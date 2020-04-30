Moody's downgrades Invesco Ltd. to A3, outlook stable

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
all ratings assigned to Invesco Ltd. ("Invesco") and its rated
affiliates by one-notch. These include the backed senior
unsecured rating of its subsidiary, Invesco Finance PLC, to
A3 from A2, and Invesco's 5.9% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Series A Preference Shares, to Baa2 from Baa1.
Ratings associated with the company's multiple seniority shelf registration
were also downgraded.
The downgrade is driven by the challenges Invesco has faced in deleveraging
its balance sheet following the acquisition of Oppenheimer Funds,
Inc. ("OFI") in Q2 2019. As a result,
we now expect the company's leverage ratio, as defined by
Moody's, to remain above 2.0x for an extended period,
which we believe is inconsistent with an A2 rating. These challenges
will be further exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic's impact
on market stability.
In addition to Invesco, potential issuers under the shelf registration
include Invesco Finance PLC and Invesco Finance, Inc.,
which are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Invesco
(which fully and unconditionally guarantees their debt). These
entities were established to provide for the ongoing financing needs of
Invesco Ltd. and its subsidiaries. The rating outlook is
stable for all rated affiliated issuers.
The following rating actions were taken:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Invesco Finance PLC
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to A3 from A2
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)A3 from (P)A2
....Subordinate Shelf, Downgraded to
(P)Baa1 from (P)A3
....Preferred Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Baa2
from (P)Baa1
..Issuer: Invesco Finance, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)A3 from (P)A2
....Subordinate Shelf, Downgraded to
(P)Baa1 from (P)A3
....Preferred Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Baa2
from (P)Baa1
..Issuer: Invesco Ltd.
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
(P)A3 from (P)A2
....Subordinate Shelf, Downgraded (P)Baa1
from (P)A3
....Preferred Shelf, Downgraded (P)Baa2
from (P)Baa1
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
Preferred Stock, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Invesco Finance PLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Invesco Finance, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Invesco Ltd.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating downgrade reflects our view that Invesco's financial
leverage will remain elevated for a period well beyond our initial expectations.
While the company's acquisition of Oppenheimer Funds Inc (OFI) from
MassMutual in 2019 created growth opportunities, the company has
subsequently experienced management and financial challenges, and
asset growth has been slow to materialize. This has set the company
behind in our expectations for organic deleveraging. Market volatility
stemming from the coronavirus's economic disruption will pressure
earnings, putting further stress on the company's balance
sheet.
Given that the preponderance of its business arises from the US retail
fund market, we have been concerned by the pace of business lost
from that source, as well as from the UK market. Over the
past two years, the company has experienced net outflows of long-term
actively managed products exceeding $100 billion, as performance
has flagged, which has contributed to the flattening of its organic
revenue trend. While the US retail funds remain an area of concentrated
outflows, it should be noted that in Q1 2020, gross sales
improved.
To fulfill the company's commitment to repurchase $1.2
billion of shares made after it announced the OFI acquisition, Invesco
entered into forward agreements with counterparties that have further
increased leverage. As of 31 March, approximately $221
million remains to be settled on these agreements.
In March, the company recorded a $388 million liability to
reflect the increased probability that it will be exposed to losses from
the settlement of an accounting matter arising from mutual funds it acquired
with OFI, to be offset by $94 million of tax assets.
While the company has said it will pursue remedies to mitigate any costs,
via applicable insurance and seller indemnification, it is as yet
unclear what its ultimate exposure might be.
Moody's (P)A3 senior unsecured shelf rating is based on the company's
position as a leading global asset manager with diverse capabilities,
including equity and fixed income management, ETF products,
and real estate and private equity funds.
The stable rating outlook reflects Invesco's global footprint and growth
in several businesses, including its presence in the EMEA and Asia-Pacific
regions and its share of the factor-based ETFs market. The
company has moved forcefully over the past two years to further broaden
and stabilize its franchise, with acquisitions of exchange traded
fund managers Source and Guggenheim. OFI's specialization
in global and emerging market products should still support growth.
It is possible, over time, that revenue synergies will arise
from partnership opportunities with MassMutual, given the two firms'
aligned ownership interests.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The asset management industry
has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given the severe decline
in asset values, increase in risk aversion and decrease in market
liquidity. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Invesco of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if total debt/EBITDA is sustained below
1.6x; revenue scale exceeds $6.5 billion;
the company maintains consistent positive organic growth; and pre-tax
income margins are maintained in excess of 30%. Alternatively,
the ratings could be downgraded should Invesco's total debt/EBITDA
remain greater than 2.8x; revenue scale decline below $3.5
billion; quarterly net outflows in long-term AUM remain greater
than 5% of beginning period AUM or AUM retention ratios decline
over multiple quarters; and pre-tax income margins fall below
20% on a sustained basis.
The last rating action on Invesco was on 28 May 2019, when Moody's
assigned ratings to Invesco's new preferred share issuance. Invesco
Ltd., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is registered
in Bermuda. It provides asset management services to individuals
and institutions globally. The company reported $1,053
billion in assets under management as of 31 March 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
