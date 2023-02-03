Moody's downgrades Intel's senior unsecured rating to A2; outlook negative

New York, February 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Intel Corporation's ("Intel") senior unsecured ratings to A2 from A1, affirmed its Prime-1 commercial paper rating, and maintained the negative ratings outlook reflecting a significant pressure on Intel's credit profile over the next 12 to 24 months and elevated execution risks.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Intel Corporation

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Intel Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A2 from A1

..Issuer: Chandler (City of) AZ, I.D.A.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to A2 from A1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to A2 from A1

..Issuer: Chandler (City of) AZ, Ind. Dev. Auth.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to A2 from A1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to A2 from A1

..Issuer: Oregon State Business Development Commission

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to A2 from A1

..Issuer: Puerto Rico Ind Med&Env Poll Ctl Fac Fin Auth

....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to A2 from A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Intel Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's Senior Vice President Raj Joshi said, "Given Intel's eroding market shares, but its large addressable market opportunity and the rapid innovation in the industry, the company's long-term strategy to regain leadership position is necessary and sound, although this strategy entails substantial investments and execution risks." Intel has committed to delivering accelerated product rollouts and process technology transitions to gain the confidence of its customers. The company also plans to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity for internal product manufacturing and services to external customers as part of its IDM 2.0 strategy. Intel expects that in 2023 and 2024, during the elevated investment phase of the IDM 2.0 strategy, capital expenditures, adjusted for co-investments and government incentives, will be about 35% of revenues. Moody's believes that execution risks in delivering on these targets, while undertaking substantial cost reductions that the company anticipates will yield $8 billion to $10 billion of savings by 2025, are very high, given Intel's execution track record in recent years and the complexity of technology transitions. Intel's challenges will be compounded by the steep declines in its profitability in 2023 as a result of the elevated investments to support its long-term growth strategy and the steep cyclical downturn in the Personal Computers industry and the slowdown in server demand in the data center segment. Moody's expects Intel to generate substantial free cash flow deficits (after dividends and incorporating co-investments and potential government incentives) over the next 12 to 24 months that will primarily be financed through debt.

The downgrade of the senior unsecured rating to A2 and the negative outlook reflect Moody's expectations that Intel's total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will increase sharply and likely exceed 4x over the next 12 to 18 months, depending upon the timing of capital spending and co-investments in its fab joint venture, as well as the timing and strength of a rebound in EBITDA. Moody's expects year-over-year EBITDA growth to resume in the second half of 2023. Intel's Moody's adjusted leverage had increased to 3x at year-end 2022, from 1.3x a year ago.

Moody's adjusted debt beginning with 4Q '22 includes the non-controlling interest of Brookfield Asset Management in Arizona Fab LLC (Arizona Fab), an equity partnership owned 51% and 49%, respectively, by Intel and Brookfield. Intel will be the sole operator of the factories that will be constructed by Arizona Fab and will have the right to purchase 100% of the factory output. Intel will also be required to operate Arizona Fab at minimum wafer production levels. The capital contribution from Brookfield will reduce Intel's capital requirements but Intel will bear construction and wafer production risks. Moody's views Brookfield as a financial partner, and Arizona Fab as an integrated business of Intel, with Intel as the primary customer of wafers produced in the fab.

Governance considerations, specifically, Moody's expectations for Intel's higher financial risk tolerance to support its long-term growth plans, is a key driver of the rating action. In addition, Intel's challenges in operational execution over the last several years have negatively impacted management credibility and its operating performance. However, under the new CEO and management, the company has provided greater transparency, including a multi-year product and technology roadmap against which Intel's performance can be monitored. Intel's Credit Impact Score of CIS-3, reflects the company's moderately negative governance (G IPS-3) and social risks (S IPS-3).

Intel is weakly positioned in the A2 rating category. Its credit profile is supported by its substantial scale and significant market shares in the client and data center microprocessor markets, despite market share losses over the last few years. Moody's expects strong secular growth in Intel's addressable markets over the medium to long term driven by increasing adoption of digital technologies, technology advancements, and emerging applications that will increase demand for greater compute performance and efficiency. The rating is constrained by the company's high business risks from its intensely competitive industry, cyclical businesses with high fixed costs, and the high capital intensity. Intel faces elevated execution risks in transitioning to increasingly complex technology nodes with an aggressive goal of delivering five technology nodes in four years. The risks are tempered by Moody's expectations that Intel will maintain a robust cash position over the next 12 to 24 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade Intel's ratings if delays in product rollouts, execution challenges, or competitive pressure lead to greater than expected market share or profitability declines in 2023, or to Moody's expectation that Intel's market shares are not likely to stabilize or grow in 2024 such that Intel is unlikely to generate strong EBITDA growth after the current cyclical downturn. Larger-than-expected cash flow deficits that lead to a deterioration in cash position or increase in debt levels could also lead to a downgrade.

Given Intel's challenged credit profile and execution risks, a ratings upgrade is not expected over the next 12 to 24 months. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded if Intel demonstrates consistent execution of its growth strategy that drives sustained growth in profitability and market share gains in its traditional PC and server markets, and Moody's expects Intel to sustain total debt to EBITDA below 2x along with strong liquidity.

Intel Corporation is one of the world's largest semiconductor company, and the leading microprocessor manufacturer.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74959. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raj Joshi

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

