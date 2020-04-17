Moody's downgrades Inspired Entertainment's probability of default rating to D-PD and CFR to Caa2; ratings placed on review for downgrade

London, 17 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired"
or "the company")'s probability of default Rating (PDR) to D-PD
from Caa1-PD, and the company's corporate family rating
(CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded
to Caa2 from Caa1 the instrument ratings on the GBP220 million equivalent
backed senior secured term loan B (GBP 140 million term loan B1 and EUR
90 million term loan B2) and the GBP20 million backed senior secured revolving
credit facility (RCF), all borrowed by Gaming Acquisitions Limited.
The CFR and instrument ratings were placed on review for downgrade and
the outlook changed to RuR for both entities.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The downgrade of Inspired's PDR to D-PD reflects the company's
decision not to pay interest payments of approximately GBP5.7 million
and EUR3.1 million which were due on 1 April 2020 for its senior
secured term loans. The original grace period of three business
days has now expired, and therefore Moody's has determined that
the missed payments constitute a default. The downgrade of Inspired's
CFR to Caa2 reflects the potential for future defaults by the company
over the next 12 months, including through the further capitalization
of interest or impairments of debt principal which Moody's could
view as a default through a distressed exchange. The company has
entered into a forbearance agreement with its lenders to extend the grace
period for the April 1st 2020 interest due date to 75 calendar days,
and it is envisaged that the senior facilities agreement (SFA) will be
amended during this period to allow the company more flexibility --
including capitalization of missed interest -- on the condition that
Inspired will raise at least GBP30 million of equity and/or subordinated
debt to boost the company's liquidity.
The decision to delay the interest payments was due to the tight liquidity
driven by impact on the business from the coronavirus pandemic.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
The Caa2 rating also reflects (1) Moody's-adjusted gross leverage
is expected to increase above 8x in 2020 from around 4x in PF2019 (including
full drawdown of the company's GBP20 million RCF), and interest
coverage is expected to reduce to nearly zero from 1.2x under a
base case scenario that assumes market recovery in Q3; (2) the company's
relatively small scale and geographic concentration in the UK, although
there is a niche aspect to the business as well as a growing international
presence, and; (3) exposure to the risks of social pressures
in the context of evolving regulation, however Moody's notes that
further adverse gaming machine regulation is unlikely in the medium term.
Inspired's Caa2 rating is supported by (1) leading positions as a niche
player in its core markets; (2) circa 90% recurring revenues
based largely on profit sharing, currently impacted by betting shop
and pub closures, and; (3) the company's well invested asset
base which will reduce capex pressure in the next few years.
Inspired is a listed company on the NYSE. Moody's regards
the recent decision to withhold interest payments as a shareholder-friendly
action.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Moody's considers Inspired's liquidity to be weak. Cash on balance
sheet of c. GBP39 million as of 31 March, including the fully
drawn GBP20 million RCF only provides a marginal cushion after expected
cash burn in Q2 and interest payments that are due. The RCF contains
a leverage covenant which Moody's expects to be breached if not waived
or relaxed as part of the planned amendment to the SFA.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Inspired's debt capital structure comprises GBP220 million equivalent
senior secured loan and a senior secured GBP20 million RCF. The
senior secured RCF ranks pari passu with the senior secured loan and therefore
they both carry the same Caa2 rating as the CFR.
RATIONALE FOR RATING REVIEW
The review process will be focusing on the 75 day extended grace period
for payment of the 1 April 2020 interest, the success or otherwise
of raising additional equity/subordinated debt and the final terms and
conditions for the amendment of the SFA.
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought
under control, licensed betting offices reopen, and there
is clarity that holiday parks will be open in the summer months.
At that stage Moody's would evaluate the balance sheet and liquidity strength
of the company and positive rating pressure would require evidence that
the company is capable of substantially recovering its financial metrics
and restoring liquidity headroom within a reasonable horizon.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Inspired, a B2B supplier of server-based gaming systems and
virtual sports, primarily active in the UK, Greece,
Italy and the North American market. Inspired is a global games
technology company supplying server-based gaming systems including
terminals, virtual sports, mobile gaming and content to regulated
lottery, betting and gaming operators around the world. Inspired
currently operates over 30,000 digital gaming terminals, supplies
its Virtual Sports products through more than 40,000 retail channels
and over 100 websites, in approximately 35 gaming jurisdictions
worldwide with more than 650 employees.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kristin Yeatman
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Peter Firth
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454