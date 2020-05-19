Moody's downgrades J.C. Penney's PDR to D-PD following Chapter 11 filing

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Penney (J.C.) Company, Inc.'s ("J.C.
Penney") probability of default rating (PDR) to D-PD from
Caa3-PD and affirmed its Caa3 corporate family rating following
the company's announcement[1] that it has commenced voluntary
prearranged Chapter 11 proceedings. Moody's also affirmed
Penney (J.C.) Corporation, Inc.'s ("the
Corporation") ratings. The rating outlook has been revised
to stable from negative. The company's SGL-3 rating
remains unchanged.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Penney (J.C.) Company,
Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to D-PD from Caa3-PD
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Penney (J.C.) Company,
Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa3
..Issuer: Penney (J.C.) Corporation,
Inc.
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed
Caa2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured ABL Revolving Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa1 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ca (LGD5)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)C
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed C (LGD6)
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)C
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Penney (J.C.) Company,
Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Penney (J.C.) Corporation,
Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
"J.C. Penney has an unsustainable capital structure
which left the company with limited financial flexibility even prior to
the disruption caused by COVID-19," said Vice President,
Christina Boni, "Its Chapter 11 filing which has support of
approximately 70% of its first lien lenders, would enable
the company to rationalize its store base and reduce debt, both
which are needed to compete more effectively" Boni added.
Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw
the ratings due to J.C. Penney's bankruptcy filing.
Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of
Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
J.C. Penney Company, Inc. is the holding company
of J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc., a U.S.
department store operator headquartered in Plano, Texas, with
about 850 locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. It also
operates a website, www.jcp.com. Revenues are
approximately $11.2 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 15-May-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christina Boni
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653