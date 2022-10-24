Moody's downgrades Instant Brands to B3; outlook is negative

New York, October 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Instant Brands Holdings Inc.'s ("Instant Brands") ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B1, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B1-PD, and the rating on the company' first lien term loan due 2028 to B3 from B1. The outlook is negative.

Today's ratings downgrade and negative outlook reflects Instant Brands' weakened credit metrics and liquidity following lower operating results in the first half of fiscal 2022, and Moody's expectations that financial leverage will remain high over the next 12-18 months as industry headwinds persist past 2022. Instant Brands reported meaningfully lower operating results for the first half of fiscal 2022, with year-over-year revenue declining 21% and company-adjusted EBITDA lower by more than 50%. As a result, Instant Brands' debt/EBITDA increased to about 7.2x for the last twelve months period ending 30 June 2022, up from 5.4x at the end of fiscal 2021. The weaker operating results were primarily driven by softness in the company's appliance business. This segment was impacted by reduced replenishment orders as the company's retail partners focused on reducing elevated inventory levels. In addition, a high level of competitive discounting in efforts to reduce inventory in the retail channel also continued to pressure sales and earnings. The housewares business was negatively impacted by ongoing lockdowns in China, with North America sales remaining stable.

Moody's does not anticipate any meaningful recovery in operating profits during the second half of fiscal 2022, resulting in debt/EBTIDA leverage remaining high at around 7.0x by fiscal year end 2022. The negative free cash flow since fiscal 2021 due to elevated working capital is leading to higher debt than originally forecasted, and liquidity is constrained by the large borrowings on the $250 million asset based lending (ABL) revolving facility. The company had $115 million of borrowings and about $33 million of availability on its ABL revolving facility as of 30 June 2022. Moody's projects that the company will carry around $100 million of revolver borrowings at the end of fiscal 2022, which provides limited financial flexibility to fund business seasonality over the next 12 months, if profitability and cash flows do not improve.

According to Instant Brands, its own appliance retail inventory position is better than its peers because of management actions taken in the second half of 2021 to avoid the significant late shipments and retail overstocking that has been reported in the industry in 2022. The company will continue to focus on managing its inventory position by reducing inventory purchases and also delaying new product introductions to 2023. In addition, Instant Brands is implementing cost savings initiatives including expense controls and working with sourcing and logistic partners to reduce sourcing costs. The company expects that the benefits from price increases taken in 2022, new product introductions and category expansion, combined with easing sourcing costs including meaningfully lower freight costs will improve profitability in fiscal 2023. Still, persistently high inflation and the shift in consumer spending from goods to services is pressuring consumer demand for discretionary goods, including the company's products. Moody's expects these pressures to persists at least into 2023. In addition, the small kitchen appliance market is very competitive highlighted by a high level of discounting activity given weakening consumer demand. This combined with a worse economic outlook could negatively impact Instant Brands' volumes, its ability to effectively increase pricing, and make it difficult to meaningfully improve operating results.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Instant Brands Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Instant Brands Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Instant Brands' B3 CFR broadly reflects its high financial leverage with debt/EBTIDA at around 7.2x for the LTM period ending 30 June 2022, driven by material revenue and EBITDA declines due to lower consumer demand and higher debt balance to cover negative free cash flow. Liquidity is adequate, constrained by large borrowings and availability of $33 million on its $250 million ABL revolver facility, which provides limited financial flexibility to fund business seasonality over the next 12 months. Instant Brands' scale is relatively small with annual revenue of under $1 billion and its cash flows are highly seasonal centered around the holiday season. The company has elevated operational risks due to the legacy Corelle business high fixed costs and its reliance on a single, specialized manufacturing facility for its namesake brand. The company operates in the cyclical and mature housewares category, and the small kitchen appliance market is highly competitive and requires continued product innovation.

The rating also reflects Instant Brands' well-recognized portfolio of brands with strong market positions in their niche product categories, its global footprint, and good channel diversification. The company benefits from some product diversification provided by its portfolio of housewares and small kitchen appliance products, and it is leveraging the strong brand image of its Instant Pot brand by expanding into new product categories that include consumables such as air purifiers and coffee.

Instant Brands' ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), mainly driven by the highly negative exposure to governance risks, primarily driven by its concentrated ownership ( private equity sponsors Cornell Capital), and aggressive financial strategy including debt-financed dividend distributions and operating with high financial leverage. Governance considerations also include a company funded the 2019 acquisition of the Instant business mostly with equity, as well as the financial support from its sponsors to improve liquidity given negative free cash flows since 2021.. The company is moderately negatively exposed to environmental and social risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Instant Brands' high financial leverage, negative free cash flows, increasing revolver usage, and the weakening economic outlook that will make it difficult for the company to improve its operating results and liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates consistent positive revenue growth alongside EBITDA margin expansion, debt/EBITDA is sustained below 5.5x, and free cash flow to debt is above 5% so that it can comfortably cover the required annual term loan amortization. A ratings upgrade will also require the company to maintain at least adequate liquidity, highlighted by lower reliance on revolver borrowings, as well as Moody's expectations of more balanced financials policies that support credit metrics at the above levels.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance including the EBITDA margin does not improve, resulting in debt/EBITDA sustained above 6.5x or modest to negative free cash flows. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorates for any reason, including maintaining higher revolver borrowings, or if the company completes a debt-financed acquisition or shareholder distribution.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Instant Brands Holdings Inc. manufactures, designs and markets dinnerware, bakeware, kitchen tools, range-top cookware, storage, and cutlery products. In March 2019, the company acquired Instant Brands, manufacturer of the Instant Pot line of products. The company's most notable brands include Corelle, Pyrex, Corningware, Snapware, Visions, Chicago Cutlery, and Instant. The company markets its products primarily in the US, Canada, and Asia-Pacific region and sells into several channels including mass merchants, department stores, specialty retailers and the Internet, among others. Instant Brands was acquired by Cornell Capital in May 2017. Annual revenue is under $1 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

