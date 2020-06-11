Moody's downgrades JetBlue's senior secured ratings to Ba2, rates new term loan Ba2

Secured debt now a higher proportion of consolidated capitalization
New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the senior secured debt
ratings of JetBlue Airways Corp. ("JetBlue"),
to Ba2 from Ba1. Moody's also assigned a Ba2 rating to the
new senior secured term loan JetBlue announced earlier today. The
company will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. Security
interests in all of the company's landing and takeoff slots at New
York's JFK and LaGuardia and Washington Reagan National Airports
and the JetBlue brand will serve as collateral. Neither the downgrade
of the senior secured ratings nor the incurrence of the new term loan
affect Moody's Ba2 corporate family rating or the negative ratings outlook.
The downgrades of the senior secured ratings reflect the increase of senior
secured claims as a share of total claims in the company's consolidated
capitalization, and the diminished recovery prospects as a result
thereof consistent with Moody's Loss Given Default methodology.
The negative outlook reflects the potential for greater than already anticipated
adverse impact from the coronavirus, which would consume more of
the company's liquidity and delay the pace and scope of the recovery in
demand, the retirement of debt and the strengthening of credit metrics
relative to Moody's current expectations. Nonetheless, adequate
liquidity currently mitigates further downwards pressure on JetBlue's
corporate family rating.
The spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the weakened global economic
outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines are sustaining
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The passenger airline industry is one of the
sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to
travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Moody's expects the coronavirus pandemic to significantly curtail US domestic
and global demand for air travel for an extended period. Moody's
still assumes that JetBlue's Q4 2020 capacity will be down about 60%
compared to Q4 2019 in its faster recovery model and 70% in its
slower recovery model. These scenarios also project that demand
and revenues will approach 2019 levels in 2023, and that sharper
cost management and efficiencies gained while managing the operations
through the pandemic will support a meaningful recovery in profit margins
by 2023. The risk of more challenging downside scenarios remains
high, nonetheless, and the severity and duration of the pandemic
and travel restrictions also remain highly uncertain, particularly
given the threat of an increase in the number of infections as social
distancing practices continue to ease.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the company's solid competitive
position in its US East Coast and transcontinental routes, anchored
in its focus cities of New York (JFK International Airport), Boston,
Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan; historically
strong credit metrics, including debt-to-EBITDA of
2.1x at December 31, 2019; and recurring free cash flow.
The company's relatively smaller scale and expected increasing competitive
intensity following the coronavirus, particularly from Delta Air
Lines and American Airlines at Boston's Logan Airport, will be a
headwind for JetBlue.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The corporate family rating could be downgraded if Moody's believes the
coronavirus will constrain passenger demand and/or key credit metrics
for an extended period. Ratings could be pressured if the aggregate
of cash and available revolver falls below $1.25 billion,
as could i) a slower pace of recovery as a result of the coronavirus outbreak,
particularly if not matched by further additional sources of liquidity;
(ii) greater liquidity pressure from an inability to remove costs and
cut capital spending; and/or (iii) if there are clear expectations
that JetBlue will not be able to timely restore its financial profile
once the virus recedes (for example, if debt-to-EBITDA
is sustained above 3.5x, funds from operations plus interest-to-interest
approaches 4x, or retained cash flow-to-debt is sustained
below 20%).
There will be no upwards pressure on the ratings until passenger demand
returns to pre-coronavirus levels, JetBlue maintains liquidity
above $1.5 billion, and key credit metrics improve
such that EBITDA margins remain above 18%, debt-to-EBITDA
is sustained below 2.5x as the company reshapes its fleet with
A220 and A321 aircraft, and funds from operations plus interest-to-interest
is above 8x.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Passenger Airline Industry
published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The following rating actions were taken:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: JetBlue Airways Corp.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD3) from Ba1 (LGD3)
Assignments:
..Issuer: JetBlue Airways Corp.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)
JetBlue Airways Corp., based in Long Island City, New
York, operates a low-cost, point-to-point
airline from its primary focus cities -- New York from John
F. Kennedy International airport, Boston, Fort Lauderdale
and Los Angeles. In 2019, JetBlue served 103 cities with
an average of 1,000 daily flights. The company reported revenue
of $7.8 billion for the last twelve months ended March 31,
2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jonathan Root, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Russell Solomon
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
