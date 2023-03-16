Moody's downgrades Jadex Inc.'s CFR to B3, outlook stable

Approximately $530 million of debt securities affected

New York, March 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Jadex Inc.'s Corporate Family Rating to B3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD, and senior secured credit facility rating to B3 from B2. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The downgrade reflects the company's weak credit metrics, including leverage that is expected to maintain above 6x through 2024 and interest coverage that will deteriorate over the next 12-18 months due to the current rising rate environment. Further, Jadex is exposed to consumer and industrial end markets, where Moody's expects challenging demand conditions in the near-term.

The stable outlook reflects the longer-term fundamental demand for Jadex's products and the company's solid position as sole supplier on a significant percentage of contracts.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Jadex Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Jadex Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Jadex's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's moderate scale, high leverage, and aggressive financial policy. It also incorporates the company's low EBITDA margin and minimal free cash flow generation due to growth capital expenditure projects. The rating is constrained by Jadex's track record as a stand-alone company, which has seen operational challenges and lagging price realization in an inflationary environment.

The rating also reflects Jadex's extensive material science capabilities and diversified business mix primarily serving relatively stable end markets including consumer products, food, and healthcare. Only a minor portion of the company's business (~17%) is exposed to the automotive, infrastructure, and industrial sectors, which have more cyclical characteristics. In addition, Jadex manufactures zinc and steel-based coinage for governments that further diversifies its portfolio. The company's material science capabilities enable Jadex to provide exclusive customer solutions across its portfolio, including sustainability advantages in the packaging space and innovative solutions in the medical segment, which create stickiness with customers and barriers to entry.

Moody's expects Jadex to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-15 months supported by cash on the balance sheet and external liquidity to fund growth capex. The company has $25 million of cash as of December 31, 2022 and generated $3 million of free cash flow in 2022. Moody's forecasts modestly negative free cash flow as the company invests in growth, including a water bottle cap project that will be funded using a new $30 million unsecured line of credit. External liquidity also includes the company's $60 million revolving credit facility expiring February 2026. The only financial covenant is a springing first lien net leverage ratio of 6.5x on the revolver, which is triggered at 35% utilization. Moody's does not expect utilization to reach 35% Certain assets are not secured by the credit agreement leaving some alternate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if there is a sustainable improvement in credit metrics and cash flow while maintaining less aggressive financial policies. Specifically, debt/EBITDA below 5.5x, EBITDA/interest above 3.0x, and free cash flow/debt maintained above 3.0%.

The rating could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in credit metrics or liquidity. Specifically, if debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x, adjusted EBITDA-to-interest maintained below 2.0x, free cash flow turns negative, or liquidity deteriorates.

Jadex Inc., headquartered in Greenville, SC, is a manufacturer of rigid and flexible plastic packaging and zinc and steel-based products. Jadex is a portfolio company of One Rock Capital Partners LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

