Moody's downgrades Jiangsu Zhongnan's ratings to Caa2/Caa3; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Grp Co., Ltd.'s corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3, and the senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Haimen Zhongnan Investment Dev (Intl) Co Ltd and guaranteed by Jiangsu Zhongnan to Caa3 from Caa1.

All the outlooks remain negative.

"The downgrades reflect Jiangsu Zhongnan's elevated liquidity and refinancing risks, following its proposed exchange offer and consent solicitation to its noteholders," says Daniel Zhou, a Moody's Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty over the company's ability to address all its near-term debt maturities amid challenging operating and funding conditions," adds Zhou.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has changed its assessment of Jiangsu Zhongnan's liquidity to weak from adequate, in view of the company's worsening operating cash flow and liquidity, limited financial flexibility and inability to service its maturing USD bonds due in June, which are a departure from Moody's previous expectation.

On 24 May 2022, Jiangsu Zhongnan announced an exchange offer [1] to its bondholders for the company's USD senior notes due in June 2022, with a total principal amount of USD223 million. At the same time, it announced a consent solicitation to amend certain terms of its other USD bond. The company also said it may not be able to fully redeem the notes if the exchange offer is not successful.

Moody's views the proposed tender offer and consent solicitation, if completed, to be a form of distressed exchange, as the agency believes that the intention of the proposal is to avoid a default.

The proposed exchange offer underpins Jiangsu Zhongnan's escalating liquidity pressure amid the difficult operating and funding conditions in China's property market.

The company will have RMB5.5 billion-equivalent bonds maturing or becoming puttable before the end of September 2023, including USD463 million in offshore bonds.

While Jiangsu Zhongnan had RMB19.2 billion in cash as of the end of March 2022, Moody's estimates that a significant portion of the cash resides at the operating project levels and could not be used to repay the debt at the holding company level.

In addition, the company has high exposure to its joint ventures, which could limit its ability to access the cash flow of the joint ventures.

Moody's forecasts Jiangsu Zhongnan's contracted sales will fall notably over the next 6-12 months, due to difficult operating and funding conditions. This will also reduce the company's operating cash flow for debt repayment.

The company's contracted sales plunged 69% to RMB21.2 billion in the first four months of 2022, following a 46% decline in the fourth quarter of 2021 from the same period in 2020.

The Caa3 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than Jiangsu Zhongnan's Caa2 CFR due to structural subordination risk. The subordination risk refers to the fact that the majority of Jiangsu Zhongnan's claims are at its operating subsidiaries and, in the event of a bankruptcy, have priority over claims at the holding company. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. Consequently, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership by Zhongnan Urban Construction Investment Co., Ltd., which had a 54.12% stake in the company as of 17 May 2022, and the risks posed by its shareholder's share pledge financing. The agency has also considered Jiangsu Zhongnan's elevated financial risk of debt restructuring as it proposes a distressed exchange.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook.

However, positive rating momentum could emerge if Jiangsu Zhongnan improves its funding access and materially reduces its refinancing risks.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company's liquidity and refinancing risks further escalate, or if the recovery prospects for its creditors deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Jiangsu Zhongnan is based in China's Jiangsu Province and principally engages in property development and construction services. The company had a total land bank of around 41.4 million square meters as of December 2021.

Jiangsu Zhongnan was founded by Chen Jinshi, who has been in China's construction business since 1988 when he established the company. The company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2009.

