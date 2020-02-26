Moody's downgrades Innovative Water Care Global Corporation's CFR to Caa1; outlook revised to negative

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Related Issuers Innovative Water Care Global Corporation Related Research Credit Opinion: Innovative Water Care Global Corporation: Update to credit analysis following downgrade Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Innovative Water Care Global Corporation Rating Action: Moody's assigns first-time ratings to Innovative Water Care Global Corporation Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Innovative Water Care Global Corporation's CFR to Caa1; outlook revised to negative 26 Feb 2020 New York, February 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Innovative Water Care Global Corporation's (dba Sigura) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the first lien senior secured term loan to Caa1 from B3 and the second lien senior secured term loan to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook is revised to negative from stable. "The downgrade reflects the substantial increase in leverage due to much weaker-than-expected financial performance in the company's Residential segment because of underperformance at one of its largest customers, weather-related issues early last year, and challenges transitioning to a stand-alone company," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Innovative Water Care Global Corporation. Downgrades: .Issuer: Innovative Water Care Global Corporation ..Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3 ..Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD ..GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4) ..GTD Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6) Outlook Actions: .Issuer: Innovative Water Care Global Corporation ..Outlook, Revised to Negative from Stable RATINGS RATIONALE The Caa1 CFR is constrained by Moody's adjusted financial leverage approaching 10x for fiscal year 2020 reflecting weaker-than-expected performance versus expectations since the company's carve-out from Lonza Group AG in March 2019. Sigura's lack of scale and diversity in the water treatment industry - the vast majority of revenues are generated from the residential pool and spa chemical segment in North America - is an additional consideration limiting the rating. Customer concentration in the Retail segment, limited organic growth prospects, and limited free cash flow generation are also factors that constrain the rating. The rating is supported by Sigura's strong market share in the pool chemical industry, relatively steady industry fundamentals, and above-average growth prospects for the ICMS segment. While the company will attempt to expand in the water and wastewater treatment industry, this market is more price sensitive and has a larger number of competitors, many of which have greater financial flexibility and resources. The demonstrated stability during a downturn improves its credit profile compared to many other chemical companies. Although the rating factors the company's solid long-term customer relationships, the loss of a major customer would have a material adverse financial impact. Moody's also evaluates environmental, social and governance factors in the rating consideration. As a specialty chemicals company, environmental risks are categorized as moderate. However, the chemical properties of several of its key products, which contain some hazardous or toxic chemicals, could result in future product and environmental liability claims if improperly handled. Governance risks are above-average due to the risks associated with private equity ownership, which include a limited number of independent directors on the board, reduced financial disclosure requirements as a private company and more aggressive financial policies compared to most public companies. The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Sigura's credit metrics will continue to remain very weak for the rating in 2020 as the company addresses operational challenges and transitions to a stand-alone entity. Moody's expects modest improvements in FY 2020 revenue and EBITDA as volumes in the Residential segment gradually recover, the issues with one of its largest customer subside, the new management team is able to execute its operating plan and raw material price inflation moderates. While Moody's forecasts continued elevated leverage of approximately 9.8x in FY 2020, Sigura does not have any immediate refinancing needs and is expected to have ample liquidity to maintain current operations. Moody's would likely consider a downgrade if there is evidence of further deterioration in operating performance, particularly at the company's largest customer, such that available liquidity significantly deteriorates to less than $50 million, loss of a major customer, if free cash flow is meaningfully negative for a sustained period or indications that a distressed debt exchange becomes a more likely scenario. Although not likely in the medium-term, Moody's would consider an upgrade if the company demonstrates material operating performance improvement, including revenue growth at its largest customer towards previous levels, and is able to sustainably reduce financial leverage below 7.5x on a Moody's adjusted basis. Moody's expects Sigura to have adequate liquidity over the next 12 months due to an elevated cash balance, limited free cash flow generation and access to the ABL revolving credit facility. As of September 30, 2019, the company had $32 million of cash and $82 million of availability with no outstanding borrowings under its unrated $125 million ABL revolver. However, based on the cash conversion cycle, this period is typically the highest point of the year in terms of liquidity. Moody's expects cash outflows in the first half of FY 2020 through a combination of balance sheet cash and ABL borrowings with improvements in the third and fourth quarter as working capital becomes a source of cash. The ABL includes a springing fixed charge coverage ratio financial covenant. The debt capital structure is comprised of a $360 million first lien term loan due 2026, rated Caa1, the same as the Caa1 CFR, reflecting the ABL revolver's position in the capital structure with a first lien claim on accounts receivable and inventory and third lien on term loan collateral. The first lien term loan has a first lien claim on the capital stock and fixed assets of the borrower (Innovative Water Care Global Corporation) and its guarantors as well as a second lien on ABL collateral. The second lien term loan has a second lien claim on the capital stock and fixed assets of the borrower (Innovative Water Care Global Corporation) and its guarantors as well as a third lien on ABL collateral. The $100 million second lien term loan, rated two notches below the CFR at Caa3, reflects its effective subordination and preponderance of first lien debt in the capital structure. The first lien and second lien term loans contain no financial covenants, but the ABL revolver contains a springing fixed charge coverage ratio financial covenant. Innovative Water Care Global Corporation (dba Sigura) headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, is a leading producer of pool chemicals for the residential market worldwide (78% of LTM 30 September 2019 revenue), as well as a provider of water care solutions to industrial, commercial, municipal, and surface water clients worldwide (22% of LTM 30 September 2019 revenue). The company operates in two primary segments: Residential and ICMS (Industrial, Commercial, Municipal and Surface). Sigura generated pro forma revenue of approximately $569 million for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2019. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Domenick Fumai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

