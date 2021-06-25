Moody's downgrades JR Central's ratings to A2; outlook stable

Tokyo, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has downgraded Central Japan Railway Company's (JR Central) issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings to A2 from A1, and senior unsecured shelf registration to (P)A2 from (P)A1.

The outlook is changed to stable from rating under review.

"The downgrade reflects the considerable execution risk related to JR Central's Chuo Shinkansen project, as indicated by the increased cost estimate, and the weakened credit metrics that are no longer in line with its prior rating," says Yukiko Asanuma, a Moody's Analyst.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 30 April 2021, following JR Central's raising its cost estimate for the project to JPY 7.04 trillion.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's prior rating was based on JR Central's previously estimated cost of the Chuo Shinkansen project of JPY5.52 trillion and no debt incremental to the JPY3.0 trillion loan already received ultimately from the Government of Japan (A1 stable). Moody's had expected that JR Central would generate free cash flow from its existing businesses to meet the ongoing costs of the project so that incremental project-related debt would not be needed.

The incremental project cost of JPY1.5 trillion represents an increase of 27.5%. JR Central's total debt would also increase by more than 20% if the company incurs about JPY1 trillion of debt for this funding gap as it estimates.

Moody's sees that the risk of further cost overruns and delays is significant. Many of the project parameters remain unclear because of the complexity of construction. Opposition from Shizuoka Prefecture, mid-way in the construction route, is preventing the commencement of the construction in the prefecture and making it difficult to complete construction by the original completion date in 2027.

Moody's believes that it could take several years for the company's traffic volumes to approach pre-COVID levels. A full recovery in JR Central's financial performance would require a return in business travelers and tourists on its core Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train, as well as the completion of the Chuo Shinkansen project on budget.

JR Central's A2 rating reflects the importance of railways to Japan's transportation system. JR Central runs the Tokaido Shinkansen, which connects Japan's three largest cities, and generates a high margin from business travelers. JR Central's EBIT margin was historically over 35%, which is much higher than over 15% of East Japan Railway Company (A1 stable) and 2% to 5% of Deutsche Bahn AG (Aa1 negative) and SNCF S.A. (Aa3 stable).

On the other hand, JR Central's rating is constrained by its high leverage and the execution risk associated with the Chuo Shinkansen project. With prospects of higher debt and lower profits for JR Central, Moody's now forecasts the company's debt/EBITDA to remain around 7x, which exceeds the previous estimate of below 6x until the construction between Tokyo and Nagoya is completed sometime after fiscal 2027.

The A2 rating reflects a two-notch uplift of institutional support in Japan, given the essentiality of JR Central's rail services particularly in the country's primary economic corridor. The critical nature of the company is indicated by the large loan from the Government of Japan to construct the Chuo Shinkansen, which is an important project for the country. Consequently, Moody's expects the company will have access to external funding and potential government support measures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook is based on Moody's expectation that 1) JR Central's existing businesses will return to positive free cash flow over the next year and cover the costs of the Chuo Shinkansen project; 2) the Shinkansen bullet train will regain its profitability, despite some fall in ridership due to changes in working patterns and lifestyles; 3) debt/EBITDA will remain around 7x until the Tokyo-Nagoya leg of the project is completed sometime after fiscal 2027.

An upgrade is unlikely given the uncertainties relating to the Chuo Shinkansen project and structural changes in work and lifestyles that could reduce ridership longer term. However, the rating could be upgraded if completion of the construction becomes more predictable and cost overrun risk decreases; and credit metrics improve, for example, debt/EBITDA sustained below 6x.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if the pandemic results in a greater than expected longer term impact on JR Central; or the Chuo Shinkansen project costs or other risks increase further; and credit metrics deteriorate, for example, debt/EBITDA sustained above 8x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Railways and Bus Companies Methodology (Japanese) published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113380. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Central Japan Railway Company, headquartered in Nagoya, operates the Shinkansen high speed and conventional rail lines in the Tokai region of central Japan.

