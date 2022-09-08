Moody's downgrades Intertrust's CFR to B1, concluding review; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, September 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Intertrust N.V.'s (Intertrust or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba2, probability of default rating to B1-PD from Ba2-PD, and the backed senior unsecured ratings of its fully-owned subsidiary Intertrust Group B.V. to B1 from Ba2. Moody's also changed the outlook on both entities to stable from ratings under review. This action concludes the review initiated on December 10, 2021, following the announcement that Intertrust's management board and supervisory board had recommended an offer to sell 100% of the share capital of the company to Corporation Service Company (CSC, B1 stable), a privately owned US-based provider of business services, for a cash consideration of €20 per share or a total €1.8 billion excluding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings downgrade incorporates (i) Intertrust's operating performance and credit metrics, which remain significantly worse than the rating agency's previous forecasts and are not in line with its previous Ba2 rating, and (ii) Moody's opinion of the credit quality of the combined entity, assuming successful execution of the acquisition of Intertrust by CSC (B1, stable).

Intertrust's profitability (company adjusted EBITA margin) declined to 27% in the last 12 months ended June 2022, from 30% in 2021 and 33% in 2020, despite low single digit revenue growth in the same period. A combination of factors including unfavorable business mix, increased employee costs due to the elevated employee attrition, rising wage inflation, as well as the costs related to compliance remediation activities (€13.8 million in 2021, and €15-20 million expected for 2022) drove Intertrust's underperformance. The company revised downward its full-year 2022 EBITA margin guidance range to 26-28% from 28-30%, when it released financial results for the second quarter on July 28. Moody's expects Intertrust's earnings and credit metrics to remain significantly worse than the rating agency's previous forecasts and anticipates Moody's adjusted Debt / EBITDA of around 5.5x by year-end 2022 (5.3x in the last 12 months ended June 2022, 5.2x in 2021).

Intertrust has term loans (EUR309 million outstanding as of June-end 2022) and its EUR150 million revolving credit facility (RCF, EUR67 million drawn as of June-end 2022), due in November 2023. The company is in advanced stages of completion of the transaction with CSC, which has secured debt financing to fund the acquisition of all shares of Intertrust and to refinance all of the Intertrust's outstanding debt. On July 21, the deadline of the recommended public offer was extended, until (i) the date on which all regulatory clearances have been obtained or waived, plus a period of two weeks, or (ii) 6 December 2022 long stop date. As of 30 August 2022, CSC and Intertrust have obtained all regulatory clearances in 8 of the required 13 jurisdictions, and the partial regulatory clearance in Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Subject to regulatory approvals, the company expects the transaction to close in the second half of 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upon completion of the acquisition by CSC, Moody's would withdraw Intertrust's CFR.

To the extent the closing of the acquisition by CSC takes longer than anticipated or the transaction does not close, ratings could be downgraded if: (i) Intertrust's liquidity risk management plan for 2023 does not provide sufficient confidence of timely and successful refinancing, and (ii) if Debt / EBITDA will be above 5.5x on a sustained basis and FCF/Debt below 5% (all metrics Moody's adjusted).

The ratings could be upgraded if, (i) Moody's expects Debt / EBITDA reduces below 4.5x on a sustained basis and FCF/ Debt approaches 10% (all metrics Moody's adjusted) and (ii) liquidity improves, including the successful refinancing of the 2023 debt maturities.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that Intertrust will secure sources to timely address its debt maturities in 2023, either in conjunction with the successful completion of the acquisition by CSC or on a standalone basis. In addition, it incorporates Moody's expectation of Debt / EBITDA around 5.0x and FCF/Debt in the mid-to-high single digits (all metrics Moody's adjusted) in the next 12-18 months.

LIQUIDITY

Intertrust's liquidity is adequate albeit tempered by upcoming maturities of its term loans (EUR309 million equivalent outstanding as of June-end 2022) and its EUR150 million RCF (EUR67 million drawn as of June-end 2022), which are all due in November 2023. As of 30 June 2022, the company had cash on hand of around EUR141 million. Moody's expects Intertrust's Free Cash Flow (FCF) to remain positive. For the 12 months ended 30 June 2022 Intertrust's net leverage stood at 3.97x, compared to covenant test level of 4.5x maximum net leverage. Moody's expects Intertrust to ensure covenant compliance at all times.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Intertrust is the Netherlands based global provider of corporate, fund, capital market and private wealth services. The company has around 4,000 employees in more than 30 jurisdictions in Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East. In 2021, Intertrust generated revenue and company-adjusted EBITA of €571 million and €170 million, respectively. It is listed on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange and had a market capitalisation of €1.8 billion as of 6 September 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Svitlana Ukrayinets

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

