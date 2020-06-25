Moody's downgrades Jason Inc.'s PDR to D-PD following Chapter 11 filing

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Jason Incorporated's
("Jason") probability of default rating (PDR) to D-PD from Ca-PD
following the company's June 24, 2020 announcement that it
has it has filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S.
Bankruptcy Code[1]. Moody's also downgraded the company's
senior secured first lien bank credit facilities to Ca from Caa3.
Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's Ca corporate family
rating and C senior secured second lien term loan rating. The Speculative
Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) remains SGL-4. The ratings
outlook is changed to stable from negative.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Jason Incorporated
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to D-PD from Ca-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Ca (LGD3) from Caa3 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Jason Incorporated
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ca
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed C (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Jason Incorporated
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of the PDR to D-PD reflects the company's bankruptcy
filing. The downgrade of the first lien credit facilities to Ca
and affirmation of the second lien term loan at C and corporate family
rating at Ca, along with the stable ratings outlook, reflect
Moody's assessments of relative expected loss rates for various creditor
classes and the corporate enterprise overall upon ultimate resolution
of the default event.
Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw the ratings
due to Jason's bankruptcy filing. Please refer to the Moody's
Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available
on its website, www.moodys.com.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the
impact on Jason of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered
given its exposure to the industrial sector, which has left it vulnerable
to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Jason Incorporated
is a publicly-traded diversified manufacturing company serving
industrial, auto and other industries. Its products generally
fall into the finishing (industrial brushes, buffing wheels and
compounds) and seating (static and suspension seating for motorcycle,
construction, agricultural, lawn and turf-care equipment)
categories. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 2020 was
$329 million.
