Moody's downgrades Inspired Entertainment's probability of default rating to D-PD and CFR to Caa2; ratings placed on review for downgrade

London, 17 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or "the company")'s probability of default Rating (PDR) to D-PD from Caa1-PD, and the company's corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1 the instrument ratings on the GBP220 million equivalent backed senior secured term loan B (GBP 140 million term loan B1 and EUR 90 million term loan B2) and the GBP20 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), all borrowed by Gaming Acquisitions Limited. The CFR and instrument ratings were placed on review for downgrade and the outlook changed to RuR for both entities.

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The downgrade of Inspired's PDR to D-PD reflects the company's decision not to pay interest payments of approximately GBP5.7 million and EUR3.1 million which were due on 1 April 2020 for its senior secured term loans. The original grace period of three business days has now expired, and therefore Moody's has determined that the missed payments constitute a default. The downgrade of Inspired's CFR to Caa2 reflects the potential for future defaults by the company over the next 12 months, including through the further capitalization of interest or impairments of debt principal which Moody's could view as a default through a distressed exchange. The company has entered into a forbearance agreement with its lenders to extend the grace period for the April 1st 2020 interest due date to 75 calendar days, and it is envisaged that the senior facilities agreement (SFA) will be amended during this period to allow the company more flexibility -- including capitalization of missed interest -- on the condition that Inspired will raise at least GBP30 million of equity and/or subordinated debt to boost the company's liquidity.

The decision to delay the interest payments was due to the tight liquidity driven by impact on the business from the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The Caa2 rating also reflects (1) Moody's-adjusted gross leverage is expected to increase above 8x in 2020 from around 4x in PF2019 (including full drawdown of the company's GBP20 million RCF), and interest coverage is expected to reduce to nearly zero from 1.2x under a base case scenario that assumes market recovery in Q3; (2) the company's relatively small scale and geographic concentration in the UK, although there is a niche aspect to the business as well as a growing international presence, and; (3) exposure to the risks of social pressures in the context of evolving regulation, however Moody's notes that further adverse gaming machine regulation is unlikely in the medium term.

Inspired's Caa2 rating is supported by (1) leading positions as a niche player in its core markets; (2) circa 90% recurring revenues based largely on profit sharing, currently impacted by betting shop and pub closures, and; (3) the company's well invested asset base which will reduce capex pressure in the next few years.

Inspired is a listed company on the NYSE. Moody's regards the recent decision to withhold interest payments as a shareholder-friendly action.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers Inspired's liquidity to be weak. Cash on balance sheet of c. GBP39 million as of 31 March, including the fully drawn GBP20 million RCF only provides a marginal cushion after expected cash burn in Q2 and interest payments that are due. The RCF contains a leverage covenant which Moody's expects to be breached if not waived or relaxed as part of the planned amendment to the SFA.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Inspired's debt capital structure comprises GBP220 million equivalent senior secured loan and a senior secured GBP20 million RCF. The senior secured RCF ranks pari passu with the senior secured loan and therefore they both carry the same Caa2 rating as the CFR.

RATIONALE FOR RATING REVIEW

The review process will be focusing on the 75 day extended grace period for payment of the 1 April 2020 interest, the success or otherwise of raising additional equity/subordinated debt and the final terms and conditions for the amendment of the SFA.

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, licensed betting offices reopen, and there is clarity that holiday parks will be open in the summer months. At that stage Moody's would evaluate the balance sheet and liquidity strength of the company and positive rating pressure would require evidence that the company is capable of substantially recovering its financial metrics and restoring liquidity headroom within a reasonable horizon.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Inspired, a B2B supplier of server-based gaming systems and virtual sports, primarily active in the UK, Greece, Italy and the North American market. Inspired is a global games technology company supplying server-based gaming systems including terminals, virtual sports, mobile gaming and content to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators around the world. Inspired currently operates over 30,000 digital gaming terminals, supplies its Virtual Sports products through more than 40,000 retail channels and over 100 websites, in approximately 35 gaming jurisdictions worldwide with more than 650 employees.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

