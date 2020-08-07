Moody's downgrades Intercontinental Exchange's ratings to A3/Prime-2, outlook stable

New York, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has downgraded Intercontinental Exchange,
Inc.'s (ICE) senior unsecured debt rating to A3 from A2 and downgraded
its commercial paper rating to Prime-2 from Prime-1.
ICE's outlook is stable.
The rating action followed ICE's 6 August announcement[1] that
it has agreed to acquire Ellie Mae, Inc. (B3 stable) and
plans to issue $9.25 billion debt to fund the bulk of the
$11 billion purchase price.
ICE expects to close the transaction late in the third quarter or early
in the fourth quarter of 2020. Upon closing, Moody's
plans to withdraw Ellie Mae's ratings because all of its debt will
be repaid as part of the transaction.
A complete list of ICE's affected ratings can be found at the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
ICE's ratings were downgraded because of the significant increase
in debt leverage that will be incurred for the acquisition and the associated
loosening of its target debt leverage to a range of 2.75-3.0x
from 2.3x previously. ICE plans to more than double the
size of its existing debt to $17.7 billion by issuing a
mix of commercial paper, bank debt and bonds. This will result
in approximately 4.4x Moody's-adjusted proforma debt
leverage at the time of the acquisition and based on Moody's projections
it will take about three years for ICE to delever to its new target.
ICE has committed to using excess cash flows for delevering and indicated
it will cease share repurchases until it has reached 3.25x debt
leverage, which it expects to occur by the end of 2022. Moody's
said these commitments were a key factor in ICE's long-term
rating not being downgraded by a further notch. "In previous
large acquisitions of IDC in 2015 and NYSE Euronext in 2013, ICE
demonstrated a strong track record in achieving its committed delevering
targets," said Donald Robertson, Moody's Senior
Vice President. "However, ICE's proforma initial
leverage will be significantly worse than for these previous deals that
were each below 3x and consequently it will take longer to delever,"
said Robertson, "thereby exposing creditors to incrementally
more credit risk."
Moody's said that corporate governance considerations were among
the key factors behind the rating action. The inherent credit risk
associated with ICE's propensity for large debt-funded M&A
continues to be reflected in a one-notch downward adjustment for
corporate behavior in ICE's rating configuration. Related
governance considerations were the high proportion of debt used to fund
the purchase price, the change in financial policy concerning the
debt leverage target and the company's commitment to cease share
repurchases until it has substantially delevered.
Moody's said that ICE's ratings are supported by the reliably
strong cash flow generating characteristics of its existing diverse business
activities, driven by pretax margins that are typically in the range
of 45-50%. The acquired business will contribute
roughly 10-15% of ICE's total net revenue, and
accordingly ICE will not be overly-reliant on Ellie Mae's
cash flows to contribute towards delevering, said Moody's.
Moody's said the planned acquisition significantly accelerates ICE's
strategy to strongly grow revenue by digitizing and enhancing the US residential
mortgage flow life-cycle. Ellie Mae's cloud-based
mortgage origination platform and related software solutions for the residential
mortgage industry is significantly larger than ICE's existing fast-growing
Mortgage Service businesses, and is well-aligned with them.
These existing businesses are electronic mortgage service-provider
Simplifile, acquired in 2019, and the Mortgage Electronic
Registration System, the electronic database that tracks the servicers
and beneficial owners of US residential mortgages, that ICE secured
a majority ownership of in 2016 and fully-acquired in 2018.
ICE's stable outlook is predicated on Moody's assessment that
it will continue to generate strong cash flows that will be used to delever
and it will remain committed to ceasing share repurchases until it has
substantially delevered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
ICE's ratings could be upgraded should it change its financial policy
towards a stronger level of targeted debt leverage and successfully delever.
ICE's ratings could be downgraded should it suffer reduced cash flow generation
capacity, recommence share repurchases or make another debt-funded
acquisition before delevering is substantially completed, or shifts
to a weaker debt leverage target. A material operational or risk
control failure or change in regulatory requirements that would worsen
its holding company's financial position through increased capital or
liquidity needs at its clearing houses could also result in a downgrade.
Rating actions:
..Issuer: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)A3 from (P)A2
....Commercial Paper, Downgraded to
Prime-2 from Prime-1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A3 from A2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry
Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 06-Aug-2020
