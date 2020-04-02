Moody's downgrades Imerys' rating to Baa3; outlook remains negative

Frankfurt am Main, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded all ratings of Imerys S.A. (Imerys),
including the company's senior unsecured ratings and senior unsecured
EMTN ratings to Baa3 from Baa2 and to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2. Concurrently,
Moody's has downgraded Imerys'commercial paper rating and
its Other Short Term rating to P-3 from P-2 and to (P)P-3
from (P)P-2 respectively. The outlook remains negative.
"Our decision to downgrade Imerys' ratings reflects the deterioration
in the operating environment across many end markets that Imerys supplies
with its products. Hence we do not further expect that Imerys'
credit metrics, that were already weak for a Baa2 rating category,
will be able to recover in the coming 12-18 months" says
Vitali Morgovski, a Moody's Assistant Vice President-Analyst
and lead analyst for Imerys.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL421649
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented and we view them as a social risk
factor under our assessment of ESG considerations. Moody's
expects that cyclical pressure already observed in some of the Imerys'
end markets last year such as manufacturing, automotive, paper
industry will intensify and broaden in 2020. The lockdowns introduced
across many countries worldwide in attempt to contain the virus spreading
often disrupted supply chains and halted production of non-essential
goods. Moody's expects to see substantial cuts in capex budgets
of producers of finished goods across many sectors with a knock-on
effect on its suppliers.
Imerys' credit metrics were already weak at the end of 2019,
including Moody's adjusted gross leverage of around 4.2x
and Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ net debt of around 17%,
even though they were negatively affected by a range of one-off
expenses such as restructuring charges, US talc litigation and the
shutdown of wollastonite plant in Willsboro in 2019. Moody's
expected the one-off effects to phase out in 2020/21. However,
substantially deteriorated market environment makes it now very challenging
for the company to reach metrics commensurate with its previous Baa2 rating,
including RCF/ net debt above 20% and gross leverage below 3x.
Moreover, there are increasing risks that metrics can weaken even
further in a recessionary scenario.
Imerys has recently demonstrated its conservative financial policy by
offering its shareholders the option to receive dividends in shares (scrip
dividends). Given the commitment of the company's largest
shareholder Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) to opt for shares, the
dividend distribution will decline by at least 53.9% or
around €93 million in 2020. The company has a track record
of introducing credit friendly measures; for example, during
the last global crisis it implemented a 50% cut in dividend payment
in 2008 and a €251 million capital increase in 2009.
The company can potentially lower its gross debt via €224 million
bond redemption in November 2020 and has demonstrated flexibility in terms
of capex and working capital reduction during the last global crisis,
generating positive free cash flow in 2008/09. Furthermore,
we would expect GBL to continue demonstrating support should the market
setback become more severe or should the company face additional exceptional
charges.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the market environment
across most of Imerys' end markets will deteriorate in the coming
12-18 months amid rising risks of a global recession. High
uncertainty in regards to the future credit metrics development is further
exacerbated by their relatively weak levels compared to the time prior
the last global crisis. For example, gross leverage was around
2.6x in 2007 compared to 4.2x in 2019. For a rating
stabilization Moody's would need visibility for gross leverage to
decline below 4x in combination with positive free cash flow generation.
LIQUIDITY
Imerys' liquidity position remains solid and supportive of the current
rating. Imerys had €650 million of cash on balance sheet at
the end of December 2019 and €1.3 billion availability under
credit facilities. Imerys has only one covenant in some of its
credit facilities with net financial debt/ consolidated equity to stay
below 1.6x. Imerys had a level of 0.45x at the year-end
2019.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Even following the sale of its roofing division, Imerys retains
some exposure to the building materials sector through the former operations
of Kerneos. The production of calcium aluminate cement is CO2 intensive
although this cement is used in lower quantities than Portland cement
as an additive to other materials. As such Imerys' exposure
to CO2 risks is lower than for cement or other building materials peers.
With its US talc litigation, Imerys is also exposed to reputation
risks from social considerations although it is only a supplier of the
talc products and not the pharmaceutical producer who sold the products.
Imerys is a publicly listed company with a long history of strong corporate
governance. The company's largest shareholder is the Belgian investment
holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) with around €20 billion
in total net asset value. During the recent Capital Market Day
in June 2019 Imerys reinforced its commitment to the solid investment
grade rating.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS - UP
Positive rating pressure could arise if:
• Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ net debt to exceed 20%
and
• Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to decline below 3x, both
on a sustained basis.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS -- DOWN
Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:
• Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ net debt to start trending
towards mid 10s or
• Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to remain above 4x or
• Moody's adjusted free cash flow becomes negative over several
years.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials
published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Paris, Imerys S.A. (Imerys) is a
leading industrial minerals and building materials company. With
230 industrial sites in 50 countries around the world, Imerys provides
its products to a great variety of end markets such as renovation,
construction, iron and steel, automotive, publishing,
energy and many others. The group reported €4.4 billion
revenue in 2019. Imerys is publicly listed, but majority
owned by the Belgian investment holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
that holds 53.9% of share capital and 67.7%
of voting rights.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that
vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link
https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL421649
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings include both solicited and unsolicited ratings. As
a result, Moody's considers the Rated Entity and/or any Related
Third Party to be participating in the ratings process, thereby
providing general access to internal documents and management.
Please refer to the List of Affected Credit Ratings for more details regarding
solicitation. For additional information, please refer to
Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit
Ratings available on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Vitali Morgovski, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454