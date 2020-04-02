Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Gaming Acquisitions Limited Inspired Entertainment, Inc. Related Research Credit Opinion: Inspired Entertainment, Inc.: New Issuer LGD Assessment: Inspired Entertainment Rating Action: Moody's assigns B1 CFR to Inspired Entertainment, Inc.; Outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Inspired Entertainment to Caa1; outlook negative 02 Apr 2020 London, 02 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or "the company")'s corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B1 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the instrument ratings to the GBP220 million equivalent senior secured term loan (GBP 140 million and EUR 90 million) and the GBP20 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) to Caa1 from B1, all borrowed by Gaming Acquisitions Limited. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to retail gaming shop closures and the cancellation of sports events. More specifically, the weaknesses in Inspired's credit profile have left it vulnerable to revenue reduction and poor liquidity in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak for as long as the current lockdowns continue. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Inspired of the breadth and severity of the unprecedented shock, and the sharp deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. Moody's-adjusted gross leverage is expected to increase above 8x in 2020 from around 4x in PF2019 (including full drawdown of the company's GBP20 million RCF), and interest coverage is expected to reduce to nearly zero from 1.2x under a base case scenario that assumes market recovery in Q3. Liquidity is considered to be weak, and if the impact of the pandemic continues into Q3 the company may have difficulty in paying its interest due in October without a shareholder injection, amendment to loan agreement or other restructuring measure that Moody's would regard as a distressed exchange under its definition of default. The Caa1 rating is also constrained by the company's (i) relatively small scale and geographic concentration in the UK, however there is a niche aspect to the business as well as a growing international presence, and; (ii) exposure to the risks of social pressures in the context of evolving regulation, however Moody's notes that further adverse gaming machine regulation is unlikely in the medium term. Inspired's Caa1 rating is supported by (i) leading positions as a niche player in its core markets; (ii) circa 90% recurring revenues and from an established customer base, and; (iii) the company's well invested asset base which will reduce capex pressure in the next few years. Inspired is a listed company on the NYSE and has a good corporate governance track record. The company has also demonstrated adherence to a prudent financial policy over the last few years, which we regard as commensurate with the company's rating level. LIQUIDITY PROFILE Moody's considers Inspired's liquidity to be weak. Cash on balance sheet including the fully drawn GBP20 million RCF only provides a marginal cushion after expected cash burn in Q2. The RCF contains a leverage covenant which Moody's expects to be breached if not waived. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS Inspired's debt capital structure comprises GBP220 million equivalent senior secured loan and a senior secured GBP20 million RCF. The Caa1-PD PDR is at the same level as the CFR, reflecting the use of a 50% recovery rate as is typical for transactions with bank debt with minimal financial covenants. The senior secured RCF ranks pari passu with the senior secured loan and therefore they both carry the same Caa1 rating as the CFR. RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook assumes that Inspired will experience continued underperformance from the coronavirus outbreak and that the company will likely only be able to partially offset these adversities and minimize cash burn due to cost reduction, partially with UK government assistance for the payment of wages, as well as relief from deferrals on taxes and business rates. The outlook could be stabilized if there is enough clarity regarding the coronavirus situation to reliably establish that the company's credit metrics are expected to stabilize and has sufficient liquidity to meet its payment obligations. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, licensed betting offices reopen, and there is clarity that holiday parks will be open in the summer months. At that stage Moody's would evaluate the balance sheet and liquidity strength of the company and positive rating pressure would require evidence that the company is capable of substantially recovering its financial metrics and restoring liquidity headroom within a reasonable horizon. Moody's could downgrade Inspired's rating if there are expectations of a longer period of shut-downs including a material extension into Q3 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, particularly if not matched by additional sources of liquidity; if wider liquidity concerns increase, for instance due to cost inflexibility; or a prolonged period of significantly negative free cash flow generation. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. CORPORATE PROFILE Inspired, a B2B supplier of server-based gaming systems and virtual sports, primarily active in the UK, Greece, Italy and the North American market. Inspired is a global games technology company supplying server based gaming systems including terminals, virtual sports, mobile gaming and content to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators around the world. Inspired currently operates over 30,000 digital gaming terminals, supplies its Virtual Sports products through more than 40,000 retail channels and over 100 websites, in approximately 35 gaming jurisdictions worldwide with more than 650 employees. Inspired is listed in New York on Nasdaq with a market capitalization of c. $73 million as of 26 March 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

