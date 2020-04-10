Moody's downgrades J.Jill's CFR to Caa3

|
|
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email
Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
Accept our to continue to Moodys.com:
I AGREE
PLEASE READ
AND SCROLL DOWN!
By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document],
you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be
the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and
that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all
Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the
“Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s
Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.
Terms of One-Time Website Use
1. Unless
you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary,
you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or
public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish
or distribute any portion of it in any form.
2. You
acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of
the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and
(ii) are not statements of current
or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular
securities. Moody’s credit ratings and
publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless
and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and
publications when making an investment decision. No
warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness,
merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit
rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.
3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors,
officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim
liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses
or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the
Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person
or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud
or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of
Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,
licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the
Information.
4. You agree to read [and
be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the
limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.
5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of
the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise,
shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to
the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in
the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.
10 Apr 2020
New York, April 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Jill Acquisition
LLC's (J.Jill) corporate family rating to Caa3 from Caa1,
probability of default rating to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD,
and senior secured first lien term loan rating to Caa3 from Caa1.
The SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged
and the outlook is negative.
The CFR, PDR and term loan downgrades reflect Moody's view
that J.Jill faces a heightened probability of debt restructuring
due to significant COVID-19-driven earnings declines that
would hinder its ability to address the May 2022 term loan maturity in
a timely and economical manner.
Moody's took the following rating actions for Jill Acquisition LLC:
.... Corporate family rating, downgraded
to Caa3 from Caa1
.... Probability of default rating,
downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD
.... Senior secured bank credit facility due
2022, downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
.... Outlook, remains negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The non-food retail
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More
specifically, the weaknesses in J.Jill's credit profile,
including its exposure to widespread store closures and US discretionary
consumer spending have left it vulnerable to these unprecedented operating
conditions, and J.Jill remains vulnerable to the outbreak
continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on J.Jill's of the breadth and severity of the
shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The Caa3 CFR reflects Moody's view that J.Jill faces a heightened
probability of debt restructuring as a result of its near-dated
debt maturities and significant expected earnings declines over the next
12 months. Following product, marketing and inventory management
missteps in 2019 that led to markdowns, the company had focused
on a 2020 turnaround. However, broad coronavirus-driven
disruption across the apparel sector places further pressure on J.Jill's
operating results and will challenge its ability to turn around operations
and make necessary digital and omnichannel investments. Moody's
expects leverage to increase to unsustainably high levels in 2020 from
4.5 times as of February 1, 2020 (Moody's-adjusted,
pro-forma for the subsequently reported revolver borrowings).
The credit profile also incorporates J.Jill's exposure to fashion
risk, growing competition in the women's apparel sector,
and margin pressure from e-commerce investments. Further,
the rating reflects governance considerations, specifically the
aggressive financial strategies associated with majority ownership by
private equity sponsor Towerbrook Partners, including the special
dividend paid in early 2019. In addition, as a retailer,
J.Jill needs to make ongoing investments in social and environmental
factors, including responsible sourcing, product and supply
sustainability, privacy and data protection.
J.Jill's rating is supported by the company's recognized
brand and loyal customer base. The company also has a relatively
high e-commerce penetration at about 40% of sales,
mitigating its reliance on physical store locations.
The SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's expectations that J.Jill
will have adequate liquidity over the next 12 months, but will weaken
from current level due to store closures. As of February 1,
2020 and pro-forma for the subsequently reported ABL revolver borrowing,
the company had $53 million of balance sheet cash and little to
no remaining revolver availability. Cash balances will provide
J.Jill with sufficient liquidity to operate the business through
a limited period of store closures, assuming significant cost cuts
and deferrals. However, Moody's expects the company
to have negative free cash flow for the full year 2020, which will
reduce its cash balance and constrain liquidity in 2021. Based
on Moody's projections for steep EBITDA declines, J.Jill
will not meet its covenant test starting in Q1 2020.
The negative outlook reflects the risk of greater than anticipated liquidity
pressure as a result of extended store closures or a steeper than expected
decline in demand once stores reopen.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens or recovery prospects
deteriorate.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company addresses its capital structure
and maturities and improves its operating performance.
Headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, Jill Acquisition LLC,
a subsidiary of J.Jill, Inc. (J.Jill,
NYSE: Jill), is a retailer of women's apparel, footwear
and accessories sold through its e-commerce website, catalogs
and 287 retail stores. The company is publicly traded, but
majority-owned by TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P.
J.Jill generated revenues of about $691 million for the
fiscal year ended February 1, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raya Sokolyanska
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.
ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.
All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com
under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."
Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.
Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.
MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.
MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.