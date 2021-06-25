Moody's downgrades JR Central's ratings to A2; outlook stable

Tokyo, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has downgraded Central Japan Railway
Company's (JR Central) issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings
to A2 from A1, and senior unsecured shelf registration to (P)A2
from (P)A1.
The outlook is changed to stable from rating under review.
"The downgrade reflects the considerable execution risk related to JR
Central's Chuo Shinkansen project, as indicated by the increased
cost estimate, and the weakened credit metrics that are no longer
in line with its prior rating," says Yukiko Asanuma, a Moody's
Analyst.
This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 30
April 2021, following JR Central's raising its cost estimate
for the project to JPY 7.04 trillion.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's prior rating was based on JR Central's previously
estimated cost of the Chuo Shinkansen project of JPY5.52 trillion
and no debt incremental to the JPY3.0 trillion loan already received
ultimately from the Government of Japan (A1 stable). Moody's
had expected that JR Central would generate free cash flow from its existing
businesses to meet the ongoing costs of the project so that incremental
project-related debt would not be needed.
The incremental project cost of JPY1.5 trillion represents an increase
of 27.5%. JR Central's total debt would also
increase by more than 20% if the company incurs about JPY1 trillion
of debt for this funding gap as it estimates.
Moody's sees that the risk of further cost overruns and delays is
significant. Many of the project parameters remain unclear because
of the complexity of construction. Opposition from Shizuoka Prefecture,
mid-way in the construction route, is preventing the commencement
of the construction in the prefecture and making it difficult to complete
construction by the original completion date in 2027.
Moody's believes that it could take several years for the company's
traffic volumes to approach pre-COVID levels. A full recovery
in JR Central's financial performance would require a return in
business travelers and tourists on its core Tokaido Shinkansen bullet
train, as well as the completion of the Chuo Shinkansen project
on budget.
JR Central's A2 rating reflects the importance of railways to Japan's
transportation system. JR Central runs the Tokaido Shinkansen,
which connects Japan's three largest cities, and generates
a high margin from business travelers. JR Central's EBIT
margin was historically over 35%, which is much higher than
over 15% of East Japan Railway Company (A1 stable) and 2%
to 5% of Deutsche Bahn AG (Aa1 negative) and SNCF S.A.
(Aa3 stable).
On the other hand, JR Central's rating is constrained by its
high leverage and the execution risk associated with the Chuo Shinkansen
project. With prospects of higher debt and lower profits for JR
Central, Moody's now forecasts the company's debt/EBITDA
to remain around 7x, which exceeds the previous estimate of below
6x until the construction between Tokyo and Nagoya is completed sometime
after fiscal 2027.
The A2 rating reflects a two-notch uplift of institutional support
in Japan, given the essentiality of JR Central's rail services
particularly in the country's primary economic corridor.
The critical nature of the company is indicated by the large loan from
the Government of Japan to construct the Chuo Shinkansen, which
is an important project for the country. Consequently, Moody's
expects the company will have access to external funding and potential
government support measures.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable rating outlook is based on Moody's expectation that 1)
JR Central's existing businesses will return to positive free cash
flow over the next year and cover the costs of the Chuo Shinkansen project;
2) the Shinkansen bullet train will regain its profitability, despite
some fall in ridership due to changes in working patterns and lifestyles;
3) debt/EBITDA will remain around 7x until the Tokyo-Nagoya leg
of the project is completed sometime after fiscal 2027.
An upgrade is unlikely given the uncertainties relating to the Chuo Shinkansen
project and structural changes in work and lifestyles that could reduce
ridership longer term. However, the rating could be upgraded
if completion of the construction becomes more predictable and cost overrun
risk decreases; and credit metrics improve, for example,
debt/EBITDA sustained below 6x.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if the pandemic results in a greater
than expected longer term impact on JR Central; or the Chuo Shinkansen
project costs or other risks increase further; and credit metrics
deteriorate, for example, debt/EBITDA sustained above 8x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Railways
and Bus Companies Methodology (Japanese) published in January 2021 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113380.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Central Japan Railway Company, headquartered in Nagoya, operates
the Shinkansen high speed and conventional rail lines in the Tokai region
of central Japan.
