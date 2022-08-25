Moody's downgrades Jiayuan's ratings to Ca/C; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, August 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Jiayuan International Group Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa1, and the company's senior unsecured ratings to C from Caa2.

The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation of weak recovery prospects for Jiayuan's bondholders following its suspension of interest payments for several USD bonds and proposed exchange offer for its existing offshore bonds," says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the recovery prospects for Jiayuan's creditors could weaken further.

On 24 August 2022, Jiayuan announced an exchange offer and consent solicitation to its bondholders of the company's six USD senior notes. In addition, Jiayuan said it has suspended the interest payment for its July 2023 note, which was due on 21 July 2022 with a grace period that expired on 20 August 2022. Further, the company announced that it expects non-payment of interests for the January 2025 convertible bonds and the February 2024 senior notes, before the expiry of the grace periods on 26 August 2022 and 16 September 2022, respectively [1].

RATINGS RATIONALE

Jiayuan's Ca CFR reflects the company's suspended interest payment for several of its USD bonds, stressed liquidity, and the weak recovery prospects for its creditors. Although the company stated as of 24 August 2022, the suspension of interest payments for several of its USD bonds has not triggered a cross default of the other USD bonds outstanding, Moody's expects debt restructuring is highly likely for Jiayuan and recovery prospects for the bondholders will be low.

In addition, Moody's expects the company would have to rely on asset sales or investments from potential investors to generate funds for debt servicing. However, these fundraising activities entail high uncertainties amid challenging market dynamics. At the same time, its contracted sales and operating performance will remain weak in the next 6-12 months amid a challenging operating environment and tight funding conditions. The company's contracted sales for the first seven months of 2022 declined 59% compared to the same period of last year.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the risks associated with the company's concentrated ownership, and notes that Mr. Shum Tin Ching, the chairman and the largest shareholder, has pledged around 44.3% of the company's total outstanding shares for financing as of 19 May 2022. Moody's assesses that there is a risk of triggering a change-of-control clause if the chairman loses control on these shares for market or other reasons.

Jiayuan's senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the CFR because of structural subordination risk. Most of Jiayuan's claims are at the operating subsidiary level and have priority over claims at the holding company in a liquidation scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. Consequently, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company is lower.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook.

However, positive rating momentum could develop if Jiayuan repays its maturing debt obligations and improves its liquidity position materially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Jiayuan International Group Limited develops mass-market residential properties mainly in Jiangsu and Anhui provinces. The company had a total land bank of around 17.4 million square meters as of the end of December 2021. It also develops and operates commercial properties as well as residential property projects.

[1] Jiayuan's filing to Hong Kong Stock Exchange 24-Aug-2022

