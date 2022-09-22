Moody's downgrades Isagenix's CFR to C on elevated restructuring risk; outlook is negative

New York, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Isagenix International, LLC's ("Isagenix") Corporate Family Rating to C from Caa2 and Probability of Default Rating to C-PD from Caa2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the ratings of Isagenix's first lien senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan to Ca from Caa2. The rating outlook is negative.

The downgrades reflect Isagenix's heightened liquidity and default risks, including the high potential for a distressed exchange given significant revenue and EBITDA declines and the amount of maturing debt due in the next nine months. The downgrades also reflect weak recovery prospects for Isagenix's creditors if there is a default. The company's ability to absorb inflationary costs and higher interest rates is challenging amid declining sales, leading to weakening operating cash flow, rising financial leverage, and an unsustainable capital structure.

Governance considerations also contribute to the downgrade because the company in 2020 repurchased debt at a discount in a transaction Moody's viewed as a distressed exchange default. The willingness to complete such transactions is a shareholder-focused strategy that heightens risk of another distressed exchange. The company's founders retain majority ownership and Moody's believes they have a long-term commitment to the company. However, it is unclear the extent to which the founders are willing to inject capital into the business to help alleviate the pressures from high leverage and to reinvest to help execute an operational turnaround. Moody's may consider any such transaction, if one occurs, as a distressed exchange depending on the structure and use of proceeds. Moody's views as unlikely a capital injection from the ESOP that owns a minority 30% position in the company.

Moody's views liquidity as weak, reflecting the lack of sufficient cash and free cash flow to meet the required term loan amortization of $18.8 million in the next 12 months, repay borrowings on the revolver that expires in June 2023, and fund roughly $5 million of acquisition-related notes due in March 2023. The company's ability to comply with the maintenance total net leverage covenant is also questionable because of declining earnings and step downs in the covenant. Isagenix's revenue continues to decline meaningfully through the first half of 2022. The sales force is a significant driver of revenue across the company's multi-level marketing business model, and Moody's believes declining enrollment will continue to reduce revenue and EBITDA.

The Ca rating on the revolver and term loan reflects Moody's recovery estimates, which are based on a below average family recovery rate assumption and the very high default risk as reflected in the C-PD rating.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Isagenix International, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to C from Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to C-PD from Caa2-PD

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility , Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Isagenix International, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Isagenix's Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's high leverage, refinancing risk driven by expiration of the revolving credit facility in June 2023, and weak operating performance as earnings continue to decline. Moody's believes a deterioration in member base and weakening consumer demand is contributing to revenue declines, which combined with inflationary cost pressures is leading to significant EBITDA erosion. Isagenix's cash on hand of $19 million as of June 2022 is insufficient to repay the $29 million of revolver borrowings and term loan amortization of $18.8 million over the next 12 months. Moody's anticipates ongoing headwinds in the company's recruiting efforts to continue. Isagenix's current capital structure is unsustainable, prompting Moody's expectations of a rising likelihood of near-term restructuring and that the company will unlikely be able to raise sufficient new funds to refinance the maturing debt at a manageable interest cost. Isagenix's ratings are supported by a broad product suite and variable cost structure given the outsourced manufacturing model, including sales commissions and marketing expenses that fluctuate with sales volumes.

Isagenix's governance risk is negative and reflects an aggressive financial policy as evidenced by high financial leverage, unsustainable capital structure and continued deterioration of operations. The company's willingness to execute a discounted debt repurchase while preserving equity ownership also elevates governance risks. Concentrated ownership and decision making creates potential for event risk and decisions that favor shareholders over creditors.

Isagenix's environmental risks reflect reliance on natural capital including plant-based raw materials, even though the company does not directly manufacture its products. Waste and pollution risks also exist due to the use of packaging that cannot or often is not recycled.

Isagenix's social risks reflect reliance on a direct sales business model that creates customer relations and human capital risks. Regulatory scrutiny, sales force factors such as churn and recruitment, and the need to reinvest to meet changing consumer preferences contribute to social risks. Health and wellness products are nevertheless benefitting from a flight to healthier living by a broader consumer base.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook factors in Moody's expectations that Isagenix will continue to face challenges in stabilizing its member base and improving its operating performance. The outlook also recognizes the upcoming expiration of the revolving credit facility in June 2023 and that recovery prospects could further weaken if operating performance continues to deteriorate.

Ratings could be downgraded if estimated recovery values continue to deteriorate beyond the current expectations or if liquidity weakens.

An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook, but ratings could be upgraded if the company can improve liquidity including addressing maturities at a manageable interest cost. The company would also need to materially improve revenue and earnings growth, demonstrate an ability to stabilize membership and sales representative counts, and if the company's capital structure is sustainable and free cash flow is sufficient to meet debt service.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Isagenix International, LLC is headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, is a direct-seller of weight management products, nutritional supplements, and personal care products intended to support a healthy lifestyle. The company operates through a multi-level marketing system that consists of members largely in the US. Isagenix's management and employees acquired a 30% ownership interest in the company through an ESOP in June 2018. The majority of the company is owned by co-founders Jim and Cathy Coover. The company generated about $510 million of revenue for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Irina Lak

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

