Moody's downgrades Ithaca College's (NY) ratings to A3; outlook negative

New York, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Ithaca College's (NY) issuer rating and revenue bond ratings to A3 from A2. The bonds were issued through Tompkins County Development Corporation. The college had $119 million on outstanding debt as of fiscal end 2021. The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to A3 from A2 issuer rating of Ithaca College (NY) is largely driven by heightened enrollment pressure driving sustained decreases in the college's largest revenue source, student charges. Enrollment has declined by 20% since fall 2017 and a rising freshman tuition discount rate, above 60% for fall 2022, signals fundamental credit difficulties for a college that historically averages about 86% reliance on student derived revenue. Social considerations, notably weak regional demographics, are a key driver of this action. In a shrinking market, the college confronts elevated competition which will continue to depress pricing flexibility and student-related revenue growth. Additionally, the college had material drops in enrollment due to the pandemic, a lingering health and safety consideration. As a result, management currently projects a structural deficit and thin debt service coverage through fiscal 2027, contributing to the negative outlook.

Despite these challenges, the A3 rating remains supported by sound financial reserves which provide a notable runway to implement strategic initiatives. Boosted by a sound investment return and federal relief funds, total cash and investments increased to $521 million for fiscal 2021 with unrestricted monthly liquidity covering a very strong 681 monthly days cash on hand. These wealth levels provide good coverage of both expenses and pro forma adjusted debt, at 2.8x and 4.1x respectively. Management has a good track record to date of adjusting expenses and doing extensive multi-year forecasting. Further, debt levels are moderate with debt to revenue of 0.7x, although the college plans for additional debt to address an extended period of comparatively low capital investment. Debt structure risks are partially mitigated by the college' strong liquidity. A sound regional brand supports still good strategic positioning and provides a basis for future enrollment stabilization, albeit at lower levels.

The downgrade to A3 from A2 on outstanding revenue bonds incorporates the general obligation characteristics of the bonds. While the bonds include an interest of Pledged Revenues, which includes student generated revenues, this does not provide material additional security.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects a highly challenging student market which will present headwinds for the college as it embarks on its stabilization strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant improvement in strategic positioning, reflected by a strengthening in student demand and revenue growth

- Sustained improvement in operating performance and material growth in financial reserves, including unrestricted liquidity - Diversification of revenue sources, particularly through increased gift revenue

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to make measurable progress towards stabilizing student demand and achieving structural operating balance over the next several years

- Violations of debt covenants increasing risk of potential acceleration - Deterioration of cash and investments relative to debt and operations, as this is the primary factor supporting an investment grade rating - Substantial additional debt without offsetting revenue and financial resource growth

LEGAL SECURITY

All rated bonds are secured by a pledge and security interest in Pledged Revenues (college tuition and fees). The college's loans with Nationwide Insurance ($20.2 million outstanding and not rated) have a subordinate lien and are also secured only by a mortgage on the apartment complex financed by loans' proceeds.

All outstanding bonds (Series 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020) have a debt service coverage covenant requirement of no less than 1.0 (fiscal 2021: 1.3x), which could result in acceleration of debt if tripped, absent forbearance or a waiver. Favorably, the college's strong liquidity serves as mitigant. Although management projects above 1.0x debt service coverage ratio at all times, projected headroom is very thin. Series 2020 bonds, which are privately placed with TD Bank, has an additional rating requirement of maintaining no less than a Baa2 rating.

PROFILE

Ithaca College is a large comprehensive private college located in Ithaca, NY. The college offers programs through its five schools in Business, Communications, Health Sciences and Human Performance, Humanities and Sciences, and Music, with highly ranked programs in Communications. It also has other smaller, satellite campuses in London and Los Angeles. In fiscal 2021, the college recorded operating revenues of $186 million and for fall 2021, enrolled 5,167 FTE students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yunie Chang

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Rachael McDonald

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

