Moody's downgrades Instant Brands' CFR to Caa2; outlook is negative

New York, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Instant Brands Holdings Inc.'s ("Instant Brands") ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from B3-PD, and the rating on the company's first lien term loan due 2028 to Caa3 from B3. The outlook is negative.

"Today's ratings downgrade and negative outlook reflects Instant Brands' unsustainable capital structure and the elevated risk of default including the potential for a distressed exchange over the next 12-18 months.", said Oliver Alcantara, Moody's Assistant Vice President - Analyst. "We expect that demand and industry headwinds will persist in 2023 and the company has limited financial flexibility to navigate a challenging operating environment given its high financial leverage and constrained liquidity."

Instant Brands reported meaningfully lower operating results through the first nine months of 2022, with year-over-year revenue declining by -15.8% and company-adjusted EBITDA lower by -38%. The company's appliance inventory position is leaner than the overall market because of proactive actions taken by management to reduce inventory purchase orders. Still, inventory destocking by retailers and the high level of competitive discounting is negatively impacting the company's appliance segment. Coronavirus related lockdowns in China and unfavorable foreign currency exchange pressured sales in Instant Brands' housewares business. As a result, the company's debt/EBITDA leverage increased to 8.4x for the last twelve months (LTM) period ending 30 September 2022, up from 5.4x at the end of fiscal 2021. Moody's does not anticipate Instant Brands' operating profits to improve in 4Q-2022, and expects debt/EBITDA leverage will increase to around 9.0x by fiscal year end 2022.

Instant Brands' capital structure is unsustainable at current earnings levels and its liquidity is constrained by large borrowings under its $250 million asset based lending (ABL) revolver due 2025. The company had $140 million of borrowings and about $32 million of availability on its ABL revolving facility as of 30 September 2022. Revolver borrowings were used to cover ongoing cash flow deficits since fiscal 2021 driven by meaningfully lower earnings and higher interest expense, partially offset by inventory reduction. Moody's projects that the company will carry over $150 million of revolver borrowings in 2023.

In January 2023, Instant Brands completed a series of transactions in efforts to improve its liquidity, including the transfer of the real property of two of its manufacturing plants and other related assets to unrestricted subsidiaries under the first lien credit facility. Concurrently, the company's financial sponsors, Cornell Capital, supported the company's liquidity via a guarantee that increased the ABL revolver availability. The increased ABL availability provides some financial flexibility to fund business seasonality, particularly during the first half of 2023. Still, Moody's views the company's capital structure as unsustainable absent a meaningful improvement of operating results in 2023. Persistently high inflation and weakening macro-economic conditions are pressuring consumer discretionary spending, which will make it challenging for the company to meaningfully improve revenue, earnings and cash flows.

The downgrade of the first lien term loan due 2028 to Caa3 reflects Instant Brands' Caa2 CFR and the first lien facility's weaker collateral coverage relative to the $250 million ABL. The first lien term loan is secured by a first priority lien on substantially all tangible and intangible assets and capital stock of certain subsidiaries held by the borrower and guarantors, except on ABL collateral (all current assets of the company), on which it has a second priority lien.

Moody's changed Instant Brands' governance issuer profile score to G-5 from G-4, reflecting the company's aggressive leverage profile and elevated risk of default given its unsustainable capital structure. In addition, the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries reduced the first lien facility's collateral package and lowered its recovery prospects.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Instant Brands Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Instant Brands Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Instant Brands' Caa2 CFR reflects its very high financial leverage, unsustainable capital structure and risk of default absent a significant earnings improvement. Its debt/EBITDA is expected to increase to over 9.0x by fiscal year end 2022, driven by material revenue and EBITDA declines due to lower consumer demand and higher debt balance to cover cash flow deficits in 2022. Liquidity is adequate, constrained by large borrowings on the ABL revolving facility which provides limited financial flexibility to fund business seasonality over the next 12 months. Instant Brands' scale is relatively small with annual revenue of under $1 billion and its cash flows are highly seasonal centered around the holiday season. The company has elevated operational risks due to the legacy Corelle business high fixed costs and its reliance on a single, specialized manufacturing facility for its namesake brand. The company operates in the cyclical and mature housewares category, and the small kitchen appliance market is highly competitive and requires continued product innovation.

The rating also reflects Instant Brands' well-recognized portfolio of brands with strong market positions in their niche product categories, its global footprint, and good channel diversification. The company benefits from some product diversification provided by its portfolio of housewares and small kitchen appliance products, and it is leveraging the strong brand image of its Instant Pot brand by expanding into new product categories that also include consumables.

Instant Brands' ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5), mainly driven by its very highly negative exposure to governance risks related to its concentrated ownership, and aggressive financial strategy and risk management. The elevated risk of default, including the risk of a distressed exchange which could be detrimental to creditors increases governance risks. The company is moderately negatively exposed to environmental and social risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Instant Brands' elevated risk of default given the meaningful deterioration of operating results, negative free cash flow, very high leverage, and constrained liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if an event of default, including a distressed exchange becomes more certain or if the company is unable to meaningfully improve its liquidity over the next 12 months. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's cost management initiatives fail to improve operating profit and cash flows in fiscal 2023.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company meaningfully improves its liquidity and reduces its financial leverage by improving earnings or obtaining an additional capital injection. A ratings upgrade would also require demand trends turning positive alongside sustained improved profitability and cash flows such that the risk of a default is lower.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Instant Brands Holdings Inc. manufactures, designs and markets dinnerware, bakeware, kitchen tools, range-top cookware, storage, and cutlery products. In March 2019, the company acquired Instant Brands, manufacturer of the Instant Pot line of products. The company's most notable brands include Corelle, Pyrex, Corningware, Snapware, Visions, Chicago Cutlery, and Instant. The company markets its products primarily in the US, Canada, and Asia-Pacific region and sells into several channels including mass merchants, department stores, specialty retailers and the Internet, among others. Instant Brands was acquired by Cornell Capital in May 2017. Annual revenue is under $1 billion.

