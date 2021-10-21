Moody's downgrades IntraFi's CFR to B3, outlook stable

New York, October 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Nexus Buyer LLC's (IntraFi) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3
from B2 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD.
The first lien senior secured credit facility rating of B2 was affirmed.
The new second lien term loan was rated Caa2. The rating outlook
remains stable. The action follows IntraFi's announcement
of a $540 million new second lien term loan issuance with proceeds
to be used for a shareholder distribution and a change of control payment
to certain employees.
"Moody's adjusted total leverage pro forma for the transaction
is 8.9x, with resulting pro forma free cash flow to debt
of 2.7%" said Peter Krukovsky, Moody's
Senior Analyst. "This second dividend recapitalization targeting
a much higher pro forma leverage level is indicative of a financial strategy
of maximizing financial leverage which is likely to be sustained over
time."
The following rating actions were taken:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Nexus Buyer LLC (IntraFi)
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Nexus Buyer LLC (IntraFi)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Nexus Buyer LLC (IntraFi)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan,
Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Nexus Buyer LLC (IntraFi)
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
IntraFi operates the leading deposit allocation network serving approximately
3,000 financial institutions in the United States. IntraFi's
credit profile is constrained by small business scale and very high financial
leverage of 8.9x following the pending second dividend recapitalization,
and potential for continued releveraging over time by the sponsor.
The company benefits from a leadership position in deposit allocation
services supported by entry barriers, as well as from the meaningful
scale economies in its network business. IntraFi does not take
credit risk and does not take possession of customer funds. IntraFi's
customer value proposition has resulted in strong organic growth in recent
years, and scale economies and network effects result in high profit
margins. While regulatory changes or increased competition may
present potential risks over time, recent regulatory developments
have been favorable and competing networks have not been able to gain
meaningful scale to date.
The pandemic has resulted in an acceleration in revenue growth for IntraFi,
as bank deposit balances increased due to shift of asset allocation away
from risk assets and increased saving rates. The company grew revenues
29% in 2020, followed by projected growth of 8% in
2021 as deposit balances have remained high. In 2022, there
is a possibility that reduced public health risks and higher interest
rates may result in a shift of asset allocation away from bank deposits.
However, IntraFi's growth will be supported by continued new customer
additions and core integrations. Moody's projects revenue
growth in the high single digits in 2022, which is lower than IntraFi's
growth pre-pandemic in the teens. SG&A investment will
reduce EBITDA growth but profitability will remain very strong.
The very high financial leverage following the recapitalization results
in free cash flow to debt ratio in the low single digits, despite
the solid cash flow generation characteristics of the business.
Cash flow generation is also constrained by the LLC tax distribution of
53% of pretax earnings. Moody's expects IntraFi to
continue to operate at very high leverage levels over time.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of sustained revenue
and EBITDA growth in the high single digits, and limited free cash
flow generation due to very high leverage and high tax distributions over
the next 12-18 months. The ratings could be upgraded if
IntraFi generates consistent organic revenue growth and strong profit
margins, and if Moody's adjusted total leverage is sustained
below 7.0x. The ratings could be downgraded if IntraFi's
revenue declines, profitability declines materially, if free
cash flow declines to a breakeven level, or if leverage increases
from current levels or liquidity weakens.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
With net revenues of $271 million for the last twelve months ended
August 2021, IntraFi operates the leading deposit allocation network
serving approximately 3,000 financial institutions in the United
States.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Krukovsky
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
