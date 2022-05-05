Moody's downgrades InspirED Education's underlying rating to A3; stable outlook

London, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to A3 from A2 the underlying rating of the GBP352.3 million index-linked senior secured bonds due 2038 (the Bonds) issued by InspirED Education (South Lanarkshire) plc (InspirED or ProjectCo). The outlook remains stable. The A1 backed senior secured rating, which benefits from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by Assured Guaranty UK Limited (A1 stable) is unaffected by this rating action.

InspirED is a special-purpose company that in June 2006 entered into a long-term concession with the South Lanarkshire Council (SLC) to redevelop and refurbish SLC's entire portfolio of secondary schools and provide hard facilities management (Hard FM) services until 2039 (the Project).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrade reflects the weakening in Moody's Debt Service Coverage Ratios (DSCR) compared to previous expectations, as a result of the combination of higher tax charges and reserve movements. In particular, the minimum Moody's DSCR, which is adjusted to include movements to and from the Debt Service Reserve Account, is anticipated to decrease to the level of 1.06x in March 2030 (vs. 1.12x previously expected), while the average Moody's DSCR is 1.21x (vs. 1.22x previously expected). The minimum and average DSCR calculated in accordance with covenant definitions are 1.10x and 1.23x, respectively. In Moody's view, the currently expected Moody's DSCR levels are no longer consistent with the previous A2 rating, particularly when considering that InspirED exhibits a deteriorating financial profile post 2030, with Moody's DSCR trending towards the 1.10x-1.12x level on a sustained basis, which is weaker than similar projects rated by Moody's.

Notwithstanding the above, InspirED's A3 underlying rating continues to be supported by: (1) the long term Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract between InspirED and SLC to carry out certain construction works and provide Hard FM services for 19 secondary schools in South Lanarkshire; (2) the Project's good operating performance and stable revenue stream, with a low risk of significant deductions, given the nature of the payment mechanism, the relatively simple services provided, and the performance of the Hard FM service operator SPIE Limited (SPIE); (3) the continued positive relationships between Project parties; and (4) a range of creditor protections included within the financing structure. InspirED's rating is, however, constrained by (1) high leverage, which reduces the ability of the Project to withstand unexpected stress; and (2) the profile of the Hard FM service provider SPIE, somewhat less experienced than other facilities management companies operating within similar PFI projects rated by Moody's.

The outlook is stable, reflecting the expectation that relationships between Project parties will remain positive and InspirED's operating performance will continue to be satisfactory, with minimal incurred financial deductions on a sustained basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating may be upgraded if the Project's financial profile changes in the future, resulting in higher DSCR levels than currently expected. This is however considered unlikely, given that InspirED's rating already reflects its long track record of strong operational performance, and in light of the level of financial metrics expected over the life of the Project.

Downward rating pressure would materialise if (1) operational performance was to weaken, leading to increased financial deductions having an adverse impact on InspirED's financial profile or an increased likelihood of InspirED defaulting under the PFI contract; (2) relationships between Project parties were to deteriorate; or (3) lifecycle cost assumptions prove inadequate.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244911. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

InspirED is a wholly owned subsidiary of a holding company, the shares of which are ultimately held by Semperian (42.5%), Innisfree PFI Secondary Fund 2 LP (22.7%), Innisfree PFI Secondary Fund (19.8%) and Craighouse UK 3 Limited, managed by Dalmore Capital Limited (15.0%). InspirED's portfolio comprises 17 new schools on 15 different sites and two refurbished schools. Construction was completed in 2010

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raffaella Altamura

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Kevin Maddick

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

