Moody's downgrades InterGen to B1, negative outlook

London, 01 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the senior secured rating of InterGen N.V. (InterGen) and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

RATIONALE FOR RATING AND OUTLOOK

Today's action reflects Moody's expectation that dividends from OzGen B.V., InterGen's 50%-owned Australian joint venture, will fall sharply as hedges roll off and underlying weak electricity prices are reflected in project cash flows, and that the profitability of the company's UK assets will be reduced with the expiry of a key contract in 2021.

InterGen's rating also reflects increasing refinancing risk at the holding company and key projects. Moody's believes a 2021 debt maturity at the Millmerran coal project of A$232 million (InterGen proportional share GBP40 million) may need to be funded from internal cash flow, which would further constrain distributions from OzGen. In addition, refinancing risk will rise as the June 2023 maturity of most of InterGen's debt approaches, given weak projected metrics at that time and lenders' growing focus on ESG-related risks to coal and gas generators.

The negative outlook reflects significant uncertainty in Australian power markets. Given current forward prices, Moody's believes InterGen's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt could fall to the mid-single digits, in percentage terms, in 2022 and 2023, which would not be consistent with the B1 rating.

InterGen's ratings are supported by the company's very strong liquidity over the next 18-24 months, with cash of GBP168 million as of March 2020 and positive free cash flow, and Moody's expectation that net leverage will decline over this period. In addition, the rating reflects good short-term cash flow visibility as a result of the Spalding tolling contract, which runs until September 2021, and significant revenues from the UK's capacity mechanism until September 2024. Moody's expects the company's modern and efficient fleet of combined-cycle gas turbines in the UK and supercritical coal-fired stations in Queensland, Australia to remain profitable in both markets.

Despite lower electricity prices in Great Britain, gas generation spreads have remained stable as gas and carbon prices have fallen in line with electricity. However, output from the UK plants has fallen in 2020 as a result of outages and coronavirus-related reductions in electricity demand, and profitability is likely to be lower than 2019.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Electricity generation has been significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to industrial demand. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Other ESG considerations incorporated into Moody's rating are related to the long-term viability of carbon-intensive generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook could be stabilised if Moody's believes InterGen will be able to maintain FFO/debt sustainably above 8% and debt/EBITDA, based on consolidated and unencumbered assets, below 7x, and if forthcoming debt maturities are refinanced in good time.

In the longer term, the rating could be upgraded if InterGen maintains FFO/debt consistently above 12% with prudent liquidity, or if there were a significant increase in revenue visibility as a result of long-term offtake contracts with creditworthy counterparties.

The rating could be downgraded if FFO/debt appears likely to fall persistently below 8% or if debt/EBITDA rose above 7x. The rating could also be downgraded if InterGen failed to secure liquidity comfortably ahead of the 2023 debt maturity, or if there were changes in the company's business profile that increased cash flow volatility, without offsetting measures to strengthen the balance sheet.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Since the last rating actions on this issuer, Moody's has updated its approach to rating InterGen, and currently assigns and monitors such ratings using the Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies methodology.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, InterGen N.V. is a holding company with a 3,269 MW portfolio in operations consisting of four natural gas-fired power plants in the UK and two coal-fired power plants in Queensland, Australia. InterGen N.V. is owned by Sev.en Investment Management and China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd (A2 stable).

