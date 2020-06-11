Moody's downgrades JetBlue's senior secured ratings to Ba2, rates new term loan Ba2

Secured debt now a higher proportion of consolidated capitalization

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the senior secured debt ratings of JetBlue Airways Corp. ("JetBlue"), to Ba2 from Ba1. Moody's also assigned a Ba2 rating to the new senior secured term loan JetBlue announced earlier today. The company will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. Security interests in all of the company's landing and takeoff slots at New York's JFK and LaGuardia and Washington Reagan National Airports and the JetBlue brand will serve as collateral. Neither the downgrade of the senior secured ratings nor the incurrence of the new term loan affect Moody's Ba2 corporate family rating or the negative ratings outlook.

The downgrades of the senior secured ratings reflect the increase of senior secured claims as a share of total claims in the company's consolidated capitalization, and the diminished recovery prospects as a result thereof consistent with Moody's Loss Given Default methodology.

The negative outlook reflects the potential for greater than already anticipated adverse impact from the coronavirus, which would consume more of the company's liquidity and delay the pace and scope of the recovery in demand, the retirement of debt and the strengthening of credit metrics relative to Moody's current expectations. Nonetheless, adequate liquidity currently mitigates further downwards pressure on JetBlue's corporate family rating.

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the weakened global economic outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines are sustaining a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline industry is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's expects the coronavirus pandemic to significantly curtail US domestic and global demand for air travel for an extended period. Moody's still assumes that JetBlue's Q4 2020 capacity will be down about 60% compared to Q4 2019 in its faster recovery model and 70% in its slower recovery model. These scenarios also project that demand and revenues will approach 2019 levels in 2023, and that sharper cost management and efficiencies gained while managing the operations through the pandemic will support a meaningful recovery in profit margins by 2023. The risk of more challenging downside scenarios remains high, nonetheless, and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions also remain highly uncertain, particularly given the threat of an increase in the number of infections as social distancing practices continue to ease.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the company's solid competitive position in its US East Coast and transcontinental routes, anchored in its focus cities of New York (JFK International Airport), Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan; historically strong credit metrics, including debt-to-EBITDA of 2.1x at December 31, 2019; and recurring free cash flow. The company's relatively smaller scale and expected increasing competitive intensity following the coronavirus, particularly from Delta Air Lines and American Airlines at Boston's Logan Airport, will be a headwind for JetBlue.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The corporate family rating could be downgraded if Moody's believes the coronavirus will constrain passenger demand and/or key credit metrics for an extended period. Ratings could be pressured if the aggregate of cash and available revolver falls below $1.25 billion, as could i) a slower pace of recovery as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, particularly if not matched by further additional sources of liquidity; (ii) greater liquidity pressure from an inability to remove costs and cut capital spending; and/or (iii) if there are clear expectations that JetBlue will not be able to timely restore its financial profile once the virus recedes (for example, if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 3.5x, funds from operations plus interest-to-interest approaches 4x, or retained cash flow-to-debt is sustained below 20%).

There will be no upwards pressure on the ratings until passenger demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels, JetBlue maintains liquidity above $1.5 billion, and key credit metrics improve such that EBITDA margins remain above 18%, debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 2.5x as the company reshapes its fleet with A220 and A321 aircraft, and funds from operations plus interest-to-interest is above 8x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: JetBlue Airways Corp.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD3) from Ba1 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: JetBlue Airways Corp.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

JetBlue Airways Corp., based in Long Island City, New York, operates a low-cost, point-to-point airline from its primary focus cities -- New York from John F. Kennedy International airport, Boston, Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles. In 2019, JetBlue served 103 cities with an average of 1,000 daily flights. The company reported revenue of $7.8 billion for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020.

