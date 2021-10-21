Moody's downgrades IntraFi's CFR to B3, outlook stable

New York, October 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Nexus Buyer LLC's (IntraFi) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. The first lien senior secured credit facility rating of B2 was affirmed. The new second lien term loan was rated Caa2. The rating outlook remains stable. The action follows IntraFi's announcement of a $540 million new second lien term loan issuance with proceeds to be used for a shareholder distribution and a change of control payment to certain employees.

"Moody's adjusted total leverage pro forma for the transaction is 8.9x, with resulting pro forma free cash flow to debt of 2.7%" said Peter Krukovsky, Moody's Senior Analyst. "This second dividend recapitalization targeting a much higher pro forma leverage level is indicative of a financial strategy of maximizing financial leverage which is likely to be sustained over time."

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Nexus Buyer LLC (IntraFi)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Nexus Buyer LLC (IntraFi)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Nexus Buyer LLC (IntraFi)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nexus Buyer LLC (IntraFi)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

IntraFi operates the leading deposit allocation network serving approximately 3,000 financial institutions in the United States. IntraFi's credit profile is constrained by small business scale and very high financial leverage of 8.9x following the pending second dividend recapitalization, and potential for continued releveraging over time by the sponsor. The company benefits from a leadership position in deposit allocation services supported by entry barriers, as well as from the meaningful scale economies in its network business. IntraFi does not take credit risk and does not take possession of customer funds. IntraFi's customer value proposition has resulted in strong organic growth in recent years, and scale economies and network effects result in high profit margins. While regulatory changes or increased competition may present potential risks over time, recent regulatory developments have been favorable and competing networks have not been able to gain meaningful scale to date.

The pandemic has resulted in an acceleration in revenue growth for IntraFi, as bank deposit balances increased due to shift of asset allocation away from risk assets and increased saving rates. The company grew revenues 29% in 2020, followed by projected growth of 8% in 2021 as deposit balances have remained high. In 2022, there is a possibility that reduced public health risks and higher interest rates may result in a shift of asset allocation away from bank deposits. However, IntraFi's growth will be supported by continued new customer additions and core integrations. Moody's projects revenue growth in the high single digits in 2022, which is lower than IntraFi's growth pre-pandemic in the teens. SG&A investment will reduce EBITDA growth but profitability will remain very strong. The very high financial leverage following the recapitalization results in free cash flow to debt ratio in the low single digits, despite the solid cash flow generation characteristics of the business. Cash flow generation is also constrained by the LLC tax distribution of 53% of pretax earnings. Moody's expects IntraFi to continue to operate at very high leverage levels over time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of sustained revenue and EBITDA growth in the high single digits, and limited free cash flow generation due to very high leverage and high tax distributions over the next 12-18 months. The ratings could be upgraded if IntraFi generates consistent organic revenue growth and strong profit margins, and if Moody's adjusted total leverage is sustained below 7.0x. The ratings could be downgraded if IntraFi's revenue declines, profitability declines materially, if free cash flow declines to a breakeven level, or if leverage increases from current levels or liquidity weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

With net revenues of $271 million for the last twelve months ended August 2021, IntraFi operates the leading deposit allocation network serving approximately 3,000 financial institutions in the United States.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

