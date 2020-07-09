Moody's downgrades Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SiiQ S.p.A. to Ba2 with stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded the long term corporate family rating (CFR) of the Bologna-based
real-estate company Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SiiQ S.p.A.
(IGD) to Ba2 from Ba1 as well as downgrading the senior unsecured rating
of its EUR 300 million notes maturing 2021 (out of which around EUR 71
million outstanding) to Ba2 from Ba1. The outlook has been changed
to stable from ratings under review.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the deterioration
in IGD's credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure
to the Retail Real Estate industry which has left it vulnerable to a depressed
economic sentiment, in which we expect a rising number of retail
insolvencies and potentially tenants to re-negotiate rent levels
in addition to a likely accelerated structural move towards e-commerce
in these unprecedented operating conditions.
IGD's operating environment has deteriorated strongly and will likely
be sustainably weaker even after the immediate disruption has ceased.
Many retailers are expected to face acute liquidity and solvency challenges
because of store closures and loss of income. In this context,
we expect that the company provides concessions through extended payment
terms and rent reductions to support its occupancy rate, while vacancy
through insolvencies or non-renewals of leases will be more challenging
to fill.
IGD's net rental income generation will be additionally challenged
by the expected sharp contraction of the Italian economy in 2020 and its
limited recovery in 2021. The expected subdued economic and leasing
activity will result in declining rental income throughout 2020 and 2021,
which we estimate to be around 10% per year in our base case.
While low interest rates should continue to support property values,
value corrections seem inevitable given the declining rental outlook.
Therefore, we have assumed property values to decline in a similar
way throughout 2020 and 2021. All this will put a greater strain
on IGD's credit ratios, while its capacity to restore balance sheet
metrics remains limited, given its reduced access to equity because
of the large discount to net asset value (NAV) at which the company's
shares are currently trading. Deleveraging via disposals will be
difficult as well, amid the current limited appetite for retail
real estate assets.
More positively IGD's rating is supported by its food-anchored
portfolio of convenience shopping centres, that provide some element
of rental income resilience and stability. Fixed charges coverage
ratio will remain solid at around 3x as a result of the company's
operational efficiency and the recent refinancing measures, which
have also bolstered the company's liquidity.
LIQUIDITY
Despite the expected reduction of net rental income, we estimate
that the company will generate funds broadly covering maintenance capital
spending and interest payments over the next 12 to 18 months. Furthermore,
IGD's early refinancing of its 2021 bond bolstered its liquidity with
around €130 million cash on hand as of 31 March 2020 (out of which
€71 million is earmarked for repaying the residual outstanding amount
of its 2021 bond). The company has successfully extended its €60
million revolving credit facilities (undrawn) with no MAC clauses and
which mature in 2023.
The company has taken additional measures to preserve cash flows such
as reducing project capital spending that is not committed throughout
2020 and 2021 as well as a dividend reduction as permitted by the Italian
REIT tax regime.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
Despite the tough economic climate and very challenging operating environment
for retail landlords, with Covid-19-driven social
distancing likely to exacerbate the sector structural challenges,
we expect that IGD's operational and financial performance remains
within the guidance of its new rating category. Over the next 12
to 18 months we expect the company's Moody's adjusted debt
to assets to remain between 51% and 53% and its Moody's
adjusted net debt to EBITDA to be between 11x and 13x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Negative rating pressure could develop if a higher level of retailer distress
would translate into weaker rental income or occupancy than currently
anticipated in our base case. Other factors that could lead to
a downgrade include:
- Moody's-adjusted gross debt to total assets increases
to 55%, accompanied by an increasing trend in net debt to
EBITDA exceeding 13x
- Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage deteriorates sustainably
below 2.25x
- A negative rating action on Italy's sovereign rating
- The company fails to maintain good liquidity or refinance debt
maturities well in advance
- The credit quality of its main tenant deteriorates to an extent
that affects IGD's key metrics through declining rents or other channels
Upward rating pressure could develop if:
- There is sustained positive operating performance, reflected
by growing footfall, tenant sales per square meter (sqm) and tenant
affordability ratio, with at least a stable occupancy ratio
- Moody's-adjusted debt to total asset remains below 50%,
in combination with net debt to EBITDA around 10x
- Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage ratio remains above
2.75x
- Strong liquidity management
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SiiQ S.p.A. (IGD)
is a retail property company based in Bologna, Italy. It
owns and operates medium to large sized convenience shopping centres valued
at EUR2.4 billion per 31 March 2020 and generating net rental income
of ca. EUR137million. The company also has a small presence
in Romania, where it owns 14 shopping centres, representing
6% of portfolio value and rental income.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
