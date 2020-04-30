Moody's downgrades Invesco Ltd. to A3, outlook stable

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded all ratings assigned to Invesco Ltd. ("Invesco") and its rated affiliates by one-notch. These include the backed senior unsecured rating of its subsidiary, Invesco Finance PLC, to A3 from A2, and Invesco's 5.9% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Series A Preference Shares, to Baa2 from Baa1. Ratings associated with the company's multiple seniority shelf registration were also downgraded.

The downgrade is driven by the challenges Invesco has faced in deleveraging its balance sheet following the acquisition of Oppenheimer Funds, Inc. ("OFI") in Q2 2019. As a result, we now expect the company's leverage ratio, as defined by Moody's, to remain above 2.0x for an extended period, which we believe is inconsistent with an A2 rating. These challenges will be further exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic's impact on market stability.

In addition to Invesco, potential issuers under the shelf registration include Invesco Finance PLC and Invesco Finance, Inc., which are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Invesco (which fully and unconditionally guarantees their debt). These entities were established to provide for the ongoing financing needs of Invesco Ltd. and its subsidiaries. The rating outlook is stable for all rated affiliated issuers.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Invesco Finance PLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A3 from A2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2

....Subordinate Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3

....Preferred Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1

..Issuer: Invesco Finance, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded to (P)A3 from (P)A2

....Subordinate Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)A3

....Preferred Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1

..Issuer: Invesco Ltd.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded (P)A3 from (P)A2

....Subordinate Shelf, Downgraded (P)Baa1 from (P)A3

....Preferred Shelf, Downgraded (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Invesco Finance PLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Invesco Finance, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Invesco Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrade reflects our view that Invesco's financial leverage will remain elevated for a period well beyond our initial expectations. While the company's acquisition of Oppenheimer Funds Inc (OFI) from MassMutual in 2019 created growth opportunities, the company has subsequently experienced management and financial challenges, and asset growth has been slow to materialize. This has set the company behind in our expectations for organic deleveraging. Market volatility stemming from the coronavirus's economic disruption will pressure earnings, putting further stress on the company's balance sheet.

Given that the preponderance of its business arises from the US retail fund market, we have been concerned by the pace of business lost from that source, as well as from the UK market. Over the past two years, the company has experienced net outflows of long-term actively managed products exceeding $100 billion, as performance has flagged, which has contributed to the flattening of its organic revenue trend. While the US retail funds remain an area of concentrated outflows, it should be noted that in Q1 2020, gross sales improved.

To fulfill the company's commitment to repurchase $1.2 billion of shares made after it announced the OFI acquisition, Invesco entered into forward agreements with counterparties that have further increased leverage. As of 31 March, approximately $221 million remains to be settled on these agreements.

In March, the company recorded a $388 million liability to reflect the increased probability that it will be exposed to losses from the settlement of an accounting matter arising from mutual funds it acquired with OFI, to be offset by $94 million of tax assets. While the company has said it will pursue remedies to mitigate any costs, via applicable insurance and seller indemnification, it is as yet unclear what its ultimate exposure might be.

Moody's (P)A3 senior unsecured shelf rating is based on the company's position as a leading global asset manager with diverse capabilities, including equity and fixed income management, ETF products, and real estate and private equity funds.

The stable rating outlook reflects Invesco's global footprint and growth in several businesses, including its presence in the EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions and its share of the factor-based ETFs market. The company has moved forcefully over the past two years to further broaden and stabilize its franchise, with acquisitions of exchange traded fund managers Source and Guggenheim. OFI's specialization in global and emerging market products should still support growth. It is possible, over time, that revenue synergies will arise from partnership opportunities with MassMutual, given the two firms' aligned ownership interests.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The asset management industry has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given the severe decline in asset values, increase in risk aversion and decrease in market liquidity. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Invesco of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if total debt/EBITDA is sustained below 1.6x; revenue scale exceeds $6.5 billion; the company maintains consistent positive organic growth; and pre-tax income margins are maintained in excess of 30%. Alternatively, the ratings could be downgraded should Invesco's total debt/EBITDA remain greater than 2.8x; revenue scale decline below $3.5 billion; quarterly net outflows in long-term AUM remain greater than 5% of beginning period AUM or AUM retention ratios decline over multiple quarters; and pre-tax income margins fall below 20% on a sustained basis.

The last rating action on Invesco was on 28 May 2019, when Moody's assigned ratings to Invesco's new preferred share issuance. Invesco Ltd., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is registered in Bermuda. It provides asset management services to individuals and institutions globally. The company reported $1,053 billion in assets under management as of 31 March 2020.

