Moody's downgrades JR East's ratings to A1, outlook stable

Tokyo, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has downgraded the senior unsecured debt ratings of East Japan Railway Company (JR East) to A1 from Aa3.

The outlook is changed to stable from rating under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 23 March 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade reflects the more uncertain operating environment that JR East faces from the evolving demographics and commuter habits, which have been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic," says Yukiko Asanuma, a Moody's Analyst.

"In light of these structural challenges, we no longer regard JR East's credit profile as being stronger than the sovereign to justify a rating above Japan's A1 rating," adds Asanuma.

A full recovery of traffic to pre-outbreak levels is unlikely, because the operating environment has become more uncertain as people continue to restrict their movements and adjust their lifestyles to observe social distancing to avoid contagion. The accelerated adoption of remote working and online meetings as well as long-term demographic decline and migration trends will also weigh on future rail ridership -- a rising social risk.

Commuter passes and the real estate business, which make up about 17% and 10% of total revenue respectively, generate relatively stable cash flow even during challenging times. Still, JR East's cash flow will remain under pressure until its high fixed cost structure in transportation business is fundamentally changed. Moody's expects profits could be squeezed in the years it will take for the company to adjust to the evolving ridership patterns in its regulated passenger fare structure as well as a cost-efficient scheduling of its trains and maintenance.

Given the company's target to increase the share of its non-railway businesses to 40% of revenue by around 2027 from 30% at present, JR East has been steadily increasing its investments in the development of office buildings, retail shops and hotels, using debt financing. As a result, the company's free cash flow had been declining before the outbreak and had turned negative, so that free cash flow/debt fell to -4% and debt/EBITDA rose to 4.9x in the fiscal year ending March 2020. The company's weakening profitability will deepen its negative free cash flow, making it difficult to reduce all the incremental debt of around JPY700 billion it has incurred since 1 April 2020.

Further, JR East's business risk is rising from growth in non-railway businesses. These non-railway businesses, mainly station-based operations serving rail passengers, are competitive and sensitive to foot traffic and discretionary spending, thus more exposed to economic downturns than the railway business.

The A1 rating nevertheless reflects the degree of resilience that JR East retains, given its essential role in serving the Greater Tokyo Metropolitan Area and surrounding territories. Moody's expects the company to maintain good access to external funding, given its importance to Japan's transportation system and strong relationships with its banks.

Environmental, social and governance considerations incorporated into today's action are primarily related to social risks. The coronavirus outbreak's impact on public health and safety has in turn accelerated longer term demographic and societal trends that have triggered a shock and sustained deterioration in JR East's credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects the degree of resilience in its core rail transport business. Moody's expects the recovery in ridership and execution of the company's plans will result in debt/EBITDA moderating to 5.5x-6x over fiscal 2021.

An upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable future, given the longer term structural changes facing the company. The rating could be upgraded in the longer term if the operating environment stabilizes, and the company returns to a positive free cash flow position and reduces leverage to sustain stronger credit metrics, for example, free cash flow/debt above 5%.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if the outbreak has a greater than expected impact on JR East, or the company increases debt-financed investments in to riskier non-rail businesses, so that its credit quality deteriorates, as indicated, for example, by JR East maintaining high negative free cash flow, so that free cash flow/debt remains above the -3% to -5% range and debt/EBITDA above 6x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Passenger Railway Companies (Japanese) published in August 2017 year and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_196890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquarter in Tokyo, East Japan Railway Company is the largest rail company in Japan in terms of revenue.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

