 million amortizing senior secured term loan (TLB --
due in 2025) and the €60 million senior secured revolving credit
facility (RCF -- due in 2024) issued by Invictus Media S.L.U.
("Invictus") and Imagina. Moody's has also downgraded
to Caa3 from Caa2 the rating on the €180 million senior secured second
lien facility due in 2025 issued by Invictus and Imagina. The outlook
was changed to negative from ratings under review for all entities.
The rating action concludes the review process that had been initiated
on 27 April 2020.
"The downgrade reflects the downside risks to Imagina's credit
quality following the missed payment to the French Football League and
the difficulty to profitably monetize the French football rights with
the current subscriber base," says Víctor García
Capdevila, a Moody's Assistant Vice President -- Analyst
and lead analyst for Joye.
"While the situation is fluid, the recent developments affecting
its French subsidiary are negative for the company's reputation
and could lead to lengthy legal proceedings and potential contingent liabilities
that may further deteriorate its metrics and liquidity, which were
already weak owing to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak,"
adds Mr. García.
A full list of affected ratings is provided toward the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The company missed the second instalment of around €170 million,
including VAT, due on October 1 and 5 to the French Football League
(LFP) for the rights to broadcast 10 League 1 games and 8 League 2 games
in exclusivity per week. Following the missed payment, Moody's
understands that the French subsidiary, Mediapro Sports France,
sought a mediation process with the LFP to renegotiate the terms and conditions
of the contract governing the football rights of the League 1 and League
2 for the seasons 2020-2024.
Mediapro Sports France is outside of the restricted group and there is
no cross default with the financial debt issued by Invictus and Imagina.
However, the missed payment and the mediation process highlight
the difficulty of Mediapro to monetize the football rights in a profitable
manner.
Under the scenario where an agreement with the LPF is not reached,
Imagina could face lengthy legal proceedings and large contingent liabilities,
particularly if the LFP manages to auction the rights again and gets a
lower price than that committed by Imagina (around €1 billion per
season). Moreover, Imagina had reached an agreement with
SFR, Bouygues Telecom, Free and Orange for the distribution
of its rights but did not reach an agreement with Canal +,
which was key to address the economic monetization of the rights.
Failure to maintaining this contract with distribution partners that have
agreed to broadcast the Telefoot channel may lead them to request compensation
damages.
The downgrade to Caa1 CFR reflects the corporate governance considerations
associated with the company's decision to not pay the instalment
due in October to the French League, together with its high leverage
and weak liquidity.
The Caa1 CFR reflects the challenges faced by the company in executing
its monetization strategy of the League 1 rights; the large potential
contingent liabilities that the group might face as a result of the missed
payment to the French Football League; the reputational damage to
the sport rights management division which can limit the company's
ability to secure future sport rights; the company's high Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage, estimated at 8.0x in 2020, its weak
interest coverage and low profitability metrics after D&A, and
its weak liquidity.
More positively, the ratings also reflect the company's strong
relationship with LaLiga and the value associated with its agency contract
for LaLiga international rights; the well-integrated operations
across the value chain and a degree of diversification by geography and
business segment.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views the group's liquidity as weak. As of
the end of June 2020, the company had a cash balance of €143
million. Its €60 million senior secured revolving credit facility
was fully drawn. The company faces a number of sizeable cash outflows
in 2020 and 2021, including €25 million of semiannual amortization
of the term loan A, a negative change in working capital and capital
spending of around €50 million in 2021. In addition,
the company faces the contractual instalments due to the French Football
League of €170 million, including VAT, in December 2020,
February 2021, Abril 2021 and June 2021, on top of the missed
payment in October 2020. Furthermore, the group needs to
comply with a minimum liquidity covenant of €60 million.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the downside risks related to the dispute
with the LFP and the potentially large contingent liabilities that company
may face as a result of it.
The outlook could be stabilized if the company successfully resolves the
problems with its French sports rights business, with limited financial
implications for the parent Imagina, while its liquidity profile
strengthens and its operating performance recovers in line with Moody's
expectations for 2021 and 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the ratings is unlikely in the short term but could
develop overtime should operating conditions normalize, liquidity
is sustainably strengthened, and Moody's-adjusted gross
leverage remains sustainably below 6.0x, while free cash
flow is consistently positive.
Downgrade pressure on the ratings could materialize if the outcome of
the dispute with the French Football League is negative for the company's
operating and financial profile, earnings do not recover in 2021
after a very weak 2020 owing to the coronavirus outbreak or if liquidity
deteriorates further.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Joye Media S.L.
Downgrades, previously placed on review for downgrade:
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: Invictus Media S.L.U.
Downgrades, previously placed on review for downgrade:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities,
Downgraded to B3 from B2
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2
Outlook action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: Imagina Media Audiovisual, S.L.
Downgrades, previously placed on review for downgrade:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities,
Downgraded to B3 from B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Joye Media S.L. (Joye) is the ultimate holding company of
Imagina Media Audiovisual, S.L. (Imagina), a
leading integrated international media group with operations in sports
rights management, audiovisual services and content production.
It is present in more than 150 countries and employs more than 6,600
people. In 2019, Joye reported revenue and normalized EBITDA
of €1.8 billion and €224 million, respectively.
Joye is majority owned (53.5%) by Kunshan Techonology Investment
(HK) Limited, an entity controlled by the Chinese private equity
group Orient Hontai Capital.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Victor Garcia, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454