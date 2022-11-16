Moody's downgrades Intrum to Ba3, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Intrum AB (publ) (Intrum) and Intrum's senior unsecured debt ratings to Ba3 from previously Ba2. Concurrently, the outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Intrum's CFR to Ba3 is driven by Moody's concerns over the company's financial policy with regards to its elevated leverage that has now persisted since its debt-funded growth and acquisition focused strategy prior to the pandemic. Intrum's gross debt/EBITDA leverage has remained consistently in the range 4.5-5.0x since 2018, while its Interest coverage ratio measured as EBITDA to Interest Expense declined from above 6x in 2018 to a range of 5.3-5.5x. After the company revised its financial objectives in November 2020, management communicated its commitment to reduce leverage to 3.5x net debt/EBITDA as restated by Intrum's interim CEO during the Q3 2022 results presentation. While Moody's believes that the company will be able to somewhat reduce its current gross leverage from 4.6x (as of Q3 2022) by year-end, the agency expects that the deteriorating macro-economic environment in Europe, increasing financing costs and high competition among the debt purchasing companies will add pressure on profitability, negatively impacting Intrum's ability to sustainably restore its key credit metrics in the near term.

Intrum's credit profile continues to benefit from its diversified business model, with the majority of external revenues coming from third party debt collections and as a result of its leading position in European debt purchasing and debt servicing. The positioning of the CFR is supported by the company's adequate liquidity without significant near-term maturities until 2024.

The downgrade of Intrum's senior unsecured notes to Ba3 reflects the downgrade of Intrum's CFR and the priorities of claims and asset coverage in the company's current liability structure. The model outcome for the notes is Ba3.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Intrum will maintain its credit profile commensurate with that of a Ba3 CFR during the 12-18 month outlook period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

An upgrade of Intrum's CFR will depend on a sustainable improvement in key credit metrics commensurate with a higher rating category Ba2, particularly a reduction in leverage to below 4.0x and strengthened interest coverage. Moody's could also consider upgrading Intrum's CFR after the successful implementation of the One Intrum transformation program and the visible improvement in profitability following the efficiency gains achieved. The program is expected to generate around SEK1billion of annual savings and thus materially improve Intrum's profitability.

An upgrade of Intrum's CFR would likely result in an upgrade of its debt ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Intrum's CFR could be further downgraded, if its leverage increases substantially to above 5.0x and if other credit metrics additionally weaken; its liquidity worsens significantly; and it fails to appropriately handle the risks related to its transformation program. A downgrade of Intrum's CFR would likely result in a downgrade of its debt ratings of up to two notches. Furthermore, we could downgrade Intrum's senior unsecured foreign-currency debt rating if its Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) is significantly drawn upon, which is senior to the company's senior unsecured liabilities.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Intrum AB (publ)

..Downgrades:

....Long-term Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

