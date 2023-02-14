Moody's downgrades Jacksonville State University's (AL) issuer and bond ratings to A3, Jacksonville State University Foundation's (AL) bond ratings to Baa1, and assigns Baa2 to JSUF Series 2023-A&B bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Jacksonville State University's, (AL) (JSU) issuer and tuition and fee revenue bond ratings to A3 from A2 and has downgraded Jacksonville State University Foundation's (AL) (JSUF) outstanding revenue bond rating to Baa1 from A3. Concurrently, we have assigned a Baa2 rating to JSUF's proposed Higher Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (JSU Foundation Project), Series 2023-A and Taxable Higher Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (JSU Foundation Project), Series 2023-B. The bonds will be issued by the Public Educational Building Authority of Jacksonville with an expected final maturity in 2058 and 2046, respectively. The estimated par amounts are $75 million for the Series 2023-A and $44 million for the Series 2023-B. Proforma total debt currently stands at about $259 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of JSU's issuer rating to A3 from A2 is driven by the significant increase in direct debt leverage, up over 80%, with the proposed JSUF Series 2023-A&B bonds, which are incorporated in JSU's debt profile. Pro forma leverage relative to both cash flow and revenue is very high. Total adjusted debt is further heightened by a large unfunded pension liability. The downgrade also reflects JSU's limited financial cushion due to lower total wealth and liquidity resulting, in part, from costs associated with tornado remediation. In addition, JSU's price sensitive student population combined with difficult in-state demographic trends and market competition, will limit prospects to sustain material growth in net student revenue.

Favorably, JSU maintains a good brand as a moderately sized regional public university in the State of Alabama (Aa1 stable) with sound enrollment management practices resulting in good demand and increasingly attracting students from across the state and neighboring Georgia. Steady state operating support also underpins credit quality while investments in facilities in recent years have enhanced appeal.

The downgrade of JSU's rated tuition and fee bonds to A3 from A2 incorporates JSU's issuer rating as well as the broad nature of the pledged revenues. Therefore, the tuition and fee revenue bond rating is at the same level as JSU's issuer rating.

The downgrade of JSUF's outstanding revenue bonds to Baa1 from A3 incorporates the downgrade of the issuer rating. While the non-contingent nature of the obligation and the terms of the Services Agreement between the university and foundation support the rating, the limited revenue base of the pledge is subordinate to JSU's tuition and fee bonds. Therefore, this results in a one-notch distinction from JSU's A3 issuer rating.

The assignment of the Baa2 rating on JSUF's Series 2023-A&B bonds incorporates the contingent nature of the obligation, given JSU's annual right not to renew the lease, and the limited revenue base of the pledge that is subordinate to JSU's tuition and fee bonds. Therefore, this results in a two-notch distinction from JSU's A3 issuer rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is supported by Moody's expectations of continued good student demand, steady state support and the stabilization of operations, following the impact of both the pandemic and a tornado strike, with a view toward consistently generating EBIDA margins in the low double digits. The outlook also incorporates no plans for significant near-term debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further strengthening in brand and strategic position reflected in growing scale and diversity of operations

- Substantial growth of cash and investments relative to debt and operations - Sustained strengthening in cash flow, contributing to significant increases in liquidity and debt affordability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to stabilize operating performance especially given the university's high leverage

- Material increase in debt absent growing wealth or revenues in support of debt service - Weakening of student demand or disruption or decrease in financial support from the State of Alabama, leading to a decline in operating performance - Further decline in liquidity given current levels

LEGAL SECURITY

JSU's tuition and fee revenue bonds are special limited obligations of the University. The bonds are secured by a pledge of tuition and fees, which includes undergraduate and graduate tuition and fees. There is a debt service coverage covenant that requires JSU to generate pledged revenues of at least 200% of MADS for its revenue bonds. Fiscal 2022 tuition and fee revenue of $56 million, net of scholarship allowances, covered MADS of $6.4 million by 8.7x. When including combined MADS on JSU and JSUF's outstanding and proposed revenue bonds totaling $15.8 million, which occurs in fiscal 2039, coverage is 3.5x. There is no debt service reserve fund on JSU's or JSUF's bonds.

Debt service on JSUF's 2017 bonds is paid through a services agreement with JSU which runs through 2062. Fees paid from JSU to JSUF constitute a general obligation of JSU payable from all sources lawfully available to the university, but subordinate to JSU's existing tuition and fee bonds. Annual payments due from JSU under the services agreement will be sufficient to cover the debt service, operating expenses and reserve requirements of the project. JSUF's series 2017 bonds are guaranteed by JSUF, although it has no substantial unrestricted assets other than the financed asset.

At the end of the term of a ground lease from JSU to JSUF, in 2062, or as soon as the financing is repaid, the ground lease will terminate and the improvements revert to JSU. However, if the services agreement is terminated for any reason, JSU must pay JSUF a termination fee in an amount equal to the greater of (a) the fair market value of the project, or (b) the outstanding principal amount of the Series 2017 bonds plus accrued interest through the termination date. If JSU and JSUF cannot agree upon the fixed fee for any annual period, the fixed fee for such annual period will be in an amount equal to 105% of the fixed fee for the prior annual period.

Debt service on JSUF's Series 2023-A&B bonds will be paid through an annually renewable sublease agreement with JSU. The lease and management agreement will be between the university and Foundation SPE LLC, a special purpose venture of the foundation. Payments made by JSU to JSUF will be limited obligations of JSU, payable from all legally available funds of the university including the project revenues, but excluding any state funds. However, while all legally available revenues are pledged, the payment obligation is subordinate to JSU's existing tuition and fee bonds. Payments due under the sublease will be sufficient to enable JSUF to make debt service payments on the bonds. Interest will be capitalized through February 2025 to include the first semester of the project being online. The Series 2023-A&B bonds are not guaranteed by JSUF. At the end of the term of a ground lease from JSU to JSUF, in 2063, or as soon as the financing is repaid, the ground lease will terminate and the improvements revert to JSU.

USE OF PROCEEDS

JSUF's proposed Series 2023-A and 2023-B (taxable) bonds total $119.4 million and will finance several projects on campus. The 2023-A bonds will primarily fund a 500 bed residence hall and a football operations facility which includes indoor premium suites and outdoor seating while the 2023-B bonds will primarily finance a dining facility and a portion of the football facility attributable to the premium suites. In addition, bond proceeds will finance capitalized interest, costs of issuance and bond insurance.

PROFILE

JSU is a moderately sized public university located in Jacksonville, AL primarily offering baccalaureate and master's degree programs. JSU was founded in 1883 as a Teachers college and, today, it is the seventh largest public university in Alabama with approximately 96% in-state students. In fiscal 2022, JSU generated operating revenue of $172 million and for fall 2022 had total FTE enrollment of 7,961.

JSU's affiliated foundation, established in 1978 as a not-for-profit corporation, is operated exclusively for the benefit of JSU. JSUF is a separate legal entity from the university governed by its own board of directors. The overall mission of the JSUF is to maximize private gift support for JSU. Through September 30, 2022, JSUF recorded operating revenue of $2.4 million. The Foundation is the sole member of JSUF Real Estate Holding Company, LLC engaged in the Series 2017 financing and will be the sole member of Foundation SPE, LLC created for the series 2023 financing.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

