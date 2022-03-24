Moody's downgrades Instant Brands CFR to B1

New York, March 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Instant Brands Holdings Inc.'s ("Instant Brands") ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD, and the rating on the company' first lien term loan due 2028 to B1 from Ba3. The outlook is stable.

Today's ratings downgrade reflects Instant Brands' elevated financial leverage and negative free cash flows following lower than previously expected revenue and profitability during the second half of 2021. Starting during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, very high freight costs and supply chain disruptions resulted in delayed new product launches ahead of the important holiday selling season. Also, port disruptions contributed to historically long order lead times, and Instant Brands made the strategic decision to cancel orders and also reduced the volume of promotional sales during the fourth quarter. The company took these actions to avoid inventory build at retail with products meant for holiday promotions that would have been imported at very high freight costs, which would have further pressured profitability. Given delayed new product launches and lower volumes, the company reported third quarter of fiscal 2021 year-over-year revenue decline of 30% and a significant decline in EBITDA. Tariffs on new products such as air fryers and incremental expenses related to the company's furnace tank rebuild also contributed to the earnings pressures.

Moody's does not anticipate any meaningful recovery in operating profits during the fourth quarter. Despite a strong first half of fiscal 2021, Moody's expects Instant Brands' revenue and EBITDA to decline low-to-mid single digits percentage in fiscal 2021, relative to Moody's prior expectations of mid-single digits growth. As a result, Moody's anticipates that the company's debt/EBITDA leverage will increase to around 5.6x as of fiscal year end 31 December 2021, up from 3.9x at end of fiscal 2020 and pro forma for the recapitalization transaction. Moody's also expects negative free cash flow in fiscal 2021, pressured by lower profitability, and high working capital investments in order to manage long lead times, and also due to elevated inventory costs.

However, Moody's expects the company's financial leverage will improve to below 4.5x by year end 2022, as topline and EBITDA benefit from pricing initiatives, a normalization of promotional sales timing, new product launches that typically carry higher margin, and from lapping second half of 2021 weakness as discussed above. However, the small kitchen appliance market is highly competitive, and pricing and volumes could be pressured if other industry participants entered fiscal 2022 with elevated inventory levels. This could result in heavy discounting at retail, and could negatively impact Instant Brands' volumes or its ability to effectively increase pricing to offset ongoing cost inflation. The company's high financial leverage provides limited cushion to absorb prolonged margin compression and necessitates deleveraging at the B1 CFR. Moody's expects that the company will use excess free cash flows towards debt repayment.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Instant Brands Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Instant Brands Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Instant Brands' B1 CFR broadly reflects its well-recognized portfolio of brands with strong market positions in their niche product categories, its global footprint, and good channel diversification. The company benefits from some product diversification provided by its portfolio of housewares and small kitchen appliance products. The company is leveraging the strong brand image of its Instant Pot brand by expanding into new product categories that include consumables such as air purifiers and coffee. The company's good liquidity is supported by Moody's expectations of positive free cash flow of at least $60 million over the next 12 months, supported by earnings growth and a normalization of working capital investment. Moody's also expect the company will maintain good availability on its $250 million revolving facility due 2025 over the next 12 months.

Instant Brands' rating also reflects its relatively modest scale with annual revenue of under $1.0 billion, and high seasonal cash flows centered around the holiday season. The company has high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA expected at around 5.6x for the fiscal year 2021. Moody's projects Instant Brands' debt/EBITDA will improve to below 4.5x over the next 12 months driven by both earnings growth and debt repayment using excess free cash flows. Moody's projects topline and earnings growth in 2022, supported by pricing initiatives, new product launches, and easy comps in the second half. The company has elevated operational risks due to legacy Corelle business high fixed costs. The legacy Corelle Brands' business operates in the cyclical and mature housewares category, and it's highly reliant on a single, specialized manufacturing facility for its namesake brand. An extended supply chain disruption from situations such as the coronavirus would adversely affect the company's revenue and EBITDA. The legacy Instant Brands business operates in the highly competitive small kitchen appliance market, which requires continued product innovation and differentiation, and exposes the company to changes in consumer tastes.

Environmental considerations factors Instant Brands' moderate exposure to waste and pollution risks as it uses chemicals and other raw materials as part of its glass production, and is subject to various regulations regarding emissions, managing plant waste disposal and remediation of contaminated sites. Although the company is in compliance with the applicable environmental laws, a failure to adhere to these regulations could result in financial penalties and remediation costs. In addition, glass manufacturing is energy-intensive, exposing the company to carbon transition risks related to increase costs from carbon regulations. However, cost increases can generally be passed on to the consumer.

Social risk factors consider the company's exposure to health and safety risks common in a manufacturing environment. The company is exposed to challenges related to responsible sourcing because the Instant segment sources almost of its products from suppliers located outside the US, primarily China, which limits its ability to monitor the manufacturing process. An extended supply chain disruption from situations such as the coronavirus would adversely affect the company's revenue and EBITDA.

Instant Brands is highly exposed to governance risks given its ownership by private equity sponsors, which risks shareholder friendly financial policies including debt-financed shareholder distributions. However, Moody's expects the company will continue to have relatively balanced financial policies as evidenced by its history of debt repayment using excess free cash flows. In addition, the company funded the March 2019 acquisition on the legacy Instant Brands mostly with equity, which supports a more balanced financial strategy than typical private equity owned firms.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Instant Brands' debt/EBITDA leverage will improve to below 4.5x by end of fiscal 2022, driven by both earnings growth and debt repayment. The company's topline and EBITDA margin should benefit from new product launches, normalization of promotional sales and pricing initiatives. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that the company will generate at least $60 million of free cash flows in fiscal 2022, supported by EBITDA growth and a normalization of working capital investments relative to 2021, and that the company will use excess free cash flows towards debt repayment.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company increases its revenue scales and diversifies its revenue streams such that it meaningfully reduces earnings and cash flow seasonality, demonstrates consistent organic revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion resulting in debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.5x. A ratings upgrade will also require the company to maintain at least good liquidity, as well as Moody's expectations of balanced financials policies that support credit metrics at the above levels.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance including the EBITDA margin does not improve, resulting in debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.5x or weaker than anticipated free cash flows. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company completes a debt-financed acquisition or shareholder distribution that impedes deleveraging. A deterioration of liquidity for any reason, including high revolver reliance could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Instant Brands Holdings Inc. manufactures, designs and markets dinnerware, bakeware, kitchen tools, range-top cookware, storage, and cutlery products. In March 2019, the company acquired Instant Brands, manufacturer of the Instant Pot line of products. The company's most notable brands include Corelle, Pyrex, Corningware, Snapware, Visions, Chicago Cutlery, and Instant. The company markets its products primarily in the US, Canada, and Asia-Pacific region and sells into several channels including mass merchants, department stores, specialty retailers and the Internet, among others. Instant Brands was acquired by Cornell Capital in May 2017. Annual revenue is under $1.0 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Alcantara

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

