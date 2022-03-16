info

Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades International Investment Bank's (IIB) ratings to Ba1; ratings placed on review for further downgrade

16 Mar 2022

Frankfurt am Main, March 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the International Investment Bank's (IIB) long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Ba1 from A3. At the same time, Moody's has placed IIB's ratings on review for further downgrade.

The rating action was triggered by the joint unexpected announcement of four European Union (EU, Aaa stable) shareholders to plan to withdraw from the bank, published on 2 March.[1] In their announcement, the Ministries of Finance of the Czech Republic (Aa3 stable), Romania (Baa3 stable), Slovakia (A2 stable) and Bulgaria (Baa1 stable) state their intention to discontinue their shareholder participation in IIB, aiming for an orderly withdrawal. Consequently, Moody's no longer assumes that these shareholders will provide additional non-contractual support to the bank in a situation of financial stress. That said, Moody's expects that these shareholders will continue to provide contractual support during the withdrawal process.

The four EU member states' likely withdrawal will leave Russia (Ca negative) and Hungary (Baa2 stable) as the major shareholders in IIB and increases ownership concentration, implying that even if Russia and the remaining shareholders remained committed to the institutions, the ability to provide support is significantly lower going forward. Moody's considers ownership concentration a Governance consideration under its ESG framework. Russia's ability and willingness to support has weakened significantly as reflected in Ca sovereign rating. Russia's rating was downgraded on 3 March 2022 to B3 from Baa3 and on 6 March 2022 to Ca from B3. The outlook on Russia's Ca rating is negative.

In addition, the operating environment of IIB has materially deteriorated. Moody's expects the disruptions to Russia's economy and financial sector caused by the coordinated sanctions will result in a material weakening of the bank's asset quality and performance. However, Moody's expects IIB's capitalization and liquidity to remain solid and the leverage ratio to decrease as Moody's understands the bank stopped lending.

Concurrent with the downgrade to Ba1, Moody's has placed the ratings of IIB on review for further downgrade. Moody's will use the review period to gain further clarity of the process of withdrawal and its impact on the banks' operations and its credit profile. Moody's will also review the extent of weakening of the bank's asset quality amid the worsened operating environment in Russia.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR DOWNGRADE OF IIB'S RATING TO Ba1

The announced decision of four EU countries to plan to withdraw as shareholders will severely weaken the credit profile of IIB. The four above-mentioned EU countries are shareholders accounting for 31.7% of IIB's paid-in capital as well as 36.3% of callable capital at end-2021. Other shareholders of the bank are Russia (51.6% of subscribed capital at end-2021), Hungary (10.7%), Cuba (Ca stable) (2.1%), Mongolia (B3 stable) (0.6%) and Vietnam (Ba3 positive) (0.4%) and potentially Serbia (Ba2 stable). On 8 December 2021, the Board of Governors of IIB took the decision to admit Serbia as a new shareholder in IIB. The official procedure of Serbia becoming a shareholder of IIB will likely be completed by the end of 2022.

According to the bank's statutes the process of withdrawal will start no earlier than six months after the formal submission by the shareholders, and the departing shareholders remain liable for the bank's existing obligations. So far none of the four EU shareholders submitted their formal withdrawal submission to IIB. Moody's no longer factors in any additional non-contractual support from these shareholders in a situation of financial stress for the bank. That said, Moody's expects that these shareholders will continue to provide contractual support during the withdrawal process. IIB's contractual support is at a solid level accounting for 64% of total debt at end-2021.

Upon their withdrawal, Russia and Hungary will be the dominant shareholders in IIB. Moody's believes that Russia's ability and willingness to support the bank has severely diminished as reflected in its Ca rating.

In addition, the operating environment of IIB has materially deteriorated because of the geopolitical conflict related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the bank's exposure to the Russian economy with Russia being the single-biggest country exposure. The imposition of severe and coordinated sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine already caused a confidence shock and will likely result in a prolonged disruption to Russia's economy and its financial sector. Russia is IIB's single-biggest country exposure accounting for 20% of total development related assets at end-2021, and we expect the worsened operating environment to result in a material weakening of IIB's asset quality and performance. However, Moody's expects the capitalization and liquidity of IIB to remain solid, and the leverage ratio to decrease as Moody's understands the bank stopped lending. IIB's leverage ratio was 256% and Moody's liquid resource ratio amounted to 72% at end-2021.

Moreover, IIB's ability to refinance upcoming maturities in the domestic capital markets of the departing shareholders will likely become more difficult, given the changing ownership structure. In recent years, IIB has successfully tapped the EU members' domestic capital markets, relying to a lesser extent on the Russian rouble market. This trend may now reverse.

RATIONALE FOR INITIATION OF REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOR IIB'S RATINGS

Moody's will use the review period to gain further clarity on the impact of the four EU members' likely departure on the IIB's operations and its credit profile. A relaunch of the bank or a wind-down scenario of the institution are distinct possibilities.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

IIB's credit impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting overall low exposure to environmental risks, coupled with moderately negative exposure to social and governance risks.

IIB's environmental issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (E-2), reflecting low exposure across all five environmental risk categories. IIB's portfolio has some exposure to carbon transition risk through lending to borrowers based in Russia and Mongolia, and to physical climate risks through lending into more exposed sectors, such as electricity production and transmission. However, this is mitigated by increased geographical diversification of the loan book.

The social issuer profile score of IIB is moderately negative (S-3). Customer relations are weakened by the announced withdrawal of four EU member countries and Russia being the largest shareholder of IIB which will likely result in weaker demand for IIB's products. IIB's mandate with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and socially important projects in member states underlines our assessment of responsible production.

IIB's issuer profile shows moderately negative exposure to governance risks (G-3). IIB has further enhanced its governance and risk framework in the past few years to improve its effectiveness and to comply with international best practices, including an independent compliance department which reports directly to the Chairman of the Board and is responsible for identifying, managing and monitoring compliance risks under the IIB Compliance Policy. Management is credible and is characterised by a good track record in fulfilling the objectives of its multi-year planning as well as prudent and robust financial and risk management. Upon the withdrawal of the four EU countries, ownership concentration increases further posing a highly negative governance risk with Russia as the dominant shareholder in IIB.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the review for downgrade a positive rating action is highly unlikely. Moody's would confirm the Ba1 ratings in case of visibility of a credit-supportive strategy of the remaining shareholders - in particular Russia and Hungary - for the future of the bank.

Moody's would likely further downgrade IIB's ratings if the shareholders' withdrawal materially weakens IIB's quality of funding. In addition, a significant weakening of asset quality and/or performance amid the worsened operating environment in Russia would be negative for the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Joint Statement of 5 EU Member States on withdrawal from post-Soviet banks, https://www.mfcr.cz/en/news/press-releases/2022/joint-statement-of-5-eu-member-states-on-46721 published on 02-Mar-2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Heiko Peters
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Alejandro Olivo
Managing Director
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

